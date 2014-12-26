Arsenal 2-1 QPR: As it happened

19:50. Well, that's it from me today! I hope you enjoyed my commentary today, it was a great match from start to finish and QPR made for a tense finish in the end; although Arsenal deserved and took all three points. I'll be back with another live commentary soon, but do not forget to stay tuned to the latest on VAVEL over the coming days, especially because there is more Premier League action to come on Sunday and Monday! Without further ado, have a good end to your Boxing Day!

19:40. Unsung hero: Tomas Rosicky - The 34-year-old midfielder worked hard for the team in his first start of the season, and proved exactly why he should be playing more minutes for Wenger's men. He got himself on the scoresheet aswell, emphasising how important he is as a squad rotation player especially at this time of the year with matches coming thick and fast.

19:35. My Man Of The Match: ALEXIS SANCHEZ - The Chilean wowed yet again with another superb and tireless performance, powering his side into a rather nervy 2-1 victory. A goal and an assist for the 26-year-old forward, which is not bad considering the fact that he missed an earlier penalty and ended up getting beyond the QPR defence time after time today.

19:31. Before I go, here are my awards for the Man Of The Match and Unsung Hero.

19:30. Tomas Rosicky during his post-match interview: "We are glad to win. It was my first start of the season - I wanted to show the boss you can use me more."

19:26. That result means that Arsenal move back into the position that they started the day in, 6th place. QPR meanwhile, are only two points off the relegation places and Redknapp's men will not be happy about that. The only real positives to take from the game is that, all of the teams below them (other than Hull) lost today, and they looked a better team following Giroud's sending off.

19:25. And now, confirmed results from all of today's matches. Any stand out?

90+4: Krancjar stands up for the costless-kick now... over the bar! The referee blows the whistle, and that's that. FULL-TIME! Arsenal 2 QPR 1. Wenger's men had to grind out another result, but did it the hard way after Giroud's dismissal in the second-half.

90+3: Fer bursts forward in midfield with the ball at his feet, before being taken out by Coquelin; costless-kick now.

90+2: Alexis does well to weave past one player, before eventually being brought down by Krancjar. The referee blows his whistle for a foul, and gives the Croatian midfielder a yellow card at the same time.

90: The fourth official signals for four minutes of stoppage time to be added on now, a nervy time for Arsenal.

89: CLOSE! QPR ALMOST EQUALISE! Flamini to the rescue! He blocks the shot from close range, and the hosts clear the danger.

88: Holiett with a deflected delivery which was going into the area, QPR have a corner now.

87: An early cross into the box is caught comfortably and smothered by Szczesny; before Welbeck is substituted off for Coquelin.

86: We're into the final few minutes (plus stoppages) of time now, with the score at 2-1. QPR are back into the game, but can they equalise late on as Liverpool did last weekend to salvage a point? Will Wenger's men hold on?

84: Teasing cross into the box by Holiett... but the ball skids off the turf and out for an Arsenal goal-kick. Harry Redknapp doesn't look happy on the touchline, cursing how his side are not drawing by now.

83: Arsenal making a defensive-minded substitution now, with Tomas Rosicky being replaced by Calum Chambers. The 34-year-old has played well today, has been energetic throughout and got himself on the scoresheet in a match that he probably did not expect to feature in. A sign of things to come?

82: Vargas with an attempted through ball towards the path of Isla.... trickles wide, to ironic cheers from the home supporters.

79: Charlie Austin steps up to take it... GOAL! 2-1 now! Straight down the middle, Szczesny dives to his right and is unable to stop the power strike.

78: PENALTY TO QPR! DEBUCHY ON HOLIETT! And it's controversial, as replays show that Debuchy did win the ball and the Canadian winger went down under the suspected challenge by the right-back.

77: Mertesacker goes down clutching his leg after being caught by Fer inside the box; the referee waves play on but replays show that it was in-fact a foul.

75: Welbeck has an attempted effort on-goal, but it stings the hands of Green instead of rippling the back of the net. Still 2-0.

73: A good block, and an important one to from Monreal. He stands in the way of Zamora's attempted effort, which ricochets away to safety.

71: QPR with their last change of the match, an attacking one - Jordon Mutch OFF, Bobby Zamora ON

70: Alexis comes close with a shot inside the box, but his effort swerves over the bar after some patient passing on the edge of the area.

66: GOAL! ROSICKY DOUBLES THE LEAD! 2-0! ALEXIS WITH THE ASSIST! Great play by the hosts, and the finish is clinically taken by the 34-year-old midfielder, who was not expecting to play today! Alexis weaves his magic once more to thread the ball through to the Czech maestro, and his effort was low and hard beyond Green into the bottom corner of the net.

62: Close! Holiett goes close, with his first real involvement of the match. Over the bar though, not troubling Szczesny from long-range.

