Hart signs new contract extension until 2019 with City

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has committed his future to the club with a new contract extension, signing up until 2019 in the past few hours today. He becomes the sixth first-team player to sign a new contract deal in the year of 2014, following the likes of dynamic attacking duo Sergio Aguero and David Silva, who are arguably two of their best squad players technically.

He has improved gradually over the past few years, especially during a tough spell of inconsistencies as City's first-team 'keeper, leading to suggestions that he could not handle the pressure of being such an important player for both club and country.

With some time on the sidelines, the 27-year-old took his criticisms in a constructive way, impressing with consistent displays ever since and has already shown why he deserves to be regarded as one of the top ten goalkeepers in the world.

Hart has recorded 33 saves and six clean sheets from 15 matches played in the Premier League alone, with 11 from 26 appearances in all competitions for both Manchester City and England since their opening day win over Newcastle.

Although Pellegrini brought in a solid goalkeeper as a form of competition over the number one spot, £3million pound summer signing and former Malaga 'keeper Willy Caballero has struggled to get into the team, which is as a result of Joe's great displays so far.

It is also fair to say that Hart is one of City's standout players, and without him the team lacks many things at the back even with the likes of Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta leading the line in defence. So, his new contract is unsurprising given his role at the club, as well as how he has reacted to criticism from the media over the past few years.

Hart himself had this to say on mcfc.co.uk: "I'm really happy, I've been here a long time now and I want to keep that going. The new deal means I get to stay longer - the Club's doing amazing things at the moment, we've created history and we want to keep doing that. Wanting to stay here was never going to be an issue for me - I've loved every moment since I joined.

I've been really lucky to be part of the ride; I just want to keep winning with the team and keep developing. A lot of the boys have signed long-term deals, so we're building as a squad and I think that quite a few of us have been here for a long time now. We're enjoying that winning mentality, how the Club is growing is around us and how we need to grow along with it."