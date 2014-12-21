Result match Newcastle United 0-1 Sunderland Live Commentary and Barclays Premier League Scores 2014

15:28. That's all we've got time for I'm afraid. I'll be back here again tomorrow night, covering Stoke - Chelsea. I hope you've enjoyed following my live commentary as much as I've enjoyed writing it. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great. Until next time on VAVEL UK, thank you and goodnight.

15:25. So Sunderland set a new record, beating Newcastle four times in a row for the first time ever and only their third win of the season. Alan Pardew's miserable record against Gus Poyet continues and this will be a bigger blow to the Magpies' mentality than the crushing defeats to Arsenal and Tottenham in the last week. Will we start seeing these again come Boxing Day?

FULL-TIME

90+5'. Oh my, Newcastle very nearly equalise in the last minute! Jack Colback tries a long cross and Remy Cabella is just inches away from getting the final touch, but he's just a tad too small.

90+2'. Jack Rodwell comes on in place of Sebastian Larsson and it's clear that Sunderland are trying to run down the clock.

90'. Oh my goodness, you couldn't write it! Newcastle were piling on the pressure, forcing save after save out of Costel Pantillimon. One swift break away and the ball landed at the feet of Adam Johnson, the most composed man on the pitch and he slammed home into the bottom corner from six yards. What a crucial goal in Sunderland's season!

GOAL!!! Newcastle 0-1 Sunderland (Johnson)

FIVE MINUTES ADDED TIME

89'. Sammy Ameobi is replaced late on by Remy Cabella.

86'. Daryl Janmaat dispossessed Vergini and his cross very nearly finds an unmarked Cisse at the far post, but Coates is there to get a crucial touch on it.

84'. Corner for the hosts as Liam Bridcutt deflects Ameobi's cross behind, but it's cleared easily.

81'. Will Buckley replaces the influential Connor Wickham.

79'. Sunderland have been by far the better team and thoroughly deserve the win if they get it. However, this is a derby and anything is possible.

77'. Oh, so close for Sunderland! Connor Wickham plays an absolutely perfect diagonal through-ball to Adam Johnson on the break and the winger does everything right, pulling away from the defender, but slips on the wet turf, just as he's about to put the ball past Alnwick.

74'. Papiss Demba Cisse, slayer of Chelsea, comes on for Cheik Tiote.

70'. Liam Bridcutt comes on for Lee Cattermole.

68'. John O'Shea is booked. Newcastle costless-kick.

63'. Oh what a save by Costel Pantillimon! Moussa Sissoko does really well down the right, before playing the ball atpace across the dge of the box and Ayoze Perez tries a stinging curling effort and it takes a stunning save by the big Sunderland 'keeper to deny the Toon's biggest chance of the game so far.

58'. The first substitution is made and it's by Alan Pardew, as he brings on 17-year-old Adam Armstrong for Yoann Gouffran. A huge day for the teenager.

56'. Taylor is back on the field thankfully. Meanwhile, Lee Cattermole is booked for an earlier foul.

52'. What an opportunity for Jordi Gomez! Connor Wickham goes on a mazy run, before pulling the ball back to an unmarked Gomez and all he needs to do is place it beyond the keeper, but he blazes it over, to raucous jeers from home fans. That is a huge chance missed.

49'. Ouch. Big concern for Steven Taylor, as he goes to clear a Sunderland cross off the line, Steven Fletcher barges him in the back and he smacks his face on the post, leaving a gash underneath his eye.

KICK OFF

14:32. So, 45 minutes for Newcastle to end their poor run of losing their last three North East derbies. Stay tuned for the second half.

14:18. So, with five bookings in the first-half, it's certainly lived up to it's fiery status so far, but this derby is far from over. Connor Wickham is playing particularly well and had the best chance of the game to open the scoring. My prediction is that the Black Cats will pip their rivals to the three points.