61: Double substiution from the hosts - Junior Holiett and Leroy Fer come on, for Karl Henry and Armand Traore.

55: QPR will have to take advantage of this, surely now? A man advantage, Redknapp will probably make a substitution soon. Meanwhile, midfielder Jordon Mutch is booked for a late challenge on Alexis.

54: RED CARD! GIROUD SENT OFF! ARSENAL DOWN TO TEN! Silly and unprofessional from the French striker, who is given a straight red card for his reaction to being pushed over whilst taking a shot in the area by Onuoha. He reacts angrily, gets up quickly and sticks his head up at the English centre-back, who goes to ground quickly as though he has been headbutted, but the referee had no choice but to pull out a red.

52: Austin has seen pretty much none of the ball today, which is disappointing given his quality.

48: Close! Debuchy spins a low cross into the box, but it evades the path of Alexis as it trickles past the QPR defenders.

46: Traore takes one for the team, with a late tackle to stop the run of Rosicky towards the area. No card given, although it was blatantly on purpose.

45: KICK-OFF! Second-half, the second 45 minutes have begun!

18:31. The two teams have jogged back onto the pitch, the second-half is about to begin.

18:20. QPR have struggled to get a foothold in the match so far, and you'd expect Redknapp to tell his players to improve in their half-time team talk. Arsenal's defence has looked frail at times, and they have not yet exploited that.

45+1: HALF-TIME! Arsenal 1 QPR 0, the hosts are ahead and deservedly so after a sustained spell of pressure and goalscoring opportunities have gone their way. They've dominated for the majority of the match, and Wenger will be satisfied but also hoping that they can see this game out; something they've struggled with in recent months. Alexis scores his 10th league goal of the season in the process, making up for his earlier poor penalty.

45: The fourth official has signalled for just the one minute of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the first-half.

43: Better from the visitors. Krancjar with some good hold-up play, but Arsenal clear the danger.

41: A corner for QPR... surprisingly dealt with well by the Arsenal defenders.

39: CLOSE! Caulker almost makes it 1-1, but his teasing header beats both Szczesny and the post as it trickles out for a goal-kick.

37: GOAL! Arsenal break the deadlock, for all of their pressure! ALEXIS! It's 1-0 to the hosts, thanks to a teasing cross which was drilled into the box by Gibbs, into the path of Alexis who headed the ball past Green into the back of the net. Poor marking from QPR's point of view, Traore was caught napping and the hosts have finally taken their chance.

36: As it stands, this is the Premier League table.

35: Oooh! Hearts in mouths for many Arsenal supporters just then, as Szczesny took a heavy touch after recieving a back pass in the area with the QPR players circling and ready to pounce. Luckily, Szczesny recovers well to weave his way out of danger and pass it to safety.

34: Cazorla swings in another good corner for the hosts... headed well away to safety.

32: Close! Debuchy attacks the corner delivery in the box, but his resulting header swerves over the bar.

31: The Gunners have a corner coming up now, after a good block from Ferdinand as the ball skids off the turf.

29: Arsenal come close to scoring again, but for another last-ditch challenge from Caulker.

28: SAVE BY GREEN! It's a good stop aswell, from the 'keeper. He denies Giroud, whose costless-kick strike looked goal-bound for sure.

27: Arsenal have a costless-kick in a dangerous area now, after Welbeck gets the better of Ferdinand on the edge of the area. Yellow card brandished to the former Manchester United and England man, who looks in disbelief.

26: Cameras focus on Wenger, looking rather glum on the sidelines. Rain, soaking the green grass at The Emirates at the moment.

25: Alexis has an effort now... swerves over the crossbar and out of play. Better than Giroud's, but not testing Green from there.

24: Giroud from distance... over the bar!

23: Penalty shout! Welbeck is held back by Onuoha inside the area, but the referee waves play on and QPR hoof the ball clear.

22: Comfortable catch made by Szczesny from the set-piece, the Polish 'keeper who has not had much to do at all today.

21: Gibbs is given a talking to from the referee, after a lunging tackle on Vargas on the left flank. No card brandished, but a costless-kick in a dangerous position now.

19: Cazorla switches the play with a long swerving ball towards the path of Sanchez on the right, but the Chilean cannot latch onto it as it trickles out of play.

18: Comes of nothing in the end, as Austin does some defending for his side and tracks back with a header away to safety.

17: Arsenal corner to take.

14: Rosicky does well to avoid a challenge in midfield, before springing a pass towards the area... cleared away.

12: Arsenal have dominated, but have no goal to show for it as of yet. Alexis should have finished better with the penalty.

11: Good sliding challenge by Steven Caulker, who halts the run of Olivier Giroud on-goal with an emphatic stop. Cazorla fed a pass into Welbeck, who slotted towards the Frenchman; but to no avail in the end.

