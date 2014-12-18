"It's up for grabs now!" - Remembering Anfield '89

This weekend sees Arsenal travel to Anfield for a fixture that has thrown up plenty of memorable moments etched in footballing history. Liverpool versus Arsenal rarely flatters to deceive and for all the Robbie Fowler hat-tricks, Andre Arshavin quadruples and Robert Pires stunners of the Premier League era, it is a pre-Premiership, old Division One encounter that arguably still ranks as not only top of these two rivals' history, but top-tier English football history.

On the 26th May 1989, English football’s Division One saw the culmination of the 1988/89 season play out in Merseyside between the top two. As the season progressed through 1989, Arsenal continued to lead the league as they searched for a first title in 18 years. By late February Liverpool trailed the Gunners by 19 points, albeit with four games in hand. However, by late May, and George Graham’s side dropping points in their penultimate games, the Merseysiders found themselves three points clear of Arsenal with a slightly superior goal difference. Having been so close to a first league success since their famous double in 1971, it looked highly unlikely that Arsenal would achieve the intimidating feat of a two goal win at a ground they had not won at for 15 years, and against a team that had won the English league title 10 times since the Gunners ‘71 success.

Three years had passed since Liverpool lost at Anfield by two goals or more and it was apparent from the team sheets that Arsenal boss George Graham would look to, firstly, stifle the home sides attacking threat. Graham played five at the back with David O’Leary taking up a sweeper role in behind captain Tony Adams and Steve Bould, with full-backs Lee Dixon and Nigel Winterburn pushing forward to combat the Reds attacking wide threats of Ray Houghton and John Barnes.

The first period passed largely uneventfully as both teams played out a nervy affair. Shortly into the second 45 minutes however, the game sparked into life as Arsenal’s top goalscorer Alan Smith opened the deadlock with a hotly debated header off a Nigel Winterburn costless-kick. Perhaps the home side contested the goal aware that the Gunners were closing in on a miraculous victory, as the protests for offside or Smith not touching the ball were way off mark. As the final half of the 1988/89 drew ever closer to conclusion George Graham played his two cards from the bench in Martin Hayes and Perry Groves, as Paul Merson and Steve Bould departed with attacking intent in mind.

Inevitably as the North Londoners pushed for the title winning goal, their defensive stifling of the Merseysiders subsided as Ray Houghton missed a good opportunity and John Aldridge had an effort chalked off for offside. As the clock ticked towards the 90 minute mark the live television cameras famously caught Steve McMahon get a signal of one minute to play, and as John Barnes dribbled up into the Gunners area it appeared Arsenal would agonisingly fall short.

Barnes was dispossessed by Kevin Richardson and with the ball in Arsenal possession with minutes, if not seconds remaining, cue one of the most historical passages of play ever witnessed in England’s top-tier. From a long-ball forward Alan Smith controlled the ball out of the air and flicked on to the on-rushing Michael Thomas, who had earlier missed a glorious opportunity to put the Gunners two up. As he gathered he almost immediately found himself, again, in on goal and with Bruce Grobbelar bearing down, Thomas made no mistake with a poke past Liverpool’s number one. The commentator for the live event was Brian Moore and his words as Thomas sealed the Championship for Arsenal are one of the most recognisable in English football league history:

"Arsenal come inline forward now in surely what will be their last attack. A good ball by Dixon, finding Smith, for Thomas, charging through the midfield. Thomas, IT'S UP FOR GRABS NOW!! Thomas! Right at the end! An unbelievable climax to the league season"

The last minute winner at Anfield in 1989 will forever remain one, if not the, greatest moment in Arsenal’s illustrious history. A poll by Arsenal.com in which Gunners fans voted for their top 50 players, goals and moments has Michael Thomas’ last gasp title clincher sitting second in the moments category and sixth within the goals section. It was undoubtedly a unique scenario to play out and which has not been repeated since the inception of the Premier League. This year saw the famous tie’s 25th year anniversary and the importance of this moment in time was highlighted by Arsenal’s official website reenacting a live text commentary of how the game played out over two decades ago.

The fixture on May 26th 1989 could be seen as a catalyst for further trophy success during George Graham’s tenure, as although Liverpool regained the title in 1989/90, Arsenal had only wait two years for their next title joy in 1990/91 and in the process almost becoming invincible's many years before, after losing only one game on their way to league success. A FA and League Cup double over Sheffield Wednesday was secured in 1993 and the European Cup Winners Cup victory in 1994 against Parma was to be Graham’s final trophy within his stewardship at Highbury.

Anfield has hosted many special encounters between two of English football's established powers and this Sunday's matchup promises not to disappoint as both sides will see the tie as a perfect opportunity to cast aside this season’s troubles. Whatever may lie ahead by Sunday evening, echoes of '89 inevitably surround this fixture and quite possibly Liverpool, Arsenal or the Premier League may never see such a dramatic conclusion to a league season again.