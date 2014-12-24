Top ten Premier League players of all time

We have just seen the recent retirement of Thierry Henry after finishing his illustrious career at New York Red Bulls. There is no doubt that the Frenchman will go down as a legend and is touted as one of the greatest Premier League players of all time. However, who is the very cream of the crop?

10) Steven Gerrard Liverpool (482 Games, 113 goals)

It is argued that Liverpool midfielder is the greatest player in the Barclays Premier League to never lift the famous trophy. People see Gerrard’s career as a tragedy, spending all of it on Merseyside with his beloved Liverpool whose side in this period never truly matched his talent. Others see his loyalty as one of the things that make him great despite the many offers that have been the thrown his way. Either way, when he does retire he will be remembered as one of the most complete, modern footballers who rose to the occasion when his team needed him; Olympiakos, Istanbul, Cardiff to name a few.

9) Eric Cantona Leeds United (13 games, 6 goals); Manchester United (143 games, 64 goals)

King Eric will go down in folklore as one the greatest personalities to grace the English game, his infamous sardines monologue is all the evidence you need. As well as his way words the Frenchman was blessed with a wonderful talent, he graced our shores back in 1992 with Leeds before joining bitter rivals Manchester United in the same year.

Manager Sir Alex Ferguson acknowledged that Cantona was the spark that led to United’s first title win in 26 years. He didn’t come without his problems after his karate kick on a Crystal Palace meant he would be missing for eight months, but when he made his return against Liverpool in October 1995 it was like he had never left. his influence over the Class of '92 led to a another double, securing it with a brilliant volley against Liverpool in the FA Cup Final.

He surprised many when he retired at the age 30 back in 1997 but the public’s interest in the man aswell as the player still burns bright and who knows how much higher he could have been in this list he carried on playing just that bit longer .

8) Frank Lampard West Ham (148 games, 24 goals); Chelsea (429 games, 147 goals); Manchester City (4 games, 2 goals)

Frank Lampard will be the midfielder that other young Englishman in the same position will be judged by for decades. Lampard started out as one of graduates of the infamous West Ham academy under the wing of Uncle Harry Redknapp.

It was his move to Chelsea, however, where we saw his true greatness. During his 12 years with Chelsea he managed to win every trophy that a player could dream of with the Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup, Europa League and the Champions League to name just a few. One thing that sets him apart from countless other midfielders is ability in front of goal, he is the current all-time goal scorer for Chelsea with 211 goals in all competitions and with an average of more than one goal every three games for a midfielder was unheard of.

Jose Mourinho believed that he was surplus to requirements joining Manchester City but even at the age of 36 he still shows that skill to burst into the area that make him so great. He may be coming to the end of his illustrious career but the things that Lampard has achieved will live long in the memory.

7) Roy Keane Nottingham Forest (40 games, 6 goals); Manchester United (326 games, 33 goals)

Roy Keane’s attitude on and off the pitch is usually what people associate, which is a shame as he was one of the most influential and dominating players throughout the Premier League era.

The Irishman started his career with Nottingham Forest under Brain Clough before he was brought to Manchester for what was at the time a British record of £3.75 million. Keane was the perfect midfielder, he scored goals, tackled ferociously but significantly and he gave everything that he had for his side and his players and would never give up which made his eight-year spell as Manchester United captain successful.

His problems were clear for everyone to see and the ugly end to his career at Old Trafford somewhat left a stain on his reputation but since his departure there has been a gap in that united midfield that nobody of his calibre could fill. Many sceptics doubt his managerial career with poor spells at clubs such Ipswich but his calibre and talent as player are undeniable.

6) Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United (196 games, 84 goals)

He may not have been in England for the long but the mark that one Cristiano Ronaldo left on the English game is undeniable. Cristiano arrived in Manchester back in 2003 as a young, skinny boy but he showed the determination that has turned him into arguably the best player on the planet. He brought his quick feet and trickery to England which redefined the role of a modern attacker.

He had his defining season back in 2007-08 where he scored 31 league goals and created a brand of new-costless kick style in the process. He may have gone stratospheric after he left for Spain but the mark that he left is still visible today.

5) Paul Scholes Manchester United (499 games, 107 goals)

In the fifth position we have one of the most underappreciated midfielders not only in England, but arguably the world.

Paul Scholes was one of the famous class of '92 and alongside Roy Keane came a staple in the United side for many years. His discipline isn’t the greatest but his range of passing and excellent strike of the ball is second to none. He is judged highly by many of the world greats such as Xavi and Zinedine Zidane to name a few.

He was used poorly misused throughout his international career which led to him an early retirement a great shame. However, it didn’t stop countless managers begging him to come back much like his return to Manchester United after his retirement just shows how important this man is valued and how his impeccable talent has an influence he has on a side.

4) Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal (315 games, 87 goals)

There’s not much that can be said that already hasn’t been said about this Dutch master. Dennis Bergkamp or the “non-flying Dutchman”, as he was christened by Gunners fans, wasn’t the player he turned into when he arrived at Highbury after two disappointing seasons at Inter Milan.

Bergkamp came into his own under Arsene Wenger and he showed his true genius with one of the best touches you will see which would leave defenders in a spin. He very much took the mantle from Eric Cantona once he left the spotlight and held it until his retirement in 2006.

Bergkamp was just outside my generation of players but I have never doubted his genius and if there sceptics, if any either of goals against Leicester, Newcastle or Argentina that should justify that.

3) Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers (138 games, 112 goals); Newcastle United (303 games, 148 goals)

Just inside the top three is the all-time goal scorer in the Premier League with an outstanding 260 goals and one of the greatest all-round strikers to be born and to play on these shores.

Alan Shearer started his career with Southampton before joining Blackburn in the league's debut season, where he won his only major domestic honour back in the 1994/95. After his excellent Euro '96 he joined hometown side Newcastle United for a world record £15 million.

Shearer wasn’t as technically blessed as others in this list but he had the strength, good heading and in his prime the pace that made him such a danger within that area and gained him the reputation as one the greatest goal poachers of his generation

2) Thierry Henry Arsenal (258 games, 175 goals)

Our runner-up is a man that can be simply known as “the king”.

Henry transferred to Arsenal back in 1999 for £11 million after becoming unsettled in Italy with Juventus and announced himself in the league after that fantastic goal against Manchester United. Like his teammate, Bergkamp, the French international brought that ‘sexy’ style that breathed new life into the league with his wonderful touch and pace along that frontline. Henry had the goals to go with it becoming the top foreign scorer in the league and the top scorer for an individual club.

Even after leaving North London his romance with his beloved club never died even when he made a brief but glorious return back in 2012. Now the striker has retired his excellence can be truly appreciated and has recently announced his desire to take the reins at Arsenal it would only seem his destiny to go that full circle and the Premier League would be even brighter with his return.

1) Ryan Giggs Manchester United (632 games, 109 goals)

Could the title of the greatest player of the Premier league era go to anybody else?

Ryan Giggs, the most decorated Premier League player started his reign way back in 1992-93 as a fresh faced teenager when he became United’s first choice left winger as an early performer of the Class of '92.

Giggs will be known for his brilliant passing and his great pace and trickery which has seen such countless great moments such as the FA Cup semi-final goal against Arsenal.

Some of these players were outside of some people's generation but one of the most interesting things about Giggs is his longevity that has seen him span across many peoples generations. Sir Alex branded him a ‘freak of nature” which does seem accurate and his ability to adapt his game has proven the biggest advantage as being able to adapt his decreasing strengths.

The Welshman amassed 13 titles over his 960 appearances for Manchester United he is a one of a kind of player and one that only ever comes around once in a generation.