Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: As it happened

18:10. That's it from me, have a good end to your weekend. I'll be back with another live commentary soon, stay up-to-date with all of the latest football on VAVEL!

18:05. Unsung hero: Santi Cazorla (Arsenal) - The Spanish maestro worked hard for the team again today, and got an assist in a tireless performance from start to finish. A tactical foul resulted in a booking, but his contribution to the team was evident to see as he frustrated the Liverpool defence going on jinking runs and almost getting a goal late on.

18:00. My Man Of The Match: Phillipe Coutinho (Liverpool) - The Brazilian playmaker had an instrumental part in Liverpool's performance today, getting beyond his markers with ease and got a goal to his name also. Was unlucky not to grab a few more goals, and will be eager to work on his shooting technique as Szczesny was equal to most of his efforts. Credit has to go to Lallana & Sterling also, they were the driving force behind Liverpool's counter attacking breaks today.

17:55. Arsenal do not do enough to secure the three points, as Liverpool leave it late in the seventh minute of stoppage time to equalise courtesy of a header from Martin Skrtel.

90+9: YES IT IS! The referee blows his whistle for full-time, and the game ends in a 2-2 finish. It looked as though Liverpool were going to score, and they did. In stoppage time, after they huffed and puffed, but they have secured a point at home in a tough game.

90+8: Cazorla hits an ambitious shot towards goal.... parried away by Jones! Arsenal on a late charge for the winner now that they've conceded, is it too late?

90+7: Liverpool equalise in stoppage time, Arsenal lose another lead.

90+6: Yet another corner for the hosts. Lallana to take... GOAL! Skrtel jumps highest in the area and his power strike evades Szczesny into the bottom corner of the net! Unbelievable finish now.

90+5: Arsenal do well to clear their lines once more, and Gibbs has a throw-in to take now.

90+4: Good stop once more from Szczesny, as the ball trickles out for a corner after Gerrard's power hit is parried away for a set-piece...

90+4: Arsenal with their last change of the game now - Alexis Sanchez is being replaced by Nacho Monreal.

90+3: Sterling with an ambitious effort, well wide of the target as cameras show that Cazorla is showing the referee his wounds inflicted by Borini there.

90+2: RED CARD! Borini with two yellow cards in the space of three minutes! Liverpool down to ten! Silly from the Italian, who launches a high boot towards Cazorla and catches him in the stomach - very, very stupid challenge.

90: The fourth official signals for 9 MINUTES OF STOPPAGE TIME! A roar from the Liverpool fans, that is ample time for an equaliser.

90: Arsenal making their second change of the game now, with winger Joel Campbell replacing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; who has played well today.

89: Borini is booked for dissent after throwing the ball away as the referee gives a decision that the Italian disapproves of.

88: Two good stops from Szczesny again! He denies Lambert's power strike at the near post, before a teasing delivery towards the box is comfortably held by the Polish 'keeper who commands his area with ease and averts the danger.

86: Good acrobatic save by Szczesny! He denies Borini's power header with a tip over the bar, out for a corner. Liverpool take it quickly, they are getting impatient now.

85: Five minutes plus stoppage time to play, can Liverpool equalise or will Arsenal travel back to London with a solid three points in the bag before Christmas?

84: A feisty challenge which angers Coquelin now, as Arsenal have a costless-kick. He is visibly unhappy with the tackle, and has a showdown with Coutinho before the referee gets involved.

83: Lallana drifts beyond his marker, cuts towards the area and finds Coutinho with a good pass in the box... the Brazilian's shot is wide and hits the side netting.

82: Arsenal making a substitution of their own now, with goalscorer Olivier Giroud being replaced by fellow Frenchman and defensive-midfielder Francis Coquelin.

81: Interesting change this is, with Rodgers going for broke now and he has to, if Liverpool are to get something out of this match surely?

80: Liverpool making their second sub of the game now, with defender Kolo Touré being replaced by striker Rickie Lambert with ten minutes plus stoppages to play.

79: Alexis gets beyond his marker with ease, before squaring the ball to his left with full-back Gibbs beating Touré to the ball with yards of pace ahead of him. He shields the ball out for a corner, well played from the Englishman there.

78: Costless-kick quickly taken by Liverpool, as Jones and Welbeck are involved in an aerial duel for the ball in the box. No injury for either player though, glad to say.

77: Cameras show that Lambert is recieving his final instructions before he is introduced into the match now.

76: Good pressing for the ball between Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sterling; the ball trickles out for a Liverpool throw-in and the two exchange a handshake. Refreshing to see from the two English team-mates.

75: Disappointing effort from Coutinho, who does well initially to get past his marker into the area but his shot is deflected into the hands of Szczesny. Should be doing better from there really.

