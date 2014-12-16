Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle United: Magpies with pivotal week ahead

With the small matter of a Capital One Cup semi-final place on the cards, Newcastle United's trip to White Hart Lane promises us an intriguing encounter. Ordinarily, perhaps, Alan Pardew's full attention would be on the Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland on Sunday, but the Magpies have silverware in their sights.

"We have a really big week in front of us in terms of two great games" - Alan Pardew

Despite Newcastle's 4-1 thumping at Arsenal last weekend, Pardew insists that his side are looking forward to the quarter-final clash with Tottenham: "We are looking forward to it. We are excited to be in it. There are some good teams in the competition, which goes to show the standard it has this year," he said. The Newcastle manager knows that this next week could make him a hero at St James' Park, with two huge matches ahead: “We have a really big week in front of us in terms of two great games and we are going to try to win them both. There's a bit of a cushion between them, which helps. I don't see one of the games as any less important that the other."

Pardew is right to be confident, after an incredible run of form in the last couple of months has seen his Newcastle side rise to 8th in the Premier League table - just five points adrift of the Champions League places. Confidence was at an all-time high after beating Chelsea 2-1 and ending their unbeaten run this season, but last weekend Arsene Wenger's Arsenal brought them firmly back down to Earth. The 4-1 defeat leaves the Magpies licking their words, but Pardew will know his side are more than capable of winning the game at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

"We understand we need a very good performance because Newcastle are a very good team" - Mauricio Pochettino

For Mauricio Pochettino and his Tottenham side, the visit of Newcastle offers and opportunity to prove how much they have improved in recent weeks - less than two months after Pardew's side beat them in the Premier League. Pochettino had this to say: "We are in a different moment now to the one we were in before," the Argentine said. "You always learn every day in football." Pochettino commented on the importance of being strong against a threatening Newcastle side, and progressing to the semi-finals: "Every game is different, but we understand we need a very good performance because Newcastle are a very good team. Tomorrow is an important game for the club and the supporters because we want to reach the semi-finals and hope we all create a good atmosphere together to win the game," he said.

Tottenham's season had not been going to plan, but Pochettino has seen his team improve in recent weeks - albeit with some dodgy performances. Christian Eriksen has saved Tottenham's skin of late - with last-minute winners against Hull City, and in last weekend's 2-1 win over Swansea City. Spurs are showing the "fighting spirit" Pochettino has called for of late, and a cup run could be on the cards if they start to pull it together. First up: a tricky test against Pardew's Newcastle on Wednesday night, for a place in the semi-finals.