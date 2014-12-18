Aston Villa - Manchester United: Reds travel to injury hit Aston Villa in search of seventh win on the bounce

Heroics against Liverpool saw him earn Man of the Match and rumours of a move to Real Madrid have been flying around for David De Gea. Yet as Manchester United head to Villa Park the Spanish goalkeeper may get a slight rest against a side who has scored just 10 goals in the first 16 games of the Premier League season.

TEAM NEWS

Paul Lambert described the Villans' side as 'down to bare bones' telling the BBC, "One of two of the kids might make the bench,".

Tom Cleverley and Kieran Richardson are both suspended for Saturday's game while Alan Hutton, Villa's best player this season according to WhoScored, is also suspended.

Ashley Westwood and Nathan Baker have both suffered knee injuries while Joe Cole and Philippe Senderos are out with hamstring and calf injuries respectively. Libor Kozak remains a long-term absence.

Daley Blind, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Chris Smalling are definitely out of Saturday's encounter which could see Manchester United win their seventh game on the bounce. Angel Di Maria is expected to return after training for several days while Rafael Da Silva and Marcos Rojo are doubts but have been in training so may be tested in a contest of no match in comparison to the North West Derby last week.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

Aston Villa have won just 1 of the last 37 Premier League games against Man United (Drawn 9 Lost 27), including losing the last 7 in a row.

Manchester United have scored at least 3 goals in their last 5 matches against Aston Villa in all competitions.

Man United have won 103 Premier League points against Aston Villa – more than any other side have managed against the Villans.

Wayne Rooney has scored more Premier League goals against Aston Villa than he has versus any other opponent - 12.

The last time Aston Villa beat Manchester United at Villa Park in the Premier League was August 19th 1995. Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish wasn't even born.

Robin van Persie has scored five goals in his last five Premier League games against Villa.

Marouane Fellaini as scored more goals against Aston Villa (4) than versus any other opponent in the Premier League.

The Villans have not won any of the last 18 Premier League home games against the Red Devils (D6 L12). Only Sunderland at home to Liverpool (20 games between 1959 and 2002) have recorded a longer run without a home win against a specific opponent in English league history.

Manchester United have scored at least three goals in each of their last five Premier League games against Villa.

FORM

Aston Villa (12th)

Last 6 games: DDDWWL

Form table: 9th

Aston Villa have lost a league-high eight points from goals scored in the final 15 minutes of Premier League matches this season.

Manchester United (3rd)

Last 6 games: WWWWWW

Form table: 1st

The Red Devils have won more points from their last six Premier League games than any other side (18).

Aston Villa Per Game Manchester United 1 Goals 2 10 Shots 13 2 Yellow Cards 2 0 Red Cards 0 4 Corners 5 11 Fouls 11 2 Offsides 2 22 Throw Ins 19 47% Aerial Duel Success 50% 42% Possession 58% 76% Pass Success 86% 6.7 Average Rating (WhoScored) 7

PREDICTION

After six wins in a row including 2-1 victories over top four challengers Arsenal and Southampton as well as a 3-0 romp over rivals Liverpool, United should find the trip to Villa Park far easier. But the Reds' defensive frailties could be exploited even by a Villa side with many a injury. With Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney in form as well as the possible return of Radamel Falcao and Angel Di Maria, United could see them continue a great run of scoring at least three goals in each of their last five encounters with Aston Villa.

Score: Aston Villa 1-4 Manchester United