Marquinhos: We must learn from our mistakes to beat Chelsea

Ligue 1 giants PSG somehow managed to throw away a lead, a 3-1 lead as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League knock-out rounds last year against a rejuvenated Chelsea side who were eager to prove their worth after a rather poor showing in the first leg of their two-legged fixture.

Brazilian young centre-back Marquinhos, has already stated that he is keen for the team to avoid the errors that they showed last season when they meet the current Premier League leaders again after Christmas. Still only 20 years of age, he was involved in their UCL tie and will be hoping that there is no repeat of last year's shock result given their clear dominance in the first leg which they won 3-1.

Yesterday afternoon's draw resulted in a rematch for supremacy between the two clubs, two powerhouses in their own respective countries with something to prove. A last 16 tie, a mouth-watering clash to say the least. A picture displaying all of the other UCL fixtures, to be played in February is below.

He had this to say: "At this level, there are only great teams, we will train and work hard to prepare for the two games. Chelsea have already won the Champions League and is at the top of their championship; they will give everything to qualify. The elimination suffered last season was painful - we will build on this to avoid repeating the same mistakes."

Can PSG take their vengeance after faltering at Stamford Bridge last season? Or will Mourinho's men prevail in the battle of power yet again?