Result Match Stoke City 0-2 Chelsea Live Commentary and EPL Scores 2014

22:00. That's all we've got time for, I'm afraid. I hope you've enjoyed reading my live commentary as much as I've enjoyed writing it. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great. Until next time on VAVEL UK, thank you and goodnight.

21:55. So in the end, it was a pretty anti-climatic performance from the Potters and Mark Hughes' side didn't put up much of a fight. Chelsea dominated in every area, but that Fabregas goal was really needed. That result sees Chelsea move back three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

FULL-TIME

90+2'. Charlie Adam sends a ridiculous shot over the bar. Stoke have been very poor in and around the box. Hazard limps off for Kurt Zouma.

FIVE MINUTES ADDED TIME

89'. Jon Walters hacks down Eden Hazard by his achille, sparking booes in the away end, but the Belgian is okay after treatment.

86'. Assaidi almost pulls one back for the visitors, but Courtois parries his shot away.

84'. Substitute Andre Schurrle, who came on for Willian after the goal does really well on the break and puts Costa through on goal, but the striker misses yet again - he's having a poor game and is instantly replaced by Didier Drogba.

79'. I spoke too soon. Eden Hazard does well to get the ball to Fabregas and the midfielder scuffs his shot into the bottom corner. Not a clean goal, but exactly what Chelsea needed. Big, big goal and surely they have three points now. Meanwhile, Oussama Assaidi replaces Marko Arnautovic.

GOAL! Stoke 0-2 Chelsea (Fabregas)

75'. There literally is nothing to really report on. It's so scrappy, it's like head tennis. Meanwhile, Andre Schurrle is preparing to come on.

71'. Steven N'Zonzi passes back towards Adam and he sends a piledriver just outside of the post with the outside of his foot. Close!

68'. Ex-Liverpool flop Charlie Adam replaces Geoff Cameron.

66'. Fabregas sends another corner into the grateful arms of Begovic, before Stoke break with Arnautovic and get a corner of their own. It's easily cleared however.

61'. The first substitution takes place, as Peter Crouch makes way for Mame Biram Diouf.

52'. The big-haired Brazilian then has a shooting chance of his own, but it's ridiculously soft and textbook stuff for the Stoke goalkeeper. Erik Pieters is then booked for scrapping with Costa.

50'. Willian tries to send a spinning cross towards Costa, but Begovic comes out to claim easily.

47'. Geoff Cameron sends a giant throw-in towards the 6'7" Peter Crouch and temporarily causes chaos in the Chelsea box, but it's eventually cleared. Was he scouted by Rory Delap?

KICK-OFF

21:00. Stay tuned for the imminent second-half.

20:49. So John Terry's early goal is all that separates these two sides, though it really should've been more for Chelsea. Stoke are going to have to offer a much bigger threat going forward, or the three points are only going one way.

HALF-TIME

45+2'. A rare chance for Stoke, as Peter Crouch tries to head an N'Zonzi cross towards goal, but it goes closer to the sideline, summing up Stoke's first half attacking-wise really.

THREE MINUTES ADDED TIME

44'. This Bardsley-Hazard rivalry down the left is making for interesting viewing, they are constantly trying to out-do each other.

38'. Branislav Ivanovic gets forward so much for Chelsea, he practically plays as a right-winger. It's surprising he isn't caught out defensively more, but he is also great at tracking back.

33'. Eden Hazard gets his revenge on Phil Bardsley for his earlier challenge. The two players go for the ball and Hazard slyly sticks out a boot, which clips Bardsley's ankle, leaving him on the floor.

31'. What a chance for Diego Costa! Fabregas plays him through on goal with a defence-splitting pass, but the Spaniard's finish drifts just wide of the far post.

26'. Chelsea look much sharper in attack, happy to hit the Potters on the break. The hosts are struggling to break down Chelsea's resilient defence.

23'. How annoying for Chelsea! Hazard tries a break and his perfect ground pass would send Diego Costa through, but it hits Neil Swarbrick, the referee, and Stoke regain possession.

