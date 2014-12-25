West Brom - Manchester City Preview: Pellegrini's men hoping to keep pace with leaders Chelsea

West Brom entertain second place Manchester City on Boxing Day, in one of ten Premier League matches this Friday.

It will not be easy to look for the hosts, as the 15th placed Baggies host the defending champions whilst hoping to avoid their ninth defeat of the season, despite having not played against all 19 other teams in the league yet.

This match does not stand out to be a Boxing Day cracker upon first viewing, but these two sides could surprise in an intriguing fixture for sure.

Manchester City are on the verge of winning their seventh straight match following their disappointing 2-2 draw with QPR back in early November.

They will have to do it without star striker and Argentinian maestro Sergio Aguero, who has been their shining light in a rather lacklustre start to the 2014-15 campaign in all competitions. He is still out of action with a muscle injury, but will be expected to return within the next few weeks.

Probable line-ups:

WEST BROM: Foster, Wisdom, Lescott, McAuley, Pocognoli, Morrison, Gardner, Dorrans, Sessegnon, Varela and Berahino.

MANCHESTER CITY: Hart, Zabaleta, Demichelis, Mangala, Clichy, Fernandinho, Touré, Milner, Nasri, Silva and Pozo.

Captain Vincent Kompany and Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko are amongst the players unable to feature for City, following respective injuries which are too risky to aggravate. Spanish striker Pozo may be poised to spearhead the City frontline again, as he did in his 60-odd minute cameo during their 1-0 win over Everton a fortnight ago. He is only 18 years of age, the club's youngest to feature so far this season in the first-team.

STAT: Manchester City have won eight and drawn one of their last nine Premier League matches against West Brom. West Brom have only won four home league matches in the year of 2014, with Hull City (3) the only current side to have won fewer this year.

KEY MAN: David Silva - The Spanish maestro has returned from injury with a bang, scoring a brace during City's 3-0 home victory over Palace last weekend. He'll be expected to weave some of his magic as they travel to The Hawthorns, especially with a makeshift forward line at the moment.

KEY MAN: Joleon Lescott - The former City centre-back joined West Brom on a costless transfer in the summer transfer window, and has a good goalscoring record against his former club. He scored in their previous fixture, and will be eager to prove as to why City should not have released him at the end of the 2013-14 season.

PREDICTION: City win. It could be slender, it could be comfortable but the three points is all that matters for Pellegrini and his side. They are in a great run of form currently, and despite being under strength, could hit their hosts where it hurts on Friday afternoon. We will see.