Southampton - Everton: Toffees aim to close the gap on the top for

Ronald Koeman is having a miserable week, and there is a sense that it could become even worse before it gets better for Southampton. Roberto Martinez's Everton have struggled of late, but travelling to St Mary's on Saturday to face a Saints side low on confidence, they may just fancy their chances of coming away with all three points.

"It's nice we another game so quick" - Ronald Koeman

On the flip side, Koeman's wounded side will appreciate the chance to immediately bounce back from the 1-0 midweek defeat against League One side Sheffield United, in the Capital One Cup. The manager, speaking to the club's official Youtube channel, had this to say on a quick response: First, we have to give a good reaction,” he said. “We were very disappointed about the performance but it’s nice we have another game so quick and that’s this Saturday."

Southampton's form is abject, losing five games in a row across all competitions - and after making such a fantastic start to the season, too. They have, perhaps inevitably, fallen off the pace as injuries start to hit the squad hard. Despite that, Koeman's side are still just a single point adrift of the Champions League places, and will be looking to get back to winning ways against struggling Everton. The manager has spoken of a quick response, and that is exactly what Southampton will need after a miserable result last weekend - an Ashley Barnes winner giving Burnley an unexpected 1-0 win.

"I don't assess Southampton in their current form, I assess them over what they have done all season" - Roberto Martinez

Martinez's Everton are not having the best of campaigns - particularly after impressing with an exciting, costless-flowing brand of football in Martinez's first season in charge. Despite Southampton's slump in form, however, the Everton boss, perhaps sensibly, has chosen not to read anything into it: "I don't assess Southampton in their current moment of form. I assess them over what they have done all season," he said. The Toffees' boss was also full of effusive praise for Koeman's side: "They are a joy to look. They are based on attacking football and full of flair. I really like looking Southampton and they are a team who can compete for the top six."

Despite Everton's mediocre start to the season - they sit just 10th with 21 points from 16 games - the gap to the Champions League places is a mere seven points, and not unassailable. Martinez has spoken at length about his side aiming for a top four finish, and it is games against the likes of fellow contenders such as Southampton that could make the difference. Martinez's side, unlike their opponents, come into this game full of confidence, after dispatching Queens Park Rangers 3-1 on Monday night. Good performances from Ross Barkley and Mo Besic was the difference, and Martinez will be looking for more of the same come Saturday afternoon.

The home side are struggling with an injury-hit squad, and the problems will be made all the worse through suspensions. Morgan Schneiderlin, Florin Gardos and Victor Wanyama are all suspended, while Dusan Tadic and Jake Hasketh are sidelined through injury. Steven Davis and Graziano Pelle are doubts.

For the visitors, James McCarthy and Darron Gibson will have late fitness tests, while Leon Osman and Kevin Mirallas are out with injuries. Instrumental midfielder Gareth Barry returns after being suspended.