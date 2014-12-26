VAVEL ratings of the eighteenth matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|Chelsea (2)
|West Ham United (0)
|Courtois
|5
|Adrián
|9
|Ivanovic
|6
|Jenkinson
|4
|Cahill
|7
|Collins (28')
|3
|Terry (31')
|8
|Reid (60')
|4
|Azpilicueta
|7
|Cresswell (71')
|4
|Matic
|7
|Noble (59')
|4
|Fàbregas
|7
|Kouyaté
|5
|Willian (85')
|7
|Nolan
|3
|Oscar (82')
|6
|Downing (73')
|5
|Hazard
|8
|Valencia
|5
|Costa (62') (82')
|8
|Carroll (59')
|4
|Substitutes
|Drogba (82')
|-
|Sakho (59')
|5
|Obi Mikel (82')
|-
|Song (59')
|6
|Ramires (85')
|-
|Amalfitano (73')
|5
|West Bromwich Albion (1)
|Manchester City (3)
|Foster
|3
|Hart
|6
|Wisdom
|4
|Sagna
|5
|Lescott
|5
|Demichelis
|5
|McAuley
|4
|Mangala
|4
|66' Pocognoli
|4
|Clichy
|6
|Mulumbu
|5
|83' Fernando
|7
|66' Gardner
|3
|68' Touré
|7
|87' Morrison
|6
|Navas
|6
|Varela
|4
|63' Silva
|8
|Sessegnon
|5
|76' Nasri
|7
|Berahino
|3
|Milner
|6
|Substitutes
|66' Brunt
|6
|63' Kolarov
|5
|66' Gamboa
|6
|68' Fernandinho
|6
|
67' Ideye Brown
|6
|76' Lampard
|5
|Burnley (0)
|Liverpool (1)
|
|Heaton
|6
|(16') Jones
|6
|Mee (93')
|5
|Skrtel
|8
|Shackell
|7
|(46') Touré
|7
|Keane
|6
|Sakho
|7
|Trippier
|6
|Leiva
|7
|Boyd
|6
|Gerrard
|7
|Jones (83')
|5
|Henderson
|7
|Marney
|6
|Markovic
|6
|Arfield
|6
|(73') Coutinho
|7
|Barnes (80')
|5
|Lallana
|6
|Ings
|6
|Sterling
|7
|Substitutes
|(80') Vokes
|5
|(16') Mignolet
|6
|(83') Wallace
|-
|(46') Can
|7
|(93') Jutkiewicz
|-
|(73') Lambert
|5
|SUNDERLAND (1)
|HULL CITY (3)
|
|
|Pantilimon
|5
|McGregor
|6
|Vergini (84')
|4
|Rosenior
|6
|Billy Jones
|4
|Bruce
|6
|O'Shea
|5
|(51') Chester
|7
|Coates
|5
|Curtis Davies
|5
|Cattermole
|6
|Elmohamady
|7
|Larsson
|5
|Meyler
|6
|Gómez (62')
|5
|Brady (88')
|6
|(1') Johnson
|7
|Quinn
|6
|Ricky Álvarez (62')
|5
|(33') Ramirez (77')
|8
|Fletcher
|4
|Aluko (89')
|6
|Substitutes
|Giaccherini (62')
|6
|Sagbo (77')
|5
|Altidore (62')
|5
|Ince (88')
|-
|Buckley (84')
|-
|(90') Jelavic (89')
|6
|Everton (0)
|Stoke City (1)
|Howard (45')
|4
|Begovic
|7
|Coleman
|5
|Cameron (83')
|6
|Stones
|5
|Shawcross
|6
|Jagielka (45')
|4
|Muniesa
|6
|Baines
|6
|Pieters
|7
|McCarthy (69')
|4
|Whelan
|5
|Barry (78')
|5
|Nzonzi
|6
|Barkley
|6
|Walters (35')
|5
|Naismith (28')
|6
|Bojan (38', pen) (67')
|7
|Mirallas
|6
|Arnautovic (76')
|6
|Lukaku
|5
|Diouf (92')
|7
|Substitutes
|Robles (45')
|5
|Adam (67') (90')
|4
|Alcaraz (45')
|5
|Assaidi (76')
|5
|Eto'o (69')
|6
|Crouch (92')
|-
|Crystal Palace (1)
|Southampton (3)
|
|
|Speroni
|5
|Forster
|6
|Dann(85')
|7
|Clyne (87')
|6
|Ward
|5
|Yoshida
|5
|Delaney(76')
|5
|Alderweireld(52')
|7
|Mariappa
|6
|Gardos
|6
|Jedinak
|6
|Davis (56')
|6
|Ledley (67')
|5
|Ward-Prowse
|6
|McArthur
|6
|Schneiderlin
|5
|Bolasie (72')
|6
|Bertrand(47')
|7
|Puncheon
|6
|Mané(16')
|8
|Campbell (49')
|5
|Pellé (72')
|6
|Substitutes
|Gayle (49')
|5
|Wanyama (56')
|6
|Zaha (67')
|6
|Long (72')
|5
|Kelly (72')
|5
|McCarthy (87')
|-
|Swansea (1)
|Aston Villa (0)
|Fabianski
|6
|Guzan
|5
|Rangel
|6
|Vlaar
|6
|Fede Fernández
|6
|Clark (49')
|5
|Williams
|6
|Okore (76')
|5
|Taylor
|5
|Cissokho (45')
|3
|Shelvey (24') (60')
|6
|Hutton
|5
|Ki
|7
|Carlos Sánchez (36')
|5
|Dyer
|6
|Cleverley (77')
|6
|Montero (22')
|5
|Delph
|5
|Sigurdsson (13') (78')
|7
|Benteke
|6
|Bony
|6
|Agbonlahor (89')
|7
|Substitutes
|Carroll (60')
|5
|Weimann (45')
|5
|Emnes (78')
|5
|Grealish (77')
|5
|Routledge (22')
|6
|-
|Arsenal (2)
|Queens Park Rangers (1)
|Szczesny
|6
|Green
|6
|Debuchy
|6
|Onuoha
|5
|Mertesacker
|7
|Ferdinand 26'
|6
|Monreal
|6
|Caulker
|5
|Gibbs
|7
|Isla
|5
|Rosicky 65' 83'
|7
|Traore 62'
|4
|Flamini
|7
|Henry 62'
|5
|Cazorla
|7
|Kranjcar 90' + 2'
|6
|Alexis 37'
|8
|Mutch 54' 71'
|6
|Giroud 52'
|4
|Vargas
|4
|Welbeck 87'
|6
|Austin 79'
|5
|Substitutes
|Chambers 83'
|-
|Hoilett 62' 69'
|6
|Coquelin 87' 90' + 3'
|-
|Fer 62'
|5
|-
|-
|Zamora 71'
|5