74: Close! Lucas almost equalises with a snapshot off his left boot, which swerved past Szczesny but also just wide of the post. Much improved effort from his earlier one, which flew into the stands.

73: Liverpool making their first substitution of the game now, with Lazar Markovic being replaced by Italian striker Fabio Borini. They need a goal, and soon aswell.

72: Luckily, the head collision is not too bad and Welbeck will be able to carry on.

70: Welbeck goes down clutching his head in some pain, and the referee blows his whistle to stop the match.

69: Good attacking spell from Liverpool, as Gerrard and Coutinho both go close with minutes of each other. Szczesny does well to deal with the danger though.

67: Sterling tries to weave his magic but to no avail this time. Debuchy puts the youngster off, his shot fired wide.

66: Cameras show that experienced English striker Rickie Lambert is jow warming up on the touchline, he could be called into action sooner rather than later with Liverpool looking for an equaliser.

65: Liverpool will be fuming and you have to feel for them, Arsenal have had 2 SHOTS ON TARGET and scored twice. Wow.

64: GOAL! Arsenal in-front! Giroud makes it 2-1! The Frenchman makes the vulnerable Liverpool defence pay with a finish in the right place at the right time. He pokes the ball home with a slot beneath Jones' legs after a cut-back from the flank by Santi Cazorla.

61: Close! Gerrard heads over the bar in the area after Sterling goes beyond the Arsenal backline on the flank, gets the better of the oncoming Szczesny who rushes out and does not get a touch on the ball. Arsenal are claiming for a handball against the English winger, but nothing given as Szczesny takes a goal-kick. Replays show that it was in-fact a handball.

60: Lucas has an ambitious long-range effort towards goal... Debuchy puts him off with an attempted sliding block but it flies way off target.

59: Sanchez's costless-kick delivery is teasing but Liverpool head away for a corner, which is defended well.

58: Skrtel gets payback for the earlier challenge, clipping Giroud's heels near the edge of the area as the Frenchman does well to hold up play. Costless-kick now.

57: Liverpool corner trickles beyond most players inside the area, to groans by the home fans as Arsenal hoof the ball clear.

56: The centre-back gets up to his feet, jogs to the touchline and waits for confirmation to get back on the field of play. Warm round of applause by the Liverpool supporters; glad he can continue playing.

55: A bandage and head gear now for Skrtel, who seems as though he'll be okay to carry on.

53: Emre Can is warming up, but no defensive reinforcements on the scene at the moment.

51: Ouch! Replays show that Giroud accidentally stood on Skrtel's head, and he has a cut on the back of his head. The physio have rushed onto the scene, given the fact that it is a head injury, it could be more serious than first thought.

50: Long ball over the top of the Liverpool defence by Debuchy towards Giroud, Skrtel tussles with him for the ball and the Slovakian defender goes down looking worse for wear..

49: Cazorla has a teasing effort towards goal... swerves over the bar into the crowd.

47: Debuchy is the second player in the book, for deliberately blocking the attacking run of Sterling on the edge of the area.

17:03. The players are out of the tunnel, jogging into their respective positions ready for the second 45 to start... Second-half has begun! KICK-OFF!

45+1: HALF-TIME! Liverpool 1 Arsenal 1. Debuchy scores his first goal for Arsenal, just before the break to make sure that both teams going into the break with the points shared. I'm not so sure it will stay the same, but Liverpool need to show their clinical touch, otherwise they will regret it. The Gunners have hit them hard, with their only real chance of the game, and Wenger will have a team-talk to address his concerns at the break I'm sure.

45+1: GOAL! Arsenal equalise! Debuchy before the break! The Gunners take advantage of some shambolic Liverpool defending, and make it 1-1 on the stroke of half-time.

Sanchez's delivery was not dealt with, Flamini flicks the ball onto Debuchy who heads the ball in off the crossbar with Jones flailing his arms helplessly.

45: The fourth official has signalled for one minute of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the first-half now. Arsenal have a costless-kick, 25 yards out on the flank, can they equalise before the break?

44: GOAL! Liverpool ahead! Coutinho breaks the deadlock! They have deserved it, and Arsenal have not done enough to prove themselves so far in this first-half. The Brazilian weaved his way past his marker and his effort bounced in off the post, nothing really that Szczesny could have done to stop it.

42: Flamini is arguably lucky to still be on the pitch now! Lallana goes down clutching his face after the Frenchman lifts up his arm, the referee gives the hosts a costless-kick though.

40: Claims of a handball are waved away by the referee, before Alexis is overwhelmed by a see of Liverpool players rushing towards him. Coutinho picks out a pass towards the area, but Szczesny catches the ball and the danger is averted once more.

