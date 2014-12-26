Score Match Burnley 0-1 Liverpool Live and EPL Scores 2014

17:00. So, to re-cap - not the most deserved victory Liverpool will ever have. In fact, they got away with murder. They were outplayed for much of today's game, but were fortunate that Sean Dyche's Burnley failed to get a single one of their 16 attempts, on target. Ultimately, a piece of magic from Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling's finish proves the difference between the two, as the Reds run out 1-0 winners. But that's all from us at VAVEL UK today, we hope you enjoyed our special Boxing Day match coverage, and make sure to come back for all the post-match reaction. Our next lot of match-day coverage will be with you on Monday night. Happy holidays, folks.

FT: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool - Full-time whistle blown as You'll Never Walk Alone rings loudly around Turf Moor.

90+2' Lallana hoists a ball high into the air and Lambert brings it down coolly, but despite Markovic being caught - there's no foul. Final change for the Clarets - Mee off, Jutkiewicz on.

90+1' Scrappy game with Burnley trying to get the ball forward but the visitors desperate to steer it clear of their box. Lallana does well to take it away from Mee, before winning a throw-in in the opposing half.

90' Three minutes added on Turf Moor, with Liverpool agonisingly close to a vital but undeserved three points. Can they hold on?

89' Lambert holds up the ball and finds Sterling on the edge of the box, he tries a low-key curling shot towards the far top corner but it just goes over the bar.

88' Boyd shoots from the edge of the box, but can only flash his shot wide. He finds space, but can't find the technique as he pulls it the wrong side of Mignolet's post.

86' Ings does well with a neat one-two before working his way into the box, but his cross is behind the in-running Boyd and Skrtel manages to clear. Not long left for the Clarets to find an equaliser, will we see any late drama here?

85' Lucas is forced into hooking a cross away inside his own box and on the counter, Sterling carries the ball towards the corner flag but loses out to Keane.

84' The Reds have picked up since Sterling's goal and they're finding themselves in space in the final third, but Lucas can't quite release Lallana with a through ball.

83' Another change for Dyche, Ross Wallace - who scored Burnley's dramatic equaliser against Leicester earlier in the season, on for Jones.

82' Smart play from Sterling to win a costless-kick on the halfway line, and after Mignolet's long ball - the 20-year-old finds himself with the ball at his feet, but after he sets Lallana up in the box - the playmaker's shot is blocked. On the break, Lucas goes into the book for a cynical challenge on Arfield.

81' Too long left in this for Liverpool, who won't be confident of keeping a clean sheet. Their defence has looked susceptible to error throughout, and it'll be a nervy closing few minutes for the travelling 4,000 supporters.

80' Vokes will make a long-awaited return from his lengthy lay-off. He replaces Barnes in Dyche's first change of the game.

78' Barnes is almost through on goal, but Sakho cuts across to prevent his path through. The ball hangs high and eventually drops for a corner, which Mignolet punches to the edge of the box, where they have a number of blocked shots after a pinball inside the six-yard box.

77' Ings' strong effort zips wide of Mignolet's post, he never really caught that one properly.

76' Rodgers' visitors looking nervy at the back, but they're surging further and further forward to shore up this game. Lallana's cross to the back post is just taken off of Henderson's toe, and he has to fall back and send another back towards the box on the opposite side of the pitch, but it falls straight for Heaton.

74' Liverpool have the ball in the net again, as Lallana sends it up to Sterling, it falls for Gerrard and after a fine touch and control, he feeds the 32-year-old who places it into the opposite corner that Heaton dived - but he's at least two yards beyond the last man. Shame, because that would have been a very impressive goal.

73' Liverpool just looking to take the sting out of this one as we approach the final minutes. Rodgers will make a final change, Lambert replacing Coutinho - who has just started to look lively. Strange sub, but that'll likely be to help hold the ball up in the final third and offer an outlet for Sterling and co.

72' Good work from Coutinho, who picks up the ball and turns towards goal. He beats two men with ease due to his fine close control and his fierce shots is deflected wide for a corner, which Burnley deal with.

70' My oh my, Simon Mignolet. The £9 million man who arrived from Sunderland last summer commits another mistake here. After Jones went off injured early on, he has done little to impress since replacing the Aussie - repeatedly kicking into touch, and now he very mysteriously allows his own clearance to trickle out for a corner despite having plenty of space and time on the ball at his own by-line. From the corner, Mignolet punches the first cross clear but the second falls to Keane at the far post, he heads down and it looks to have bounced in - as Burnley fans rise to celebrate - but it hits the side netting. Still 0-1, but Mignolet has hardly been awe-inspiring since coming on.

68' Here's that opening goal, as Sterling tucked home the chance to give the visitors the advantage:

67' It's very unlike Rodgers' Liverpool to find themselves in front after being completely outplayed, but that's exactly the situation they find themselves in here. The away contingent are in fine voice here after an abysmal start.