21'. Oh what a save by Courtois! Steven N'Zonzi tries a long-range shot and it takes a big deflection, almost wrong-footing the Belgian, but he gets back brilliantly to tip it wide.

20'. Phil Bardsley picks up the first booking of the game for needlessly taking out Eden Hazard near the corner flag. Very lucky to be on the pitch still.

16'. Stoke have their first corner, but Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois continues to show the maturity and authority of an established goalkeeper and collects.

13'. Diego Costa is down receiving treatment after getting sandwiched between Geoff Cameron and Ryan Shawcross - ouch.

9'. Marc Muniesa brings down Willian needlessly and Chelsea play the resulting costless-kick quickly. Eden Hazard sends in a spinning cross and if Costa gets the slightest of touches on it, it's 2-0, but it's just ahead of him.

7'. Diego Costa tries his luck from distance, but it dribbles wide, empty of power.

3'. And what a start! Just 95 seconds in and Chelsea have made the best start possible, with John Terry heading home Cesc Fabregas' corner. What a way to relieve the pressure!

GOAL! Stoke 0-1 Chelsea (Terry)

KICK-OFF

19:50. The teams are out of the tunnel. This is a big night for Diego Costa, as we'll quite literally see if he can 'do it on a cold Monday night in Stoke'.

19:30. Just half an hour to go here and a healthy atmosphere is just beginning to build at the Britannia. What are your predictions? Let us know using the Facebook widget at the bottom of the page.

19:17. Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic spoke to the club's website ahead of the game.

'We know how difficult it is to play here, with the crowd and how they play at their home pitch,' exclaimed the Serb defender.

'We have to react, we lost here last year and I hope we will not make the same mistake as last year and win the game.

'In this [Christmas] period games are always difficult and this is one of the games that show how good your team is.'

19:10. For Stoke, Marko Arnautovic comes in for Mame Biram Diouf. Assaidi, breaker of Chelsea hearts last season, starts on the bench.

19:08. So there are your teams ladies and gentlemen. What do you make of them? I think it's fair to say that I was wrong with my predictions of the teams, with Fabregas staying in a more advanced midfield role over Oscar, while Mikel makes his 250th Chelsea appearance alongside Nemanja Matic.

19:07. Stoke's bench reads: Butland, Huth, Whelan, Wilson, Adam, Diouf, Assaidi.

19:06. BREAKING: Stoke City have announced their starting line-up on Twitter. The team reads: Begovic; Bardsley, Shawcross, Muniesa, Pieters; Cameron, Nzonzi; Walters, Bojan, Arnautovic; Crouch.

19:04. Chelsea's bench reads: Cech, Filipe Luis, Zouma, Ake, Oscar, Schurrle, Drogba.

19:03. BREAKING: Chelsea have announced their starting line-up on Twitter. The team reads: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta; Mikel, Matic; Willian, Fabregas, Hazard; Diego Costa.

18:55. With just over an hour left until kick-off, stay tuned for imminent team announcements, right here on VAVEL UK.

18:46. If you fancy a bit of light reading before this match, head over to our preview for the game (here), written by Alfie Hipwell.

18:39. BBC Expert Mark Lawrenson has been discussing his prediction for this game in his weekly column on the BBC Sport website.

'Stoke beat Chelsea at the Britannia Stadium last season and they will have another good go at them this time too.

Chelsea are a better team than they were 12 months ago, though, and will not be rolled over as easily.

It will be interesting to see if Luis Filipe starts at left-back for Chelsea, because his strengths are going forward. I wonder if Cesar Azpilicueta gets the nod for this game.

But, whoever Blues boss Jose Mourinho picks, the rest of the Chelsea back four - John Terry, Gary Cahill and Branislav Ivanovic - will be able to deal with what Stoke throw at them regardless.'

