Everton 0-1 Stoke City: Bojan penalty earns hard-fought win

A debatable penalty from Bojan Krkic secured a first win in three for Stoke, which leapfrogged the Toffees into eleventh. The home side were largely disappointing, in a game where Lee Mason played a more important role than most of the players.

Roberto Martinez would have been looking for a response, following his side's embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Southampton. Sylvain Distin, Muhamed Besic and Samuel Eto'o were not spared by the Spaniard, who brought in John Stones, James McCarthy, Eto'o and Kevin Mirallas for the aforementioned trio.

Stoke were beaten by Chelsea on Monday night, so they too were hoping to respond in this game. It was a hard-fought game, although it was a deserved defeat. Mark Hughes made two changes to that side, as Phil Bardsley and Peter Crouch dropped out for Glenn Whelan and Mame-Biram Diouf.

The game got off to a very worrying beginning, as Charlie Adam and Ryan Shawcross clashed heads. Medical teams from both sides rushed on, but after some treatment both were fine to continue with the Stoke defender sporting a sizeable bandage. Though it seemed like the Everton defence was dazed when Mame-Biram Diouf and Bojan broke through. Stones hesitated on the ball, but neither of the visiting players could take advantage and the Senegalese striker shot straight at Tim Howard.

Unsurprisingly, there were plenty of knocks and niggles and the game failed to find any sort of rhythm. Marko Arnautovic, Ross Barkley and Phil Jagielka all were tended to on the sidelines, though none of the resulting challenges seen no cautions from Lee Mason. Gareth Barry wasted a great opportunity at the back post, despite claims for a penalty on Steven Naismith, as the former City midfielder couldn't direct the ball on target.

The game was relatively even, although it was Stoke that would break the deadlock in the run up to half-time. Bojan made a dart into the box, but hit the floor when shoulder-to-shoulder with James McCarthy. It was a very debatable decision, something which annoyed the home support, but the Spaniard picked himself up to confidently dispatch the ball to Howard's right-hand side.

The amount of injuries couldn't be underestimated, as there were 10 minutes added on in the first half. It was towards the end of that period when Everton passed up their best chance, but Kevin Mirallas couldn't find the target from Naismith's great ball across the box. Howard was also tested by Arnautovic, as he limped off at half-time.

The American didn't make it out for the second half, as Joel replaced him. Antolin Alcaraz also came on for Jagielka, who was also feeling the effects of a rough first half. The second half failed to spark, as neither side could force a meaningful chances in the early stages. Everton enjoyed plenty of possession, but had to be wary of a very dangerous Stoke counter.

The hosts were dominating, though the Stoke back-line and Begovic were doing a fantastic job of repelling the Blues' onslaught. N'Zonzi zipped a shot past the post, as the snow began to fall at Goodison Park. The game went back of forth, although the last ten minutes were a concerted effort from Martinez' men to break through. Eric Pieters made a magnificent saving tackle and a few minutes later, the game was over.

Everton's iffy form through-out the season was continuing, leaving them languishing in twelfth. The three points took Stoke above their opponents, with the Toffees a massive eleven points from fourth place. Newcastle will play host to Everton next weekend, while Stoke, with their first clean sheet in months, host West Brom.