65' Almost a quick reply from the hosts, as Arfield tests Mignolet at his near post but the Reds' see out the resulting corner well. Just how are the visitors in the lead at Turf Moor?!

63' After Lucas wins a header in the Burnley half, it drops for Coutinho who does well to flick it up over his head and into the path of Sterling beyond the defenders. He picks up possession, races past Heaton and slides it into an empty net for the opening goal that has come against the run of play here.

62' GOAL! 0-1 Liverpool open the scoring, and it's Raheem Sterling with the finishing touch.

61' Good play from Can, to outmuscle Barnes near the corner flag down Burnley's left flank and despite calls for a foul after the stronger shoulder challenge, Anthony Taylor gives nothing.

60' On the basis of this, Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool will be lucky to find themselves in the top half, nevermind the top four. Even with changes, they've still looked flat and unsurprisingly, haven't come anywhere near to a goal.

58' Almost an hour in, and Sterling does well to keep the ball in play down the left but there's little support for him. He cuts inside to Gerrard, who subsequently finds Coutinho and he cuts inside himself. He tries to find space on the edge of the box and tries a shot, but it's blocked, and eventually comes to nothing.

57' Liverpool lacking any real attacking outlet, as Lallana picks up the ball and tries to dribble through the entire defence, but a hung out leg sees the ball fall back towards Heaton - who defiantly prevents a corner.

56' The Reds starting to try and cause some problems in the final third, but the last ball is still lacking as Henderson's overhit cross can't find Sterling centrally. Moments later, Can sends a swerving cross towards Markovic but it's wayward manner sees it drift out for a goal kick.

55' Goals everywhere else but here, as United extend their lead at Old Trafford and Hull put themselves in front of Sunderland. At Leicester, they are now drawing 1-1 with Spurs thanks to Leonardo Ulloa's effort. Southampton are also 3-0 up.

53' Dangerous attack from the visitors, as Gerrard takes a costless-kick and Sterling plays it out to Coutinho on the right flank. He cuts inside and shoots, but is said to have been offside. Close call that one, but Heaton got down well to the effort anyway.

51' Liverpool are caught in possession near their own corner flag, but are lucky to again get away with it as Marney's cross flashes harmlessly across goal. Going forward though, they have posed very little threat so far with Coutinho and Lallana having yet to make their mark and Sterling starved of support.

50' The Reds looking a little more improved in possession now, but Markovic can only run it out of play despite beating Tripper on the left.

48' Free-kick to Liverpool after the advantage came to nothing as Sterling was fouled by Marney. Gerrard takes the set-piece and it's quick one, but Lallana's cross from the right flank amounts to nothing.

47' Trippier checks Markovic on the half-way line with the Serbian knocking the ball round one side of the defender and trying to go the other, but yet the Reds still don't look much better going forward. Still a 3-4-3 formation and they'll be hoping to improve their possession play as Lucas plays it straight into a claret shirt inside his own box, but gets back to the loose ball on the edge of the box to end the attack as it spins off of Boyd's boot and out for a goal kick.

46' We're back in action and Rodgers has made changes, with Emre Can replacing Toure as Gerrard drops into the back three. That's their second sub of the game, will it change anything in this one?

15:56. Not the most exciting first half of Premier League action so far this season, but we'll have the second half of Burnley - Liverpool with you in a matter of minutes.

15:53. Premier League scores elsewhere: Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton, Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle, Leicester 0-1 Spurs, West Brom 0-3 Manchester City, Sunderland 1-1 Hull, Everton 0-1 Stoke, Swansea 1-0 Aston Villa, .

15:50. Very, very poor from Brendan Rodgers' visiting side. They were completely outfought and outplayed in every department, and they're lucky to find themselves level at half-time. Lallana has had Liverpool's only real chance, which failed to trouble Heaton but up the other end, Liverpool fans have had plenty of scares with Boyd and Ings enjoying themselves against the Reds' defence. Goalless at Turf Moor, but that's bound to change if Rodgers doesn't either add more to his midfield or tinker with the system at the interval.

HT: Burnley 0-0 Liverpool.

44' The deadlock still remains unbroken at Turf Moor, and it's surely going to be Burnley that open the scoring if we are to see a goal before half-time. They've dominated this first half, playing on the Reds' lack of confidence. The Clarets have looking dangerous on every attack, as Boyd all too easily pulls out a loose ball on the edge of the box and sets up Marney, but his shot is always rising.

42' Getting closer and closer here Burnley, forcing Mignolet to come out and sacrifice himself before Arfield to get to a loose ball in the box. Nevertheless, the Clarets completely bullying the Reds so far in this one.

