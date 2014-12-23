How badly do Liverpool need a striker?

How badly do Liverpool need a new striker? Well, considering last season's second top scorer is injured and no one knows whether Balotelli is coming or going, then Liverpool need a new striker, badly.

Liverpool have suffered a torturous last couple of months bringing in plenty of speculation about: the board, Rodgers, commitment within the team etc. Now, I’m not saying this is main problem for Liverpool’s stop-start campaign. But however, it is a pretty huge factor in Liverpool’s dropping of points.

The strikers Liverpool currently possess are: Balotelli, Borini (suspended, one match), Lambert and Sturridge (injured, foreseeable future). Not only do Liverpool have senior talent but they also have academy talent, academy talent such as: Jerome Sinclair, Samed Yesil Daniel Trickett-Smith. The list of young talent at the academy is endless and it is all within Rodgers’ grasp to take note from the Bayern Munich’s, Barcelona’s and Juventus’ and create these world-class young talents.

Last season, with the striking quality Liverpool possessed meant that the shambolic defending (at times) didn’t matter as Liverpool could outscore opponents and the issue of poor defending would be swept under the carpet until the sad and emotional time of the ‘outscoring’ strategy would not be as successful as it was in the past. However, this season with the departure of the talisman that is Luis Suarez and the absence through injury of Daniel Sturridge meant that Liverpool would need to look elsewhere for this spark. Unfortunately, this spark hasn’t come from the attacking talent Liverpool have in their attacking force at this moment in time. This is the main reason at to why Liverpool need a striker. With the defence at an all time low, with costly mistakes occurring left, right and centre, Liverpool need to find a striker who can take some light off the defensive frailties and have the capability to put away chances as they come so the frightening reality/possibility of defensive howlers will cost Liverpool points and the Liverpool striking force will be left to rue squandered opportunities, will no longer be feared.

Further to the point, the need for the striker is tremendous. Recently, Rodgers has been playing a 3-5-2 formation with Sterling up front and Coutinho behind. On paper it looks fantastic. But sadly, in reality it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. No doubt that, this formation creates costless flowing attacking football and chances created but for an unrecognised striker in 20 year-old Raheem Sterling it only piles ungodly amounts of pressure on the youngster. In the United game, Sterling himself had four or five clear-cut chances, which he failed to put in the onion sack. This shows that Liverpool badly need a clinical striker in which can have more of an impact than the uncertain character that is Balotelli. After Balotelli’s introduction in the United game, he looked promising forcing a magnificent save out of De Gea, who deservedly in the end was awarded MOTM, but not only did he have to force De Gea into a good save but also his one-on-one finishing was poor. On numerous occasions, Balotelli and Sterling fluffed their lines when bearing down on the Spaniard between the sticks. For a European chasing side such as Liverpool, nineteen chances away from home can’t go begging especially against an in-form side such as Manchester United.

This past Sunday against Arsenal, Liverpool again lacked the cutting edge, which was needed to seal all three points. For a home team to have twenty-seven shots with ten on target and to only score two shows either a world-class goalkeeper or plain old poor finishing. Evidently, it was more of the latter than Sczezsny being unbeatable, which in some cases he was. Nonetheless, it was the same old story from the previous week for Liverpool. Poor finishing on the teams part, not just the attack. From this performance, it speaks wonders that Liverpool need someone who can change the game around in a heartbeat. Sadly, Suarez will not be coming back anytime soon, so that prospect is out the window. What was needed on Sunday was someone who could create chances among a flimsy midfield and a sloppy defence in patches, or even a bit of luck, say someone in the right at the right time just to score a tap in from a fumble, deflection or a lapse in concentration. Any of those previous things would turn the season and Liverpool’s luck around with the addition of one more decent to world-class striker or two good to decent strikers. With a fifth striker on the cards at Anfield, it would add new dimensions to the ‘slowly rotting’ system of Rodgers’.

The kind of striker Liverpool need is a physical, experienced to a degree, cool and collected finisher. Rodgers has an ever-growing reputation of paying for overpriced players. He also has the reputation of buying ‘future prospects’ but in this case, Liverpool need a striker who is coming to/in their prime. I personally would be happy to pay above and beyond for Gonzalo Higuain or a Karim Benzema. IF Rodgers was to bring in a striker such as Lacazette then another striker would be needed to accompany him, Lacazette is pacey striker but will be a lot like Balotelli in needing someone alongside him to play silky ‘give-and-goes’ to split centre backs.

To conclude, Liverpool really do need a striker. One who can provide the cutting edge and be the difference between sealing one point and all three. Liverpool hierarchy have some serious thinking to do over the next couple of days and put together realistic transfer targets who can help Liverpool push on and improve on a torrid first six months for the Reds.