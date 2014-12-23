Clarke Carlisle "very poorly" but "stable", says wife

The wife of former footballer Clarke Carlisle has said that the 35-year-old is "very poorly" but in a "stable" condition after undergoing surgery on serious injuries sustained in a road accident on Monday.

Carlisle was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by helicopter following a collision with a lorry on the A64, near the village of Bishopthorpe at 07:30 GMT.

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, while Carlisle's wife, Gemma, has tweeted her thanks to well-wishers to her husband, who represented nine clubs across the course of his professional career.

Carlisle, a former chairman of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has received numerous messages of support from former teammates and opponents, as well as a number of organisations and charities that Clarke works for or has worked for in the past.

The PFA added that it had visited Carlisle in hospital, saying: "We are offering our full help and support to him and his family at this difficult time."​

Carlisle began his professional career with Blackpool but also represented QPR, Leeds United, Watford, Luton Town, Burnley, Preston North End, York City and Northampton Town, as well as making three appearances for England U21s.

Following his retirement, he began working for the PFA and has also spent time as a pundit on TV and radio.

He has also made a name for himself as a contestant on the long-running Channel 4 quiz show Countdown and as a guest on BBC's Question Time.

He is also an ambassador for the footballing equality campaign Kick It Out.

Burnley have said there would be a show of support for Carlisle with a minute's applause in the fifth minute of their Boxing Day match with Liverpool, as he used to wear the number five shirt while playing at Turf Moor.