HALF-TIME

TWO MINUTES ADDED TIME

42'. Connor Wickham tries yet another long-range effort and it drifts wide.

39'. The Wickham-Alnwick saga continues as the Sunderland midfielder crashes unnecessarily into the back of his opponent and he gets his fifth booking of the season, meaning he'll miss the visit of Hull on boxing day - a big loss for Gus Poyet's side.

38'. Good save by Alnwick! It's Wickham at the thick of the action once again and he sends a pacy cross in for Fletcher and although the Scottish striker's header is a firm one, it's right at the young goalkeeper.

36'. Ayoze Perez does brilliantly well to nutmeg Sebastian Coates, before going close with a long-range curling effort. He then tries the same thing again and the striker is almost through on goal, but the Uruguayan defender gets his revenge with a timely tackle.

34'. Another touching minute of applause, this time in honour of the £34,000 raised by Sunderland's fans for Alder and Sweeney. A fantastic sight to behold.

30'. Connor Wickham tests Alnwick again, this time from long range, cutting inside and trying a low, hard effort, but the goalkeeper tips it behind for a corner via the post. The resulting corner is wasted.

26'. Sunderland have come closest to scoring so far in this game and they're very nearly rewarded when Steven Fletcher is played through on goal, but his strike just grazes the top of the crossbar!

24'. Cheik Tiote commits his fifth needless foul of the game and is booked, meaning he'll miss the Boxing Day clash with Manchester United. Jack Colback then gets a booking of his own, stupidly clipping the heels of Jordi Gomez, much to the delight of Sunderland fans. This game has a real derby feel already.

22'. Big chance for Connor Wickham! Adam Johnson sends a costless-kick from near the corner flag into the far post and Jak Alnwick is caught in no man's land, but somehow, Wickham sends his unmarked header wide! Alnwick is looking very nervous.

18'. The crowds then give a huge round of applause for the aforementioned Jonas Gutierrez.

17'. A touching moment as both sides of support rise to their feet to give a minute's applause for the two Newcastle fans killed on the MH17 flight in August, Liam Sweeney and John Alder.

13'. Big chance for Sissoko! The midfielder exchanges a rapid one-two with Sammy Ameobi, before hitting a low shot at Pantillimon and slamming the ground in frustration.

9'. Newcastle captain Fabricio Coloccini goes in hard on Connor Wickham from behind, sparking fury on Gus Poyet's bench. The Argentine is booked and this game is certainly living up to it's hype.

8'. Jordi Gomez brings down ex-teammate Jack Colback. A long costless-kick comes in and Dummett's header is saved.

5'. Moussa Sissoko weaves his way past a few Sunderland defenders, but his cross towards Ameobi is caught by Pantillimon. All Newcastle so far.

3'. Sebastian Coates brings down Remy Cabella right on the edge of the Newcastle box, picking up a booking for his troubles, but Dummett curls just over from the resulting costless-kick.

1'. Sammy Ameobi heads over from a Daryl Janmaat cross.

KICK-OFF

13:25. The teams are out to a raucous, intimidating reception and the North-East derby is almost underway.

13:17. The last time these two sides met, Sunderland trounced their rivals 3-0 at St. James Park, courtesy of a Fabio Borini penalty and goals from Adam Johnson and Jack Colback, the latter going on to leave for Newcastle in the summer.

13:15. With 15 minutes to go, there is a fiery atmosphere building at St. James Park in one of the most hotly-anticipated games of the season.

13:02. BBC Expert Mark Lawrenson has been discussing his prediction in his weekly column on the BBC Sport website.

"Newcastle are short of goalkeepers and have lost heavily in their last two games, but I don't think that will change Sunderland's approach.

I see them doing what they have done all season away from home, which is to dig in and not be drawn out of position.

I think the Black Cats' cautious approach will work, and they will leave with a point, although a sending off might change things and I am not sure whether all 22 players will last the 90 minutes.

