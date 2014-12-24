'Tis The Season To Be Jolly

World War One involved numerous world powers centering in Europe. The Great War began on 28 July 1914 and lasted until 11 November 1918. The immediate trigger for the war was the 28 June 1914 assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, heir to the throne of Austria-Hungary, by a Yugoslav nationalist Gavrilo Princip in Sarajevo. More than 9 million soldiers and 7 million civilians died as a result of the war. For the fighting to end an armistice needed to be signed, Bulgaria were the first to sign the document on September 29th 1918, followed by the Ottoman Empire, then Italy. Finally, the Treaty of Versailles was signed by Germany on November 11th, the ceasefire was put into place at 11am on the same day, 1918.

On December 7, 1914, Pope Benedict XV suggested a temporary hiatus of the war for the celebration of Christmas. The warring countries refused to create any official cease-fire, but on Christmas the soldiers in the trenches declared their own unofficial truce.

The Christmas Truce was a series of widespread but ceasefires along the Western Front around Christmas 1914. In the week leading up to the holiday, German and British soldiers crossed trenches to exchange seasonal greetings and talk. In areas, men from both sides ventured into no man's land on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to mingle and exchange food and souvenirs. There were joint burial ceremonies and prisoner swaps, while several meetings ended in carol singing. Men played games of football with one another. England vs. Germany that still occasionally is battled out today, in a less war-like fashion.

Roughly 100,000 British and German troops were involved in the unofficial cessations of hostility along the Western Front. The first truce started on Christmas Eve 1914, when German troops decorated the area around their trenches in the region of Ypres.

The games played between opposing teams included the 133rd Royal Saxon Regiment against the Scottish Troops, accounts say that the Germans ran out 1-0 winners in that one. The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders fought out with the Germans in a less violent method with their football skills, the Scots pulled one back for the Allies and beat the ‘Tommie’s” 4-1. The Royal Welch Fusiliers played a football match with the German Battalion 371. The Germans won 2–1 Royal Field Artillery Lieutenant Albert Wynn wrote of a match against a German team (described as "Prussians and Hannovers") played near Ypres near the border of Belgium and France. Lancashire Fusiliers played off against German soldiers using a bully beef ration tin as the "ball". To commemorate this match, the Premier League completed the donation a football pitch in Ypres, which opened in early December.

Mike Dash said in 2011: "there is plenty of evidence that football was played that Christmas Day—mostly by men of the same nationality, but in at least three or four places between troops from the opposing armies". A letter written by a doctor attached to the Rifle Brigade, published in The Times on 1 January 1915, reported "a football match… played between them and us in front of the trench.”

Private W Weir, of the 18th Hussars, wrote to his wife in York and described the events that unfolded. “As soon as daylight broke on Christmas Day we were saluted by the Germans, whose trenches were only 60 yards away,” he said. “They called out in good English, ‘A Happy Christmas to you all.’ We took no notice of it at first, but at about 1.30pm we heard them calling again.

“Then they cheered. One of their men cried out, ‘Here are some cigars for you, come and fetch them.’ We were not having any of it at first, as we thought it might be a trap. The German then threw a small box of cigars as far as he could and again told us to come over for them. They shouted, ‘Come on, we will not fire on you.’

“The fellow who threw the cigars then came down from the top of his trench and, picking up the box again, started to walk towards us. Seeing this, I climbed over the parapet of our trench and went to meet him. When we met he handed me the cigars and said, ‘A Happy Christmas to you.’ I hardly knew what to do at first but I shook hands with him and wished him the compliments of the season, too. As soon as the Germans saw us shake hands they cheered like mad. They then started to come towards our trench.

On the 17th of December, a football match was played between the British army and German armed forces to commemorate the centenary of the match that was played in no man’s land during the First World War Christmas truce.

Sunderland fans high in the stands at St James’s Park joined in the now-traditional round of applause on 17 minutes, in memory of the two North East men killed when flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine in July. Magpies fans returned the favour, applauding on 33 minutes to show their gratitude for the £33,000 Sunderland fans raised for charity as a tribute to the two men. Although, the game being staged on the last weekend shopping day before Christmas, with more than 200,000 people crowding into Newcastle city centre to look the match or hit the shops, there was little trouble. Police made just 17 arrests for public order offences, assault, breach of banning orders and drug offences. Operations commander Chief Superintendent Steve Neill said: “I want to thank the public for their patience and co-operation.

To mark the anniversary, every professional team in the Premier League, Football League, FA Cup – and all other levels of the game – began the week-long Football Remembers initiative to recognise the spirit shown on the battlefields 100 years ago. Earlier in 2014 the four partners launched a Football Remembers education pack that was sent to more than 30,000 schools across the UK through the British Council.

In his role as President of The FA, HRH The Duke of Cambridge Prince William backed Football Remembers and said: "The British Council, together with The FA, Premier League and Football League, have put together a tremendous resource for use in the classroom and at home. “

"It promises to be a powerful way to engage and educate young people about such an important moment in our history.

"We all grew up with the story of soldiers from both sides putting down their arms on Christmas Day, and it remains wholly relevant today as a message of hope over adversity, even in the bleakest of times."

The 100th anniversary of the so-called Christmas Truce was re-enacted in Warneton, Belgium. It was a brief unofficial ceasefire in the first World War that took place in no-man’s land around Christmas 1914 between German and British troops.

A Christmas truce memorial was unveiled in Frelinghien, France, on 11 November 2008. Also on that day, at the spot where, on Christmas Day 1914, their regimental ancestors came out from their trenches to play football, men from the 1st Battalion, The Royal Welch Fusiliers played a football match with the German Battalion 371.

Most Recently, on 12 December 2014, a memorial was unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, England by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and the England National manager Roy Hodgson. Ten-year-old schoolboy Spencer Turner designed the Football Remembers memorial.

May those who lost their lives in the Great War, Rest in Peace and we thank them for the freedom we have today. Lest we forget.