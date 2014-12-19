Manchester City - Crystal Palace: Citizens look to keep momentum going

Manchester City are on a great run - with seven wins from eight games - and are breathing down Chelsea's neck as the halfway point of the Premier League season approaches. Manuel Pellegrini's side host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, knowing that three points is vital as they face a busy festive period.

Pellegrini, speaking ahead to press ahead of Palace's visit to Manchester, has become the latest manager to suggest that the Premier League would benefit from a winter break - such as other domestic leagues offer: "We know at the end of December we have a difficult period with all the games and a break is a discussion we are not having in this moment," the Chilean said. Pellegrini continued, saying he recognises the importance of Boxing Day football, and accepting it is the same for all the sides: "I don't know if we need a break because I understand Boxing Day is a very important date for football," he said. "But the picture is like that for every team so all are the same, it's not a matter that I can decide."

It does, however, cause the Citizens problems as their injury list continues to grow. With the likes of captain Vincent Kompany sidelined, and strikers Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko and Stevan Jovetic out of action, the problems continue, and Pellegrini could field a side without a recognised striker against Palace on Saturday afternoon. They can provide goals from midfield, though, and particularly from Frank Lampard - scorer of the Blues' winner in a 1-0 victory against Leicester City last weekend. With Pellegrini's side sitting second in the league table, just three points adrift of Chelsea, they will hoping a huge win on Palace can keep them in touching distance of the leaders.

In the harsh reality of the day, despite City's injury problems, it is a tough ask for Neil Warnock's Palace side to come away from the Etihad with any points. Goals have been hard to come by for Palace's strikers this season, and with four games still to play before January reinforcements are possible, the Eagles are inevitably going to struggle. Warnock says that his side will approach Saturday afternoon without fear, but knows that it will be a big challenge against superior opposition: "It is always difficult to go to the Etihad, they play some wonderful football but we have been playing well so we do not go there with any fear, but we realise we have got to be on top of our game to come away with anything," he said.

Despite the positive words - and drawing their last two matches - Palace have won just twice in their last 10 games. That meagre return leaves them just above the relegation zone in 16th, on 15 points - a single point above Queens Park Rangers. Palace fans know they have a real scrap on their hands to stay above water this season, and it does not get much harder than facing the champions on Saturday afternoon.

The home side will be without Edin Dzeko, Stevan Jovetic and - more importantly - Sergio Aguero. This could mean Pellegrini opting for a formation without a recognised striker. The Citizens will be without defender - and captain - Vincent Kompany, with his reaccuring hamstring injury.

For the visitors, Joe Ledley is still out with a hip problem, but Adrian Mariappa is available for selection. Warnock's main problem, however, is the injury to Marouane Chamakh, who is expected to be out over the entire Christmas period.