41' Incredibly mediocre performance from Rodgers' Liverpool here, and serious chances are going to be needed for this one to be any different in the second half. They're giving the ball away cheaply and just don't know what to do when Burnley come at them.

39' Boyd comes close, as Skrtel twice loses out in an aerial battle with Barnes and it falls invitingly for the Englishman but his strike just dips over the crossbar. Dyche's men certainly knocking on the door, but still 0-0.

37' Mignolet not really injecting any inspiration into his back line, as he comes out to punch a second corner and ends up flapping at it again. He gets away with however as an ambitious acrobatic Burnley overhead kick flies up into the skies.

36' Burnley mouting the pressure here, as Markovic fails to prevent the corner. It's whipped in by Boyd and Mignolet comes out with Gerrard missing the near-post header, punches it to Arfield at the edge and he fires a teasing low effort towards the bottom corner which Lucas deflects narrowly wide.

34' After an encouraging start, this game has yet to inspire. Sean Dyche's dynamic and energetic side have cetainly been top, as Trippier's cross almost picks out Barnes at the far post but the hosts just don't have the cutting edge to take advantage of Liverpool's frailty at the back. Scrappy affair, this.

32' Was the 3-4-3 a false dawn? Rodgers' side have looked completely useless so far, and had Henderson not come across to cover, Mee would have been through on goal. Half-time couldn't come quick enough for Liverpool.

30' The Reds struggling to keep a hold of the ball and Burnley are working much harder than their opposition. Regardless, Gerrard pounces on a loose ball to send a fantastic first-time pass through to Lallana from the half-way line. Lallana races forward and hits a left-footed effort towards goal but the well-driven effort is straight down the throat of Heaton.

28' No tempo, pace, intensity or composure from the visitors and they're making Burnley look like much more accomplished opposition as it stands. The Reds' defence is lacklustre and their midfield and forward line isn't doing much better, easily conceding possession time after time. Rodgers and co. are in trouble if this game continues as it is.

26' Poor first half-an-hour for the hosts, as Lallana cuts inside and finds Sterling outside of the box but the youngster can only turn into trouble and is well challenged. Boyd, meanwhile, is enjoying himself as he carries the ball 60-yards down the pitch and wins his side a throw-in near the 18-yard box after a yellow shirt finally decides to intercept.

24' Another poor mistake, as Markovic tries to play for a goal-kick at his own by-line but the gamble doesn't pay off, and the hosts almost fashion themselves a chance. On the counter, Sterling slots in Jordan Henderson down the right and his chipped cross back to the youngster is a good one, but it's well dealt with by Trippier.

22' Sean Dyche's side are enjoying all of the play here so far, and the visitors just can't deal with their intensity and desire as Barnes fires a header over the bar.

21' Almost a big mistake from Mignolet, as he hesitates to clear a back pass and Ings is quick to close the ground on him. The goalkeeper leaves it too late and watches on as his clearance deflects off of Ings, but fortunately for him, it bounces away from goal and he manages to rescue the situation by catching the loose ball.

19' News is that Jones is suffering from a thigh injury, but we'll have more of that with you when we hear about it. For now, there isn't too much else happening as Keane plays himself out of trouble with Sterling and Markovic quick to close in on him, but he finds a pass to Mee across the back line, just in time.

18' Not quite clicking in the final third for Liverpool, but Burnley's resilience causing plenty of problems to their defence. Can the Clarets take advantage of their early confidence?

17' Warm reception from the away fans behind the Belgian's back, and he looks to have been welcomed back in between the sticks. Jones conceded five goals of eight shots against Manchester United and Arsenal and looks visibly disappointed whilst sat on the sidelines.

15' Early substitution for the hosts, and it looks like a muscle injury for Brad Jones. He didn't dive at all for that Ings effort and now we know why, he looks very static and will be replaced by Simon Mignolet after 15 minutes.

14' Coutinho tries a shot from distance which is deflected and then well saved by Heaton and up the other end, Ings is given way too much space on the turn after Skrtel amateurishly misses the ball. The frontman shoots from outside the box, but it crashes off the post and the rebound is put over the bar.

13' Without too much happening in this one, there's plenty of action elsewhere in the Premier League and the Football League. Liverpool youngster Jordon Ibe has scored for Derby whilst goals from Fernando and a penalty from Yaya Toure have put City 2-0 up away at West Brom. Gylfi Sigurdsson also curls in a costless-kick to put Swansea 1-0 up - Aston Villa.

12' Both sides still looking to assert themselves in this one, as Coutinho switches the play to Markovic down the Liverpool left but his half-hearted clipped cross into the area is aimless and is headed away.

10' Ings tries the home side's first effort of the game, with Lucas affording him space on the edge of the box but his powerful effort swerves high and wide.

