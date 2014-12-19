Tottenham Hotspur - Burnley: Spurs pushing for Champions League places

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley are in good form as they prepare to do battle at White Hart Lane on Saturday - which should make for a competitive fixture. Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs will be looking to close the gap on the top four, and their opponents will want to push themselves clear of the relegation zone.

"The most difficult job now is to pick the 18 players" - Mauricio Pochettino

In a busy festive period that has already seen Spurs win twice in five days, Pochettino was particularly buoyant when speaking to the press about his squad availability: "The most difficult job now is to pick the 18 players, that’s my job, but I’m happy because everyone is fully fit," he said. As the race of the Champions League places gets more intense - and Tottenham begin to find some stability - this is good news for Spurs fans ahead of a tricky home game against Burnley on Saturday.

Pochettino's side have dropped too many points at home already this season, and ultimately find themselves short of where they would want to be at the stage of the campaign - in 7th place. However, a late Eriksen winner to give Tottenham a 2-1 win over Swansea City last weekend - and a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle United in the Capital One Cup quarter-final midweek - has seen the confidence restored around the squad. Pochettino will be expecting more of the same from his players against Burnley on Saturday.

"It's a nice habit for strikers to get any goals, but obviously the ones that turn the game are very important" - Sean Dyche

For Sean Dyche's Burnley on the other hand, the season has taken a remarkable turn - climbing out of the relegation zone just seven weeks after starting the season with five goals and four points from their first 10 games. A return to fitness for Danny Ings, and the form of Ashley Barnes, who has scored winning goals twice for his side this season, catching the attention and praise of his manager: "It's a nice habit for strikers to get any goals but obviously the ones that turn a game for you or win you a game are very important,” said Dyche. "We're happy he's done that. He knows the demand of the group and he knows that he's got to stay at the top of his game because we've got a group of strikers who think they've given us a lot this season.”

Burnley have lost just once in their last six Premier League fixtures - albeit a disappointing result against fellow relegation strugglers Queens Park Rangers. The Claret's turnaround in form, however, has seen wins against Stoke City - and, perhaps more importantly, a huge, unexpected 1-0 victory over Southampton last weekend. Barnes' winner took Burnley out of the relegation zone, and Dyche knows that his side can capitalise on Spurs' vulnerability at White Hate Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham, after the return of Kyle Naughton to defense last week, have no injury concerns whatsoever, and may also be back with Emmanuel Adebayor following his compassionate leave - although he was not considered for selection last weekend.

The wait for manager Dyche and Burnley continues as they look to have Sam Vokes back in action soon after the New Year, after his serious knee injury. Elsewhere, Michael Duff remains sidelined with a calf problem, but full-back Ben Mee has recovered from his illness to return to the fold.