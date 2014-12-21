Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: Skrtel snatches deserved point against the Gunners

Arsenal concede late on to draw with a 10 men Liverpool side in a hard fought game at Anfield.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring in the 45th minute with a neat finish into the bottom corner, but then, an immediate reply saw Mathieu Debuchy head home in the 46th. This was massively against the run of play and left Liverpool stunned. Then in the 63rd minute, Olivier Giroud linked up with Cazorla and swept the ball in from close range to make it 2-1 to the visitors. Arsenal held on until the 97th minute of the game when Martin Skrtel headed in from a corner to stun the gunners.

The game started with Liverpool putting on constant pressure and had a few early chances. In the opening 13 minutes, the possesion was 87-13 in Liverpool's favour but they struggled to take chances and never really tested Szczesny in the Arsenal goal. Even so, Arsenal looked appalling and looked lost, in the 14th minute Mathieu Flamini was booked for a foul on Coutinho, who was really bright in the first-half, and was arguably deserved of a second yellow later on for a clumsy foul in the 40th.

The first-half was one of the worst performances without conceding under Arsene Wenger, but in the 45 minute, Philippe Coutinho made sure that was no longer a problem, after some poor play from Olivier Giroud in his own half, Jordan Henderson layed the ball off to the brazilian who stepped inside and finished low against the post. Leaving Szczesny stranded and Arsenal fans fearing the worst. Liverpool were given no time to celebrate though, a well deserved lead very quickly became a dissapointing draw. Alexis Sanchez was tripped on the far side of the pitch by Steven Gerrard and the resulting costless-kick was loose in the penalty area, Flamini burst on the the ball and headed across the box to his compatriate Debuchy, he had his header glance of Skrtel and Brad Jones couldnt keep it out. First shot, first goal and Arsenal had an undeserved equaliser going into the break.

In the second-half Arsenal put up much more of a fight and in perticlar Santi Cazorla began to shine, he played like the ball was stuck to his feet and started giving Arsenal hope. Liverpool were not bad either, but it was turning into a level match up. In the 63rd minute, after sustained possesion, Sanchez fizzed a pass into Giroud who found Cazorla with a cushioned first time pass, Cazorla kept it in, looked up and returned the ball to Olivier just outside the six-yard box for the Frenchman to sweep the ball under Jones and put the Gunners ahead for the first time in the game.

From then on it became a scrap. Martin Skrtel was bandaged after an accidental stamp from Giroud, and Danny Welbeck was given treatment following a clash of heads with Sakho. Inbetween all of this, Liverpool were building pressure and having several shots saved by Szczesny. Steven Gerrard had a 30-yard dipping effort saved while Coutinho and Henderson both had deflected shots saved by the Polish international. In the 73rd minute, Fabio Borini came on to the field and immediatly had a headed effort well saved. But then, five minutes later, he was booked for throwing the ball away when a throw in was given against his side. Cazorla continued to run rings around the Liverpool midfield, and in the 90th minute, one of his mazy runs saw him chip the ball over Borini but he would not get the ball on the other end. A flailing boot from Borini caught Cazorla in the lower chest and arm with his studs. The referee showed no hesitation in sending the substitute off for a second bookable offence.

From then on you would expect it to be a lot easier to see the game out for Arsenal. But they didnt make it easy for themselves, conceding a series of corners, and one of which was zonal marking at its most flawed. Skrtel was unmarked and given a costless run onto the ball to head the ball home for a 97th minute equaliser. The header found the bottom right corner and stunned an Arsenal team who arguably never deserved the lead to begin with.