Luke Freeman: Where are they now?

Bristol City head into the festive period as League One’s number one, and although suffering a recent dip in form, have impressed so far this campaign. Steve Cotterill’s side remained unbeaten in all competitions until mid-November and have been imposing as an attacking threat due in part to strikers Aaron Wilbraham and Kieran Agard. For all the goals of the Robins’ top two scoring front men, it is ex-Arsenal youngster Luke Freeman that has provided a joint-top amount of six assists for the Bristol outfit this season.

Freeman’s career started within the youth ranks at Charlton Athletic and Gillingham, and further progressed into the Gills first team. After becoming the clubs youngest ever player to appear in the first team with a few appearances through the FA Cup, Football League Trophy and Football League, Freeman had an opportunity of a trial at North London big-hitters Arsenal. He duly impressed at the Emirates with the North London outfit reportedly coughing up in the region of £200,000 for the young winger, as he signed a two-year deal to join the Gunners youth set-up on the clubs scholar scheme in January 2008.

Freeman continued his footballing education in the Arsenal Under 18’s side and after just over a year in the youth scene he signed on professional terms. From April 2009 until the start of the 2010/11 campaign, Freeman continued within the academy team and also progressed into the reserve team. After spending time within the lower ranks for the North Londoners, Arsene Wenger sent the youngster out on loan to League One Yeovil Town in July 2010, in the hope of gaining valuable first team experience. Freeman appeared 13 times for the Huish Park outfit, scoring twice, however injury curtailed his time in Somerset and he returned to Arsenal in November 2010.

Whilst back in North London Freeman continued his progression within the Arsenal reserve team and signed a new contract in April 2011. His next taste of on loan football league action was to come for Stevenage Borough after a move to the League One club in November 2011. During a relatively fruitful short-term period in Hertfordshire, the young winger returned to the Emirates Stadium at the start of 2012, but after seemingly being unable to break into the Arsenal first team, Freeman immediately returned to Stevenage in a permanent deal.

As a fully-fledged first team player at Broadhall Way, the now ex-Arsenal youngster finished off the 2011/12 campaign with over 30 appearances and seven league goals, as Stevenage narrowly missed out on a League One playoff final after a 1-0 defeat over two semi-final legs against Sheffield United. The Boro were unable to follow up their previous league success during the 2012/13 season as they finished 18th, although Freeman had his most consistent campaign of his career as he amassed over 40 appearances for the club, scoring twice.

Freeman was now a regular fixture within the first team at Broadhall Way and continued his progression throughout the 2013/14 campaign as he extended his amount of appearances for the season, whilst continuing to provide goals from midfield. However, Stevenage ended up rock-bottom of League One and were subsequently relegated to League Two for the current 2014/15 Football League Season.

After only experiencing League One first team football, it appeared Freeman was to taste League Two action this term as in May of this year Stevenage triggered an extension in the winger’s contract. However, only just over a month into his new deal Steve Cotterill highlighted Freeman as a creative spark to help Bristol City in their pursuit of League One promotion this season.

In June of this year Freeman officially signed for Bristol City and after a few seasons of establishing himself as a football league player at Stevenage, now has the opportunity to push on his career at a club that is pushing to re-establish itself within English football’s second-tier. Freeman has continued where he left off within League One at Ashton Gate, as again he has been a consistent member of the league leader’s first team, with 25 appearances in all competitions and an ever-present in Bristol City’s current successful league campaign. He is the Robins’ joint top assister thus far this season, alongside star striker Aaron Wilbraham on six. Freeman has additionally chipped in with three league goals from his wide position this campaign and is clearly enjoying his time in Bristol, as well as continuing to impress at this level.

Although ultimately disappointing, Freeman’s time at Arsenal does not appear to have dented his early professional career and perhaps assisted in his learning of establishing himself as a quality League One player. He never made a first team appearance for Arsene Wenger’s side but took advantage of his time within the reserve setup and short term loan deals at Yeovil Town and Stevenage Borough.

At only 22 years of age, Freeman appears to have a bright future ahead as he looks to achieve Championship football for the first time in his career with Bristol City. He has continued to prove himself at League One level and is now reaping the rewards of life at the top end of England’s third tier.