8: PENALTY SAVED! English goalkeeper Robert Green denies Alexis with a low stop to his left, but there was barely any power on the shot from the Chilean forward and that's a wasted opportunity.

7: PENALTY! Arsenal have a chance to go ahead now, after Alexis Sanchez is taken down with a late sliding tackle by the former Arsenal man Traore.

6: A good piece of passing from the hosts, holding onto possession and getting forward well.

3: Debuchy ruled offside by the linesman as he strays past the QPR defenders on the flank.

1: Good first touch and great control from Alexis on the right hand side, he crosses a teasing delivery into the box and QPR hoof the ball clear. That was quick.

17:30. KICK-OFF! Arsenal - QPR, and it's LIVE!

17:25. Pre-match handshakes done, just a few minutes until kick-off now!

17:20. IF Arsenal win today, it will be Wenger's 400th league win and 600th in all competitions. When asked in the pre-match interview, the experienced French manager admitted that he did not know that.

17:15. Wenger: "Basically, I'm resting Chambers because he's played a lot of games. Oxlade-Chamberlain has a little injury, some experienced players like Rosicky are coming in."

17:03. FULL-TIME! Everton 0 Stoke 1 - A penalty from former Barcelona winger Bojan Krkic is enough to seal all three points for Mark Hughes' men, on a cold, rainy afternoon in Merseyside. Everton's seventh defeat of the season, not good enough.

17:01. Still one match being played in the league at the moment, albeit it is in the closing stages. Stoppage time, in the game between Everton and Stoke at Goodison Park.

17:00. 30 minutes until kick-off now. Both sides are now going through their warm-up sessions.

16:55. FULL-TIME's in the Premier League: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1, Palace 1 Southampton 3, Leicester 1 Spurs 2, Manchester United 3 Newcastle 1, Sunderland 1 Hull 3, Swansea 1 Aston Villa 0 and West Brom 1 Manchester City 3.

16:45. Predictions for the game? Arsenal will be the favourites to win today, but QPR could and probably will spring a surprise... Tweet me at @Football365Mo!

16:40. QPR start Austin and Vargas up-front, in an intriguing line-up from the visitors. Harry Redknapp has his side set up in a 5-at-the-back formation, with three centre-backs and two full-backs. Armand Traore starts against his former club, where he was at for six years as well as their academy.

16:35. Interesting line-ups for both sides ahead of kick-off. Oxlade-Chamberlain and Aaron Ramsey are amongst the notable omissions from the Arsenal squad, the former was an injury doubt thanks to a groin injury whilst the Welshman spends his 24th birthday at home presumably. Ramsey will be expected to feature against West Ham on Sunday though.

QPR: Green, Onuoha, Ferdinand, Caulker, Isla, Traore, Mutch, Henry, Krancjar, Austin and Vargas. Subs - McCarthy, Hill, Phillips, Fer, Wright-Phillips, Hoilett and Zamora.

ARSENAL: Szczesny, Debuchy, Mertesacker, Monreal, Gibbs, Flamini, Cazorla, Rosicky, Alexis, Giroud and Welbeck. Subs - Ospina, Chambers, Bellerin, Coquelin, Walcott, Podolski and Campbell.

16:30. An hour until kick-off, you know what that means! CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS!

16:20. QPR are not in the best of form, but have English striker Charlie Austin in their ranks, and he certainly is in-form! He has scored 9 goals in his last 8 league appearances for the visitors today, including a hat-trick in their 3-2 win over West Brom last time out. Will he feature, and more importantly replicate his goal-scoring form against Wenger's men today?

16:10. Currently, Arsenal have moved down into 8th place with all of the matches going on right now in the league. A win will move them back into 6th place, above local rivals Tottenham who are leading away from home courtesy of a well-taken strike by young English striker Harry Kane.

16:00. And before I go on, here are a full list of the games being played today. HT scores: Burnley 0 Liverpool 0, Palace 0 Southampton 1, Everton 0 Stoke 1, Leicester 0 Tottenham 1, Manchester United 2 Newcastle 0, Sunderland 1 Hull 1, Swansea 1 Aston Villa 0, West Brom 0 Manchester City 3.

15:50. Chelsea moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a rather convincing 2-0 win over West Ham at Stamford Bridge in the early afternoon kick-off today, here is the match report, written by me.

15:40. Both sides will be desperate for a late Christmas present, with three points up for grabs with either side in contrasting fortunes in the table. I, among all of us at VAVEL wish you a very merry Christmas and I hope you had a great day with all of your friends and family yesterday. Football's on!

15:30. Hello again everyone, my name is Mosope Ominiyi and today I will be commentating on the live fixture between Arsenal and QPR at The Emirates Stadium! Kick-off is in two hours from now, I can't wait!