There have been no red cards in each of the last three Tyne-Wear derbies, but there were four dismissals in their previous three meetings, and I am expecting things to get a bit tasty again."

12:52. The pony-tailed fan's favourite, renowned for his Spiderman mask celebration, is back in action on Monday night, playing for Newcastle Reserves as they take on West Ham.

'I'm really happy to be back, it was a hard year for me but now, more importantly I'm involved again with the team and training. I'm really enjoying all the days back in Newcastle.

'I was only thinking to beat the cancer always looking forward.

'I never got frustrated or asked why has this happened to me?

'I think life is life and it is not easy for anybody, it was like a test that life put to me.'

12:45. Now for our piece on Jonas Gutierrez. An inspiring story of a bravery, strength and purseverence, the Argentine Newcastle midfielder speaks of how his fans and team-mates helped him on his journey to recovery.

'I had to say thank you because they (fans) gave me the power and the strength to go through the cancer,' Gutierrez told nufcTV.

'I think when you do the right things in your life, that things come back to you.

'It was amazing to get that kind of support (Newcastle fans clapping in 18th minute) and singing my song, I'm really proud and thank you.'

But it wasn't just the fans that helped Gutierrez through his ordeal. The Argentine midfielder admitted his team-mates had played a big role and reserved special praise for club captain Fabricio Coloccini.

He said: 'Colo is like part of my family and he gave me a lot of support.

'It is something really special what we have with our relationship and our families.'

12:35. Sunderland's bench reads: Bridcutt, Rodwell, Altidore, Alvarez, Coates, Buckley, Mannone.

12:33. BREAKING: Sunderland have announced their starting line-up on Twitter. The team reads: Pantilimon; Vergini, Reveillere, O’Shea, Brown; Cattermole; Larsson, Gomez, Johnson, Wickham; Fletcher.

12:32. Newcastle's bench reads: Woodman, Haidara, Williamson, Cabella, Armstrong, Riviere, Cisse.

12:30. BREAKING: Newcastle have announced their starting line-up on Twitter. The team reads: Alnwick; Janmaat, Coloccini, S.Taylor, Dummett; Sissoko, Colback, Tiote; Gouffran, Perez, Ameobi.

12:20.

Sunderland are unbeaten in five league meetings with Newcastle.

They have won consecutive Tyne-Wear derbies at St James' Park by 3-0.

Under Alan Pardew, Newcastle have never beaten Sunderland at home (D1, L2).

12:15.

Sunderland are without a victory in their last six league matches - although they have drawn five of those games (L1).

Their 10 draws this season is the joint-most by a team in the first 16 games of a Premier League season, along with Ipswich in 1992-93.

They have recorded just one league win away from home this season - against Crystal Palace on 3 November.

Gus Poyet's side have scored just two goals in their last five games.

They have found the net three times in the opening five minutes of league games this season - more than any other side.

12:10. Here are some stats ahead of the game, courtesy of BBC Sport.

Newcastle have won four league games in a row at St James' Park - they have not won five successive games at home since April-August 2006.

Alan Pardew's side have not lost at home since the opening day of the season - when they were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City.

They have only led at half-time in one of their 16 Premier League games this season.

The Magpies have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four league matches after keeping three in a row prior to that.

Newcastle have only scored two goals from set pieces this season.

12:05. If you fancy a bit of light reading before the game, head over to the preview for this game here, by Jamie Joslyn.

12:00. With an hour and a half to go until this highly-anticipated Christmas TyneWear Newcastle United - Sunderland Live derby, stay with us in the build-up to the game, where we talk about previous fixtures, breaking team news and an extended section on Jonas Gutierrez's miraculous recovery from cancer.

11:50. Sunderland's line-up for the draw against West Ham read: Pantillimon; Vergini, O'Shea, Brown, Reveillere; Cattermole; Johnson, Larsson, Gomez, Wickham; Altidore. The only real change expected is that Steven Fletcher will return to the team, in place of American centre-forward Jozy Altidore.