38: The hosts go on the counter attack, but fail to make Arsenal pay once more. Sterling looks up and finds Markovic to his left - the Serbian forward opens up his body and has a curling effort towards goal... it flies over the bar and fails to trouble Szczesny.

37: Liverpool have made 300 passes, to Arsenal's 139 (credit: Sky Sports)

35: Good anticipation from Jones, who rushes out of his area and clears the danger as a teasing ball finds the path of Giroud who shapes to shoot but the Frenchman is denied by a small margin. Close.

34: SAVE by Szczesny! The Polish 'keeper does well to get down low and deny Markovic from opening the scoring as he picks up the ball and gets in-behind the Arsenal defence. Corner-kick, comes of nothing in the end.

33: Lucas reacts angrily after being brought down by Welbeck, pushes the English striker and Welbeck is not happy by that. They exchange a few words and look angry at each other, but Gerrard pushes them away from each other and the game continues.

32: A better passing spell from Arsenal who manage to keep the ball and spring a few passes together. Nothing comes of it though, as Welbeck's touch inside the area beats the path of Sakho but there is no team-mate in space to have a shot.

30: The Liverpool faithful chanting their team on in full force now, they can see that they are playing well and just need a goal to show for it. Cameras show that manager Brendan Rodgers is applauding the side; still 0-0 and Arsenal have not troubled too much so far.

29: Coutinho uses the space available in-front of him to his advantage, shapes to shoot but his low drive skids off the turf and into the hands of Szczesny who comfortably holds the effort.

28: Lovely weighted lofted ball by Markovic, but Mertesacker is alert and clears the danger as Szczesny rushes off his line.

27: Cazorla does well to dispossess Lallana of the ball in his own half, before looking up and passing across to Gibbs who hoofs the ball clear.

25: Oxlade-Chamberlain is a fairly attacking minded player, but his versatility means that he does a better defensive job than most of his team-mates. Great to see.

24: Good visual awareness from Szczesny to intercept a through ball on-goal and clear the danger with a solid boot up field. Arsenal's midfield are looking quite vulnerable at the moment, apart from Oxlade-Chamberlain.

23: Danger is cleared, and Markovic goes on the counter attack with pace. Oxlade-Chamberlain catches up with him in time, and he puts in a defensive shift to intercept the ball twice in quick succession.

22: Alexis dribbles his way past Gerrard and Sakho; corner-kick awarded Arsenal's way.

20: Time to point out, that although Liverpool have been the better side so far, it's still goal-less. At this stage in this match back in February, it was 4-0 to the hosts.

19: Arsenal defenders clear the danger effectively from the set-piece, how many times have they done that this season?

18: Lallana weaves his way towards the area, before having a deflected effort trickle away for a corner.

16: Too much space is being given for The Reds to exploit - and the hosts are taking advantage to pass around them.

15: Arsenal yet to really get out of the blocks so far, Liverpool dominating possession and doing their best to keep the ball at the moment.

13: It is, unsurprisingly Flamini who picks up the first yellow card of the afternoon, for a late sliding challenge on Coutinho.

11: Close! Lallana spins away from Flamini, and has a shot which spins over the bar with Szczesny jumping to try and stop it.

8: The teasing cross into the area by Cazorla is comfortably smothered by the goalkeeper gloves of Liverpool 'keeper Brad Jones, who starts his second league game this season after first-choice Simon Mignolet was dropped "indefinitely" after numerous errors over the past few months.

7: A hefty sliding challenge by Liverpool's defensive-midfielder Lucas on Gibbs who sprawls to the turf, costless-kick given.

6: Good tracking back by Cazorla, who intercepts the ball on the left flank as Sterling lurks.

4: Some tactical confirmation now, young full-back Calum Chambers returning from his one-game suspension after his sending off against Stoke a fortnight ago. He plays at RB, whilst Debuchy and Mertesacker are the two CB's for The Gunners today.

3: Gerrard with the costless-kick, 20 yards out.... swerves wide of the mark! Close by the 34-year-old.

2: Mertesacker with a tactical foul on Coutinho near the edge of the area, who sticks out a leg to stop the Brazilian's run towards goal. Costless-kick to Liverpool, after some consultation with the fourth official, the referee decides not to go into his pocket.

1: Sterling goes down after being sandwiched by two Arsenal defenders. Quick costless-kick taken.

16:00. Pre-match handshakes and the like completed, the roar from the Kop end has sounded and it has begun! KICK-OFF!

15:55. The two teams are patiently waiting for the referee's signal in the tunnel at Anfield, and they're off! Walking up those famous steps into a well-lit grass of green at Anfield.

15:50. Just ten minutes to go! Are you ready?

