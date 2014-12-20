Bellerin: "I play with freedom now"

Arsenal's young full-back Hector Bellerin has admitted that he plays with more confidence now, following two disappointing games for the team as a whole during the matches that he was previously involved in, after being moved up to the first-team squad. He was forced to make his UEFA Champions League debut in their group stage fixture away against German side Borussia Dortmund, which they lost 2-0 whilst various injuries also meant that he was pressured into playing alongside a makeshift defensive line-up in The Gunners' 3-2 loss against Stoke City a fortnight ago.

With that being said, you can see that Bellerin has potential to be special in the future and his performance against Newcastle in the Premier League last weekend proves just that. Although they did not keep a clean sheet, the Spanish youngster was instrumental from the back as he was solid in ensuring that his markers did not get past him whilst going on bursting runs forward on the counter attack. He was dangerous on the attack, using his blistering pace to his advantage as the Newcastle defence could not get a hold of him throughout; he was a pest against for the opposition.

Hector had this to say, on arsenal.com: "When you play your first games you're just trying not to make a mistake; that's how you face it and then as you get more confident you start playing the way you usually play. You get the confidence from the players and the coaches around you and I feel more comfortable every time I get to play, so Saturday was definitely my best performance.

It was thanks to all the people who have put confidence and trust in me because that's what actually lets you play freely. Everyone's been really supportive after I was taken off at half-time (against Stoke). It's obviously the boss' decision and it was good because we scored twice after that, but all the experienced players know when they need to help you and they've all been really supportive. Thanks to them I had that reaction on Saturday.

Per said in a few interviews that I need to speak more and to be more communicative on the pitch. Santi told me to play my game, forget about everything else and just enjoy myself on the pitch - that's what I've been taking on board and I think I'm doing it better."