VAVEL ratings of the eighteenth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015
Chelsea (2) West Ham United (0)
Courtois 5 Adrián 9
Ivanovic 6 Jenkinson 4
Cahill 7 Collins (28') 3
Terry (31') 8 Reid (60') 4
Azpilicueta 7 Cresswell (71') 4
Matic 7 Noble (59') 4
Fàbregas 7 Kouyaté 5
Willian (85') 7 Nolan 3
Oscar (82') 6 Downing (73') 5
Hazard 8 Valencia 5
Costa (62') (82') 8 Carroll (59') 4
Substitutes
Drogba (82') - Sakho (59') 5
Obi Mikel (82') - Song (59') 6
Ramires (85') - Amalfitano (73') 5
West Bromwich Albion (1) Manchester City (3)
Foster 3 Hart 6
Wisdom 4 Sagna 5
Lescott 5 Demichelis 5
McAuley 4 Mangala 4
66' Pocognoli 4 Clichy 6
Mulumbu 5 83' Fernando 7
66' Gardner 3 68' Touré 7
87' Morrison 6 Navas 6
Varela 4 63' Silva 8
Sessegnon 5 76' Nasri 7
Berahino 3 Milner 6
Substitutes
66' Brunt 6 63' Kolarov 5
66' Gamboa 6 68' Fernandinho 6

67' Ideye Brown		 6 76' Lampard 5
Burnley (0) Liverpool (1)

Heaton 6 (16') Jones 6
Mee (93') 5 Skrtel 8
Shackell 7 (46') Touré 7
Keane 6 Sakho 7
Trippier 6 Leiva 7
Boyd 6 Gerrard 7
Jones (83') 5 Henderson 7
Marney 6 Markovic 6
Arfield 6 (73') Coutinho 7
Barnes (80') 5 Lallana 6
Ings 6 Sterling 7
Substitutes
(80') Vokes 5 (16') Mignolet 6
(83') Wallace - (46') Can 7
(93') Jutkiewicz - (73') Lambert 5
SUNDERLAND (1) HULL CITY (3)

Pantilimon 5 McGregor 6
Vergini (84') 4 Rosenior 6
Billy Jones 4 Bruce 6
O'Shea 5 (51') Chester 7
Coates 5 Curtis Davies 5
Cattermole 6 Elmohamady 7
Larsson 5 Meyler 6
Gómez (62') 5 Brady (88') 6
(1') Johnson 7 Quinn 6
Ricky Álvarez (62') 5 (33') Ramirez (77') 8
Fletcher 4 Aluko (89') 6
Substitutes
Giaccherini (62') 6 Sagbo (77') 5
Altidore (62') 5 Ince (88') -
Buckley (84') - (90') Jelavic (89') 6
Everton (0) Stoke City (1)
Howard (45') 4 Begovic 7
Coleman 5 Cameron (83') 6
Stones 5 Shawcross 6
Jagielka (45') 4 Muniesa 6
Baines 6 Pieters 7
McCarthy (69') 4 Whelan 5
Barry (78') 5 Nzonzi 6
Barkley 6 Walters (35') 5
Naismith (28') 6 Bojan (38', pen) (67') 7
Mirallas 6 Arnautovic (76') 6
Lukaku 5 Diouf (92') 7
Substitutes
Robles (45') 5 Adam (67') (90') 4
Alcaraz (45') 5 Assaidi (76') 5
Eto'o (69') 6 Crouch (92') -
Crystal Palace (1) Southampton (3)

Speroni 5 Forster 6
Dann(85') 7 Clyne (87') 6
Ward 5 Yoshida 5
Delaney(76') 5 Alderweireld(52') 7
Mariappa 6 Gardos 6
Jedinak 6 Davis (56') 6
Ledley (67') 5 Ward-Prowse 6
McArthur 6 Schneiderlin 5
Bolasie (72') 6 Bertrand(47') 7
Puncheon 6 Mané(16') 8
Campbell (49') 5 Pellé (72') 6
Substitutes
Gayle (49') 5 Wanyama (56') 6
Zaha (67') 6 Long (72') 5
Kelly (72') 5 McCarthy (87') -
Swansea (1) Aston Villa (0)
Fabianski 6 Guzan 5
Rangel 6 Vlaar 6
Fede Fernández 6 Clark (49') 5
Williams 6 Okore (76') 5
Taylor 5 Cissokho (45') 3
Shelvey (24') (60') 6 Hutton 5
Ki 7 Carlos Sánchez (36') 5
Dyer 6 Cleverley (77') 6
Montero (22') 5 Delph 5
Sigurdsson (13') (78') 7 Benteke 6
Bony 6 Agbonlahor (89') 7
Substitutes
Carroll (60') 5 Weimann (45') 5
Emnes (78') 5 Grealish (77') 5
Routledge (22') 6 -
Arsenal (2) Queens Park Rangers (1)
Szczesny 6 Green 6
Debuchy 6 Onuoha 5
Mertesacker 7 Ferdinand 26' 6
Monreal 6 Caulker 5
Gibbs 7 Isla 5
Rosicky 65' 83' 7 Traore 62' 4
Flamini 7 Henry 62' 5
Cazorla 7 Kranjcar 90' + 2' 6
Alexis 37' 8 Mutch 54' 71' 6
Giroud 52' 4 Vargas 4
Welbeck 87' 6 Austin 79' 5
Substitutes
Chambers 83' - Hoilett 62' 69' 6
Coquelin 87' 90' + 3' - Fer 62' 5
- - Zamora 71' 5

