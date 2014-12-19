Liverpool - Arsenal: Champions League chasers in need of three points

Arsenal against Liverpool is a fixture that holds a lot of history: a Champions League quarter-final; a League Cup final; three FA Cup finals; and, of course, that famous 1989 title-decider. Perhaps that is why more than ever, with both teams making sluggish starts to the Premier League campaign, this one feels like there is less to play for - in terms of silverware at least.

"They are a top side with outstanding players" - Brendan Rodgers

Liverpool are having such a torid time of late that, to many, it even came as a surprise that they managed to overcome Bournemouth in the Capital One Cup midweek, to book a semi-final match against Jose Mourinho's Chelsea. Speaking to the press very briefly ahead of the Arsenal game, manager Brendan Rodgers had this to say on what a Liverpool victory would mean against their North London rivals: "Internally, it will continue our spirit and our focus. They are a top side with outstanding players. For us it will good for confidence. But it will be a difficult game," said the Northern Irishman.

After a dismal start to the Premier League season, Rodgers' side find themselves in 11th place in the table - already a far cry from their impressive performances that almost saw them win the title last time out. A shock 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace last month saw the tension rise around Anfield, and a crushing 3-0 loss to Manchester United last weekend was definitely a bitter pill for Liverpool fans to swallow. Despite that, they remain just seven points adrift of the Champions League places, and should they pick up a valuable home win against Arsenal on Sunday, Liverpool's season might just get the kick-start it needs.

"Every defeat hurts, every defeat is a scar in your heart forever" - Arsène Wenger

There is definitely a fierce rivalry between these two teams, and Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger confesses that the North London club's 5-1 loss to Liverpool last season - in which they were 4-0 down inside the opening 20 minutes - still hurts: "Every defeat hurts, every defeat is a scar in your heart forever," Wenger said, when asked about the game. Despite that, the Frenchman points towards the positive results achieved against the Merseyside club and remains bullish ahead of Sunday's fixture: "We’ve won five of our last six games and we want to continue our strong run. We had a good game against Newcastle [in the 4-1 home win last Saturday]."

Arsenal have reason to be optimistic, after finally showing last weekend some of that costless-flowing attacking football that has been so lacking in their season so far. Despite a disappointing start to their Premier League campaign, Arsenal have bounced back strongly, and in addition to booking their place in the Champions League last 16 - and, incidently, probably being given the easiest draw against AS Monaco - they are just two points adrift of West Ham United in the Champions League places. The 4-1 victory over Newcastle United last Saturday will have Arsenal's players bristling with confidence and raring to go as they welcome Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool to the Emirates.

The major news for Rodgers and Liverpool is that Mario Balotelli will serve out a one-match ban for breaking the Football Association's rules on social media, with his controversial Instagram post. Daniel Sturridge and Glen Johnson remain sidelined, whereas Dejan Lovren is a doubt.

For Arsenal, Calum Chambers returns from suspension but the bad news for Gunners' fans is that Aaron Ramsey could miss the entirety of Arsenal's Christmas schedule. Also, Nacho Monreal, Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlina all face late fitness tests.