Stoke City 0-2 Chelsea: Blues roll on to stay top at Christmas

A tough night at the Britannia Stadium will test the character of every team hoping to be crowned champions at the end of the season and this time, Chelsea were able to overcome that test. Goals from John Terry and Cesc Fabregas were enough to seal a 2-0 away win for Jose Mourinho's men to remain 3 points clear at the top of the table.



It didn't take long for the Blues to get going as it took 2 minutes for Cesc Fabregas to register his 15th assist of the campaign, finding John Terry from a corner. The skipper beat his man to the ball and headed past a stranded Asmir Begovic to make it 1-0.

Questions were raised 15 minutes later when Stoke should probably have been reduced to 10-men after a woeful challenge from Phil Bardsley. Eden Hazard skipped past the Stoke defender with ease before being clattered down when the ball had already gone, the referee would only brandish a yellow card.

Stoke would find their feet after the early goal as N'Zonzi's effort took a big deflection on it's way, forcing a great save from Thibaut Courtois. With half an hour gone it would be Chelsea again who'd go close as Fabregas found an onside Diego Costa but the Spanish striker fluffed his shot wide.



Half Time: Stoke City 0-1 Chelsea: An early goal for the Blues separated the sides at the interval.



After the break, Stoke would go in search of an equaliser but Crouch's header flew over the bar on 48 minutes. Chelsea maintained possession and seemed to control the game for the most part, constantly peppering the Stoke goal with shots but only the 1 goal to show for it.

Charlie Adam would come on and almost make an instant impact in the 72nd minute but his swerving shot barely missed the post. Six minutes later, Chelsea made Stoke rue their chances thanks to Eden Hazard fizzing a ball into the feet of Cesc Fabregas, the Spaniard finally bundling the ball past Begovic to seal the 3 points for Chelsea.





Full Time: Stoke City 0-2 Chelsea: A fantastic win for the Blues, proving their toughness in a tricky away match. Top at Christmas with a 3-point lead will certainly please Mourinho and company.