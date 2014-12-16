Angel Di Maria could return against Aston Villa

Manchester United's record signing Angel Di Maria could be available for selection once more when Louis van Gaal's side face Aston Villa away from home.

Di Maria joined United for a club-record £60 million fee and has begun his Old Trafford career brilliantly with 3 goals and 6 assists in 11 games.

The Argentine has missed the last 3 games with a hamstring injury which forced him off early on in United's 3-0 win over Hull City on November 29th. His return could see United dispatch Villa with ease as they head into Saturday's fixture off the back of 6 consecutive wins.

The past few weeks have seen United's performances in attack drop with the least shots by a United side since 2001 when they beat Southampton 2-1.

Di Maria's return could also see the counter-attack which reaped rewards on numerous occasions against Liverpool develop into an even more threatening prospect.

United will need creativity to break down Paul Lambert's Aston Villa side who are likely to defend and attempt to counter attack to combat United's fast play.

Since signing for £59.7 million the 26-year-old has created 13 more chances than any other player at Manchester United with 31 chances created in 11 games. He has the 3rd most assists in the Premier League, only behind Cesc Fabregas and Glyfi Sigurdsson despite playing over 400 minutes less than both players.