15:30. How the pitch looks, at Anfield with 30 minutes until kick-off. (source: Arsenal's official Twitter account)

15:25. ONE TO WATCH: Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) - The 20-year-old winger celebrated his birthday two weeks ago, and picked up the prestigious Golden Boy award yesterday; which just proves that he is one of the best U-21 players in the world.

He was superb in Liverpool's 5-1 win over Arsenal back in February, and he will be their main man again today as his blistering pace and close-control dribbling may be too much to handle for Arsenal's defenders today. Can he influence the game in a positive way? We will see.

15:20. ONE TO WATCH: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) - The red-hot Chilean has been outstanding for Wenger's men so far this season, since his £30million pound move from Barcelona back in the summer.

He travels to Anfield for the first time, just a few months after rumours were running rampant that Rodgers' men made a bid for the 26-year-old forward. Can he show them what they are missing by conjure up the goods with his South American flair today?

15:15. Walcott, Maitland-Niles and Podolski are amongst the substitutes' bench for Wenger's men whilst Sterling starts as the lone striker again with Lallana, Markovic and Coutinho behind him.

15:10. Interesting line-ups? Liverpool keep the same 3-defender formation which resulted in a 3-0 loss against Manchester United last Sunday, whilst Oxlade-Chamberlain starts again for The Gunners.

15:02. ARSENAL: Szczesny, Debuchy, Gibbs, Mertesacker, Chambers, Flamini, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cazorla, Sanchez, Welbeck and Giroud. Subs - Martinez, Monreal, Campbell, Coquelin, Maitland-Niles, Podolski and Walcott.

15:01. LIVERPOOL: Jones, Touré, Sakho, Skrtel, Lucas, Henderson, Markovic, Coutinho, Gerrard, Lallana and Sterling. Subs - Mignolet, Enrique, Can, Moreno, Manquillo, Borini and Lambert.

15:00. An hour until kick-off, you know what that means: Official team line-ups ahead of the game have been confirmed!

14:50. ARSENAL - Wenger's men have injury problems of their own. Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey is out for the next week at least, after picking up a hamstring injury. Walcott may be fit enough for a place on the bench following a groin problem, whilst full-back Nacho Monreal and English youngster Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will have late fitness tests to assess whether they are ready to play.

14:35. LIVERPOOL - Rodgers' men are still without talismanic striker Daniel Sturridge through injury, he will not be available until after Christmas after his persistent thigh injuries. Full-back Glen Johnson is out for a month, whilst centre-back Dejan Lovren will have had a late fitness test to gauge whether he is ready to play in today's big match.

14:30. TEAM NEWS ahead of today's game.

14:15. Stat attack! Liverpool have only won two of their last 14 Premier League games against Arsenal. They've drawn seven and lost five during that time. There has been four 90th minute or later goals in their last six league meetings, and this fixture has seen more hat-tricks in the Premier League than any other match. (Source: Opta.)

14:00. Two hours to go until kick-off, which team do you think will prevail if any at all today? Arsenal will probably be the favourites, but Liverpool have sprung a few surprises this season despite their unpredictable form of late. Tweet me your predictions for the game, at @Football365Mo.

13:45. Liverpool have been knocked out of the Champions League after a third place finish in their group; they will play Turkish side Beskitas in the Europa League knock-out rounds as a result. Meanwhile, Arsenal have progressed into the Last 16 and will play against French side AS Monaco.

13:40. But, the two sides are in contrasting fortunes this season. Although neither side is where they want to be, you can clearly identify that Arsenal have been playing better than Liverpool so far this season. Before kick-off today, Arsenal are in 7th place whilst Liverpool are struggling in 11th. Only five points separate the two teams though - just highlights how unpredictable the Premier League is.

13:30. Arsenal simply did not turn up quickly enough in that match, and conceded four goals in the first twenty minutes of play on that day. A famous victory for Reds fans across the globe, which signalled the end of The Gunners' title charge last season.

13:20. The last time these two sides met at Anfield, Liverpool thrashed Arsenal with an embarrassing 5-1 defeat suffered by Wenger's men. They simply could not handle the counter attacking brilliance on display between the likes of Sturridge, Suárez and Sterling, and were overwhelmed by a team set on scoring goals for fun.

13:10. This game is one of two matches being played today in the Premier League, alongside the Tyne-Wear derby between Newcastle and Sunderland which kicks off in 20 minutes from now. If you want to read the live commentary, it's here by Cian Woulfe!

13:00. Hello again everyone, my name is Mosope Ominiyi and I will be commentating on the Liverpool - Arsenal match live on VAVEL this afternoon which is scheduled to kick-off at 4PM. These two teams have conjured up great fixtures between them in the past, and I have a good feeling that today's game will be a Christmas cracker!