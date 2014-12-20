Tottenham 2-1 Burnley: Goals from Kane and Lamela secure Spurs' second win in a row

A sensational goal from Erik Lamela was the highlight of Spurs' game against Burnley, in which they ran out 2-1 winners against Sean Dyche's struggling side courtesy of goals from Harry Kane and the Argentine, despite Ashley Barnes' first-half equaliser.

The win moves Spurs up to sixth in the table after Lamela's first league goal for the club, as 35,000 supporters turned up to White Hart Lane on Saturday afternoon, to look their team in action against 18th placed Burnley. Mauricio Pochettino's men did not disappoint, and secured all three points courtesy of goals from English striker Harry Kane and Argentinian forward Erik Lamela before half-time.

Spurs broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, thanks to a quickly taken costless-kick which worked out positively in their favour. Belgian winger Nacer Chadli fired a teasing cross into the area, and Kane latched onto it with a header from close range to slot the ball beyond Burnley 'keeper Tom Heaton into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

It was a landmark goal for Kane - his first home league goal of the season, and his third goal in the space of six days following strikes against Swansea and Newcastle over the past week or so. The 21-year-old is on-fire, and showed his clinical touch with another Premier League goal today.

Burnley reacted positively to going a goal down, and just six minutes later replied with a stunning strike from midfielder Ashley Barnes, who rifled a swerving shot beyond the dispairing dive from Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into the top corner of the net with an emphatic nature to his goal. The Frenchman had no chance of stopping the effort, which was simply top quality. George Boyd fed him with a simple pass, he weaved beyond his marker and just smashed the ball home.

However, not to be outdone, Lamela gave Spurs the lead once more with a well-taken curling strike into the bottom corner of the net. Tottenham were patiently passing the ball around the edge of the Burnley area, and midfielder Ryan Mason looked across to his right with the winger lurking and ready to pounce. Lamela's first touch allowed him to weave past his marker, before he opened up his body and curled a sublime shot into the bottom corner out of Heaton's reach to make it 2-1 before half-time. That, was his first Premier League goal.

Burnley continued to pressurise the Spurs defence, and were arguably unlucky not to equalise - but for the goalkeeping heroics of Lloris keeping his side in the lead in the latter stages of the match. Creative midfielder Christian Eriksen was at the hub of every counter attack for the hosts, and although he did not get his name amongst the scoresheet today, he certainly impressed going forward and played well.

This result means that Spurs move a place up in the league table, to sixth position above local rivals Arsenal, who play tomorrow against Liverpool. Burnley meanwhile, are still in the relegation zone and manager Sean Dyche will be wondering what his side need to do to address their ongoing problems with grabbing results - they've only won three matches so far this campaign.

