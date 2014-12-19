West Ham United - Leicester City: Struggling Foxes seek to stop the rot

Sam Allardyce's high-flying West Ham United side will look to keep up their impressive form this season going into the busy Premier League festive period, as they face a struggling, out-of-sorts Leicester City at Upton Park on Saturday afternoon.

"The Leicester fans have not remembered where Nigel has taken the club from" - Sam Allardyce

Allardyce has spoken at length on the struggles that Nigel Pearson is having with his both his side, and on a personal level. Pearson this week accepted a Football Association charge for using insulting words towards a fan in Leicester's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on 2 December, but Allardyce has suggested that Foxes' fans should show their manager some loyalty: “I suppose the expectation was built even higher when they beat Manchester United 5-3 and of course the Leicester fans have not remembered where Nigel has taken the club from and to in a short period of time, so they should show him a bit more patience and a bit more loyalty," he said.

For the Hammers, however, things could not be going smoother, as a run of just one loss in 10 games has taken them into the Champions League positions of the Premier League table. It is tight at the top, and West Ham are both three points adrift of Manchester United in third, and a mere two in front of Southampton in fifth. A 1-1 draw with Sunderland last weekend was disappointing for fans, and they will be hoping their side can get back to winning ways on Saturday. Against a Leicester side in dire straights, it is hard to argue an outcome any different.

"They're a side in form. He's built a really competitive side" - Nigel Pearson

With no Premier League win in three months, it is unsurprising to see Leicester at the foot of the table, languishing with just 10 points from 16 games. Despite this abysmal run of results, manager Pearson remains positive, despite confessing that West Ham are a good side: "They're a side in form. It's always a really good atmosphere at the ground. He's built a very competitive side and we have to make sure that our own game gives us a good chance of winning." After coming under increasing pressure from fans, Pearson could do with some good news as he faces a FA disciplinary meeting on Friday.

It seems unlikely, however, that Leicester can come away with anything from Upton Park. That 5-3 victory over Manchester United had set the fans' excitement to new levels, but the euphoria of that result has rapidly disappeared. A 1-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend piled more misery on the club's shoulders. Leicester are in a real relegation scrap, and critics and fans alike know it. Pearson needs three points on the board - and fast.

For the hosts, Allardyce has no injury concerns to speak of, despite a problem for midfielder Mark Noble. He will miss the game against Leicester because of an Achilles injury, but could return for West Ham's Boxing Day game.

For the visitors, the return of David Nugent could be a welcome bit of news for Pearson, after the striker missed the loss against City with a calf problem. Kasper Schmeichel and Matthew Upson, however, remain sidelined - but full-back Ritchie de Laet should be available for selection after recovering from illness.