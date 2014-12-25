Everton - Stoke City Preview: Both sides look to bounce back from respective defeats

Everton host Stoke City in one of many Boxing Day clashes in this year's festive Premier League schedule.

Only two points separate the two sides in the league table before kick-off, with both sides looking to bounce back from respective defeats before Christmas to progress into the top half of the Premier League (as long as results go their way elsewhere).

Everton have struggled to juggle the regular two-game week which applies to them now, given their recent successes in the UEFA Europa League over the past few months of the season. They topped their group, with the likes of Lille and Wolfsburg swept aside; and have progressed into the Last 32 of the competition, where they will face a tricky test against Swiss side Young Boys in 2015.

Stoke will be expected to trouble their hosts tomorrow, especially given the fact that they have gathered a reputation of giving the "big boys" a hard battle in the league, over the past few years or so. Who will prevail, if any side during this festive period?

TEAM NEWS:

The Toffees:

Everton manager Roberto Martinez will have been given a boost by positive injury news meaning that Belgian winger Kevin Mirallas (ankle) and Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) are expected to be fit and available for Friday's clash. English youngster and centre-back John Stones may be handed his first PL start since October, after suffering an ankle injury in their 2-1 loss against Manchester United.

Leon Osman, Darron Gibson and Tony Hibbert are all sidelined though, and will not feature.

The Potters:

Stoke will be hoping to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat against league leaders Chelsea on Monday night, but striker Peter Crouch is a doubt after suffering a neck injury during the game. Stephen Ireland (knee) is also a 50-50 for the match.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

EVERTON: Howard, Coleman, Jagielka, Stones, Baines, McCarthy, Barry, Besic, Barkley, McGeady and Lukaku.

STOKE CITY: Begovic, Bardsley, Shawcross, Muniesa, Pieters, Cameron, N'Zonzi, Adam, Walters, Arnautovic and Bojan.

STAT ATTACK:

Stoke are yet to win back-to-back Premier League matches this season, whilst Everton have only done it once. The visitors for tomorrow's 3pm kick-off have lost four of their last six league matches, and have not kept a clean sheet in their last 11 games played. Leaky.

The Potters have only won one of their last 10 visits to Merseyside, and that was in December of 2011, thanks to a goal from defender Robert Huth to give them their first win at Goodison for over 20 years.

Everton have won only one of their last five Premier League games, a 3-1 home victory over QPR earlier this month. Also, they are 13 points worse off this season than they were in the 2013-14 campaign (they were in 4th place), which just hints at their Euro fatigue. An encouraging stat though perhaps, as Martinez has NEVER been on the losing side as a manager against Stoke.

PREDICTION: Everton win. The hosts should have too much in their lockers for Stoke, but it will probably not be easy for Martinez' men by any stretch. With that being said, they suffered a surprising 3-0 comprehensive defeat at the hands of a rejuvenuated Southampton last time out, and need to prove themselves.