11:45. Sunderland will be without Billy Jones, but Italian midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini could return, after a long-term injury. Apart from that, Poyet has no injury worries.

11:40. Newcastle's line-up for the defeat to Spurs read: Alnwick; Coloccini, Haidara, Williamson, Dummett; Colback, Cabella; Gouffran, Perez, Sissoko; Riviere. From that team, expect Janmaat slot back in at right-back, meaning Coloccini will return to the centre. Papiss Cisse will likely start up front as well.

11:35. Newcastle's young goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, debutant in the defeat of Chelsea, will feature in the game, despite picking up a knock in the 4-0 Capital One Cup thrashing to Spurs in midweek. All the other minor injuries in the squad appear to be cleared up, with Papiss Cisse, Moussa Sissoko, Cheik Tiote and Steven Taylor returning, while Dutch defender Daryl Janmaat is available after suspension.

11:25. Pardew's counterpart is the outspoken Gus Poyet, manager of Sunderland. He has been talking about how the flop summer signings haven't been his call and that he is the head coach, not the manager.

"I want more quality. Do I think I'll get it? I don't know," said Poyet.

"You know what is missing. It is clear what we need to do. That is down to recruitment.

"So, if you ever get the chance to speak to anyone on the recruitment side and ask them about it, you are lucky. If you don't, don't ask me."

11:20. Alan Pardew, Magpies manager, is excited at the prospect of another thriller, but is keeping his feet on the ground and insists his side will treat it as a normal game.

"I've been lucky enough to play in cup finals and things like that but the electricity of this game is something you have to be at to appreciate, and I'm looking forward to experiencing that again," said Pardew.

"The perception of the season could change. If Sunderland win then they've had a good first half of the season and if we win then we've had a really good first half.

"Points-wise it's still three points, and we must not get away from that. We are in a great position in the league and if we win then we can take ourselves right in amongst the top six again."

11:15. If you wanted to discuss all of the absolute thriller classic's that this fixture has ever thrown up, we'd still be here by the time the next round of fixtures begun on Boxing Day. They first met on Christmas Eve 1898, with the black and white stripes triumphing 3-2. Newcastle then beat their arch-rival by the same scoreline in a pulsating game back in 2005. Shola Ameobi scored a brace, but Sunderland pulled it back twice, before Emre scored an inch-perfect costless-kick to win it.

11:10. This will be the historic 150th meeting between the two giants of North East England. The head-to-head is pretty equal too, with Newcastle winning 53 encounters, while Sunderland have 47 and the remaining 49 games have ended in draws.

11:05. Although a draw again, their last result, a 1-1 draw with high-flyers West Ham was a promising scoreline, with Jordi Gomez putting the hosts ahead from the spot before Stewart Downing rescued a point for the Londoners just seven minutes later.

11:00. Sunderland have had a strange old start to the season, because despite only losing the same amount of games as 7th-placed Arsenal, the Mackems have drawn 10 of their opening 16 games, meaning they sit in 16th, just a point clear of struggling Burnley. The Black Cats just always seem to turn on the style in this fixture though.

10:55. Alan Pardew's side were heavily beaten at Arsenal last weekend, Ayoze Perez scoring a consolation after braces from Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud had condemned the visitors to defeat after their fine recent run of form.

10:50. Newcastle's form has been jittery recently, suffering huge defeats to the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham in the last week, after they'd pulled off a famous win over Chelsea the week before. The Magpies sit in ninth, but boast an outstanding home record, having not been beaten in the North East since the opening day of the season.

10:45. Good evening and welcome to our live text commentary of this Barclays Premier League match Newcastle vs Sunderland. Kick-off is at 13:30 GMT, so stay tuned for pre-match build-up, before minute-by-minute coverage of the fiery Tyne-Wear derby, right here on VAVEL UK.

