Manchester City 3-0 Crystal Palace: David Silva masterclass as hosts close gap on leaders Chelsea

A brace from Spanish playmaker David Silva and a stunner from Ivorian powerhouse midfielder Yaya Touré ensured that Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City keep up the pace at the top of the league table with league leaders Chelsea, as they won comfortably 3-0 in Saturday's early kick-off.

Although they won with a comfortable scoreline, it was not as easy as it seems for City in truth. Fraizer Campbell came close to breaking the deadlock for the visitors after 19 minutes, but he saw his acrobatic effort from close range wide of the mark after a power header towards his path by team-mate and winger Yannick Bolasie inside the area.

Some intricate play by the hosts almost resulted in a 2-0 scoreline before the break. Some neat passing play between Samir Nasri and Silva in the area found the latter's effort swerve just wide of the mark. Then, Touré had a teasing effort flash over the bar after a good pass into his feet from the flank by full-back Pablo Zabaleta.

Bolasie weaved past the City defence with ease, before his resulting shot smashed off the side netting with Belgian centre-back and captain Vincent Kompany sliding towards him. Touré returned the favour after a good pass previously given by Zabaleta, with an inch-perfect through ball into the area for the Argentine to slot home. However, the right-back was unable to convert and was unlucky to see his effort trickle just past the post after some good reactions from Palace goalkeeper Julian Speroni ensured that Pablo did not have as much time as he would have liked to shoot.

Silva was in the right place at the right time to break the deadlock just after half-time in the 49th minute, with Zabaleta cutting the ball back into the midfield maestro's feet as he faked one way as if he looked to shoot. Silva slotted the ball into the back of the net, despite a scrappy attempt to clear the shot by the Palace defenders.

It was that man Silva again, to double City's lead on the hour mark. This time, a dangerous low delivery into the box by left-back Aleksandar Kolarov was span into the direction of the Spaniard, who did not have to think twice before smashing the ball low and hard into the corner of the net, with Speroni unable to react quickly enough to stop the shot.

Touré put the icing on the cake with a composed hit from close range with ten minutes to play, as City hit their opponents on the counter attack to devastating effect. Spanish winger Jesus Navas sprinted beyond the Palace defence, before unselfishly squaring the ball towards English midfielder James Milner, who instantaneously picked out the run of the Ivorian whose strike hit off the post and into the net.

As a result of their composed performance, City keep the heat on league leaders Chelsea who face a tough trip to Stoke in their next match. They are now level on points with Mourinho's men, despite a rather average start to the 2014-15 campaign so far, which just highlights how unpredictable this league has been.

Crystal Palace meanwhile, are in 17th place after this defeat. They are level on points with 18th placed Burnley, and will be hoping that they can improve although not many expected them to win today.

