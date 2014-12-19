A look back: Liverpool's unbelievable 5-1 win over Arsenal

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal. 4-0 after 20 minutes. It was scarcely believable. Anfield roaring with passion. A small section of Arsenal fans in the Anfield Road End utterly silenced in shock. What a day to remember.

On February 8th 2014, Arsene Wenger's Arsenal arrived at Anfield the league leaders, but left sheepishly with their tails between their legs.

It took Liverpool just 53 seconds to get ahead through Martin Skrtel, who scored again after eight minutes - both of which were fantastic headed goals from set-pieces. That quick two-goal lead was followed by two Raheem Sterling goals and a smooth Daniel Sturridge finish to put the Reds' a resounding five goals ahead inside 52 minutes. A consolation penalty from Mikel Arteta did nothing to help Arsenal's mood.

What followed that was history. Liverpool continued their winning run, notching 11 before 'that' game against Chelsea. They were agonisingly close to a title win, whilst Arsenal's league season faded and they only made it into the top four due to Everton's late failures. Arsenal did however, end their trophy drought by clinching the FA Cup against Hull City at Wembley.

Everyone was impressed with Liverpool's performance, manager Brendan Rodgers saying: "It was breathtaking. The intensity of our pressing and our goals were fantastic," but Wenger's post-match reaction was a little different. The long-serving Frenchman described Arsenal's performance as "passive" and it could be argued their season never recovered.

Just over eight months on from that day, much has changed. Liverpool no longer have the tricky Luis Suarez who ran Arsenal ragged that day, including a near goal of the season contender - striking the post with an incredible volley on the turn from thirty yards out. After another biting incident in the World Cup he earned a £75 million move to Barcelona. Meanwhile, the Reds have also suffered in the absence of Daniel Sturridge, whose long term injury woes mean he can't play a part on Sunday. As for the two Martin Skrtel goals, Liverpool haven't scored from over 100 corners yet this season and their set-piece threat seems to be weaker each game.

Arsenal meanwhile, have new found belief carried by Alexis Sanchez. A world class target Liverpool agonisingly missed out on in the summer, the Chilean has at times been the difference between a win and a loss - having scored nine crucial goals this season. Alongisde him is another summer signging, Danny Welbeck, another striker who has hit the ground running after a much-maligned £16 million move from Manchester United . They're still in their traditional top four run in, and few can blame them for not being able to compete with dominant Chelsea and they're also in the last 16 of the Champions League where they face a winnable tie against Monaco. Whilst some of their fans remained displeased, it is hard to argue that the Gunners aren't in at least a half decent position going into the mid-way point of the season.

Such a reversal of fortunes were unprecedented especially with most Arsenal fans losing patience with Arsene Wenger until recently, whilst Brendan Rodgers has gone from hero to zero over the space of just a few months.

What went on last season at Anfield will have to be remembered by Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, as beating Arsenal will be much more difficult than it was back then. The odds on them beating them 5-1 again this weekend? Near impossible, surely.