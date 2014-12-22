Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: Five Thoughts

Arsenal came back from a goal behind, took the lead and managed to throw the three points away in the seventh minute of stoppage time with a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield yesterday. Goals from French duo Mathieu Debuchy and Olivier Giroud put Wenger's men 2-1 ahead after 65 minutes, despite the majority of the game being orchestrated by the Liverpool midfield, who took advantage of the spaces and gaps to open the scoring on the stroke of half-time courtesy of a low drive by Phillipe Coutinho.

Despite having the majority of possession and goalscoring opportunities, the hosts were unable to hit Arsenal well enough to score again, and had to rely on a stoppage time equaliser from Slovakian powerhouse centre-back Martin Skrtel to secure a point before Christmas.

FIVE THOUGHTS:

1. Arsenal's defensive frailties from set-pieces is emphasised once more

It's frustrating to see, given the fact that they have a lot of time to work on defending in training. But alas, Arsenal's problems when it comes to dealing with set-pieces is still lingering in the darkness. Skrtel's goal could have been easily prevented, if the marking was up to a good standard. It's painful to look at times when many see something that can be improved, yet it's costing the team vital points. It has been the case for a few years now, that Arsenal's defending from corners, costless-kicks and the like is poor. But, what is being done to rectify the problem?

2. Giroud proved his worth again with an efficient performance

Although many supporters will argue that he is lazy, does not finish chances and is frustrating to look, French striker Olivier Giroud scored his sixth goal of the 2014-15 Premier League campaign, despite being out of action for the past three months with a fractured foot. If that does not show the commitment and the sheer drive to prove his doubters wrong, I'm not sure what will. He had one significant opportunity on-goal, and it nestled into the back of the net. He hassled the Liverpool defenders when The Gunners were chasing for possession, and especially Skrtel had a tough time containing his presence. Impressive.

3. Cazorla was electric, if only the rest of the team followed suit

Arsenal's best player on the evening, the Spanish maestro weaved his magic once more as he frustrated the Liverpool backline with neat skills and flashy dribbling that came off more often than not. He was a constant threat, created the assist for Giroud's goal and was unlucky not to score late on as the hosts always had to keep two or three markers onto him in order to be safe from danger. ​

With that being said, it makes many wonder whether or not Arsenal would have won the game, and won the match comfortably if the rest of the team had followed the same example shown by Cazorla. It's easier said than done, but he put in the hard work and reaped the rewards. Alexis had flashes of flair but not enough, as he was not provided with enough adequate service. Welbeck was quiet whilst Oxlade-Chamberlain was too busy defending for the team and tracking back to get forward and start counter attacks.

4. Mertesacker and Monreal's "marking" for Skrtel's goal epitomises why Arsenal need defensive reinforcements in January

Skrtel's goal was a cheap one to concede. Very cheap. With just under two minutes of stoppage time left to play, Liverpool were cranking up the pressure and Arsenal knew that they needed to see the game out. A corner whipped into the area, with Per Mertesacker (the tallest player on the pitch) ducking away from the ball whilst Monreal flinches behind him, and the Slovakian heads beyond Szczesny to equalise.

It was said in the summer, and I'll say it again. Arsenal need to invest in defensive reinforcements come the January transfer window, otherwise every match could end up like this. Chambers & Debuchy performed admirably, but Mertesacker looked limp and Monreal should not be a regular first-team starter.

Wenger has already identified that the defence is the problem at the moment, they also need a world-class defensive midfielder but will they get it? They have to.

This picture sums everything up nicely.

5. Although they may have deserved to lose, they should have held on

This game will have left a bad taste in the mouths of many Arsenal supporters across the globe, not because they did not beat Liverpool but because they lost another lead in a match that they should have sealed the win in. Yes, they probably deserved to lose, but it is not their fault that their hosts could not take their chances... so why could they not defend well enough then?

It has happened on a number of occasions already in this campaign; against Swansea where they managed to give up a 1-0 lead and lose 2-1. Another example would be their 3-3 capitulation against Belgian side Anderlecht in their Champions League group stage game, many are still scratching their heads at how they managed to let such a comfortable lead slip from their grasp.

So, Skrtel's late equaliser will feel as though Arsenal had lost the game, and it is two points lost instead of one point gained for Wenger's men. QPR on Boxing Day.