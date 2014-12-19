Vertonghen: "Eriksen could be Spurs great"

According to his Spurs team-mate Jan Vertonghen, Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen has the potential to become one of the Premier League's best playmakers, as well as a Tottenham great in years to come.

He joined the club in a rather shrewd deal from Eredivisie side Ajax for around £10million pounds last summer, and has been one of their bright sparks following the departure of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid in a world record transfer fee of £85.3million pounds last September.

Eriksen himself has done well so far this season, after an inconsistent start to life in England. Scoring 6 goals in the league alone, he has impressed and justified why he is one of their best players currently in the squad. Below, are just a few of his stats from the Premier League in the 2014-15 campaign, as of now. (picture credit: Squawka)

Vertonghen had this to say: "As a playmaker, I think he can be one of the best in the Premier League, I've played with him since he was 16 or 17, so probably for six or seven years now. He's improving every season; in the end of his Ajax days, I think they were a bit critical (of him) because his stats weren't as good as they should be, but I think he shows now that he can score and get assists as well - and he's a very hard worker. He's on the pitch until the last minute, I'm a big fan of his and I'm happy that I convinced him to come here."

When asked about whether or not Eriksen could emulate the type of legacy that creative midfielders Luka Modric and Rafael van der Vaart had brought to the club in recent years, he responded: "He can reach their level, 100 per cent. I know Luka and Rafael better as they're playing in my era, but I know the reputation of Hoddle and Gascoigne and I think Christian can be one of the better players that Spurs have ever had."