18:30. Who could forget this fixture last season? Andre Schurrle's brace wasn't enough, as goals from Peter Crouch, Stephen Ireland and a last minute screamer from Ousama Assaidi condemned to what prove to be a costly defeat in their title chances and their fans will feel confident going into this match; the Britannia being such a formidable fortress, a proven hurdle for most big teams that visit.

18:25. Stoke's line-up for the Palace draw read: Begovic; Bardsley, Shawcross, Wilson, Pieters; Cameron, N'Zonzi; Walters, Bojan, Diouf; Crouch. You can expect Hughes to name a pretty identical team for the visit of Chelsea.

18:20. Stoke had three first-team players a doubt for this game in Bojan, Marc Muniesa and Stephen Ireland, but the trio look set to pass their fitness tests before kick-off.

18:15. Chelsea's team for the Derby win was: Cech; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Zouma, Luis; Matic, Mikel; Schurrle, Fabregas, Hazard; Drogba. From that team, expect Fabregas to slot back in besides Matic, while John Terry, Branislav Ivanovic, Willian and Diego Costa will likely replace Zouma, Luis, Schurrle and Drogba.

18:10. Chelsea only have one injury worry for the game and that is for the fitness of Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper picked up a minor muscular injury in training the day before last weekend's victory over Hull, meaning Petr Cech will most likely start. Kurt Zouma will be available for selection, after the young French defender was knocked out after a collision with Cech in the Capital One Cup win over Derby last week.

18:00. Mark Hughes, Stoke manager, tells their official website that Chelsea are strong enough in all areas to win the league.

"I would suggest they are stronger to attempt to win the Premier League this time around.

"They will always have the resources to add to their squad and make themselves strong and even if they have injuries in key positions, they have outstanding young players who can supplement what they've got.

"They are never really exposed but it's a bit different when we have two or three injuries in the same position because our strength and quality diminishes but they don't suffer from that."

17:50. Jose Mourinho has been talking to Chelsea's official website this week about how pleased he is that everyone is helping each other in his squad.

‘It’s the concept of helping the team. Everybody has to be ready to sacrifice for the team, to give everything for the team, to think about the team and not to be selfish. This is the way I want a team to be.

‘The one that comes on in the last five minutes, he’s a crucial player. If he makes a mistake the team loses; if he doesn’t, the team wins. Everybody wins, everybody loses.

‘I want a short squad. In a short squad, everybody is important. I need every player. And when I sign a player, I don't say 'it's you plus 10'. I say 'it's you plus 21 or 22'.

‘You have to know the squad is good at Chelsea. If you’re at a Chelsea as a goalkeeper, you can’t imagine that you’re the only good goalkeeper. It’s the same for the strikers. For me, all of this is very normal.’

17:45. When this fixture was played in January 2013, it was remembered by both sides because of one man's misfortune. Jonathan Walters, Irish Stoke forward, scored not one, but two own goals and THEN missed a penalty at the other end, as Rafa Benitez's Blues triumphed 4-0, with extra goals from Eden Hazard and Frank Lampard.

17:40. This will be the 93rd meeting between these two sides and Chelsea have won on 43 occasions. With Stoke winning 28, the two sides have shared 21 draws.

17:35. The Potters' last game was a disappointing 1-1 draw away at Crystal Palace, with Peter Crouch equalising early on, just two minutes after James McArthur's opener.

17:30. Stoke City sit in 13th place, an average return for a side not quite good enough to challenge for top eight, but too good for relegation. Stoke have only won three games out of their last 10, one of which was the brilliant slaying of Arsenal two weeks ago.

17:25. Chelsea's last Premier League match was a 2-0 win over Hull City, with goals from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa at Stamford Bridge.

17:20. Jose Mourinho's Chelsea have been top of the table all season, but reigning champions Manchester City drew level on points with the Londoners with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, meaning Chelsea have to get a result tonight to make life at the top a bit more comfortable.

17:15. Good evening and welcome to our live text commentary of this Barclays Premier League match Stoke City vs Chelsea. Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT, so stay tuned for pre-match build-up, before minute-by-minute coverage of Stoke City - Chelsea, right here on VAVEL UK.