9' Lallana sends a neat ball up to Sterling on the final shoulder and his first-time control is good, but he tries to take it too far on his own and Lucas is adjudged to have fouled Boyd inside the centre-circle from the clearance.

8' Promising move for Brendan Rodgers' side, but Lallana can't bring a knock-down from Sterling under his control inside the box and the visitors are forced to settle for a throw-in.

7' Lots of pace in between the two final thirds so far, with the hosts keen to break through the Reds' defence and Liverpool looking threatening on the counter as they search for Sterling up-top, but neither side yet to create any real goalscoring opportunities as we remain goalless.

6' Ball is in the back of the net, as Coutinho catches Mee on the ball and it falls to Sterling behind the defence - he rounds the keeper and slots it in, but the offside is raised and it won't count.

5' Standing ovation and a minute's applause for Clarke Carlisle here, as the Reds work their way forward. Very fitting tribute for the former Clarets defender.

4' Close for the visitors, as Coutinho tries to thread through ball into the on-running Sterling - but it's overhit and falls for Heaton. After a failed Burnley break, Liverpool find the 20-year-old out on the left flank and he moves into the inside channel before shooting towards the far post, but it flies wide of the post.

3' Goals elsewhere already as Harry Kane and Adam Johnson put Sunderland and Spurs in-front in their two games, but not much to shout about here at Turf Moor - despite Boyd neatly turning Lallana near the edge of the box. The ball eventually works into Ings inside the box but as he tries to turn towards goal it takes a knick off of Gerrard and then Toure and trickles into Jones' grasp.

2' Bright start to the game with both sets of supporters in festive spirit. Plenty of noise coming from the visiting 4,000 behind Brad Jones as both teams attempt to get a hold of the ball on the pitch. They line up in a forward-thinking 3-4-3, with Henderson and Markovic the wing-backs once more.

1' We're underway at Turf Moor in today's Barclays Premier League encounter, the hosts getting us started - kicking from right to left.

14:56. The players are in the tunnel, and we're just minutes away from kick-off at Turf Moor as Burnley host Liverpool in the Premier League.

14:53. The Reds could potentially move up to 8th today, with a positive result, of course. Whilst the Clarets will be looking for a win to take themselves to 15th, provided that other results go their way (Man City beat West Brom, Crystal Palace lose or draw with Southampton and QPR lose or draw with Arsenal)

14:49. There's plenty of other live Premier League action aside from the game at Turf Moor. Today's other fixtures are as follows: Crystal Palace - Southampton, Everton - Stoke, Leicester - Spurs, Manchester United - Newcastle, Sunderland - Hull, Swansea - Aston Villa, West Brom - Man City and Arsenal - QPR (17:30 KO)

14:45. If Sheyi Ojo does play some part today, he'll become the 33rd player to make his debut under Brendan Rodgers. The last was Joao Carlos Teixeira in the thrilling 3-2 win away at Fulham last season, whilst the first was his first ever summer signing for the club - Fabio Borini, playing and scoring, against FC Gomel in the Europa League Qualifier back in August 2012.

14:43. The English international said that Brendan Rodgers has been pivotal to the recent resurgence in form at Anfield, saying: "I've been impressed by the way the manager has been looking for different solutions to try and make it work. He's looking for the system to suit the personnel we've got and over the last couple of games I think we've found it and that's a credit to him. It's not the only system we can play but it's kind of just clicked with Raheem playing a great role for us. It's not his natural role but he's been doing really well for the team."

14:40. Just 20 minutes to kick-off, and some more light reading for you as we build up to the start of this afternoon's game. Adam Lallana, another one of today's starters, believes he is finding his feet at Liverpool after a tough start. "I feel as if I'm getting to the form I want to be at," said Lallana. "More importantly we have found some performances as a team, which is vital. As players we're the first ones to admit we haven't hit the levels we would have liked to have reached this season for one reason or another. But we've taken huge confidence and belief into the busy period over Christmas."

14:36. Elsewhere in the Premier League, West Ham United have fallen to a 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge because of goals from John Terry and Diego Costa. Chelsea now stretch their lead to six points at the top whilst Liverpool can cut the gap between themselves and Sam Allardyce's Hammers to six points with a win today.

14:33. Sheyi Ojo - did you know? The 17-year-old signed for the Reds in November 2011, aged 14, from MK Dons, where he was thought to be close to a first-team debut. Last season, in 2013/14, he scored five goals in 29 appearances for the Under-18s but has recently made the step up the U21s. Ojo also recently received a call-up to the England Under-18 squad and was thought to be in contention to make the bench in this month's game with Basel, but missed out.

14:30. In today's meeting - Brendan Rodgers is still looking for his first Boxing Day win, after losing the last two to Stoke City and Manchester City. The Reds had lost just two of the 17 Barclays Premier League matches on Boxing Day prior to Rodgers’ arrival (W10 D5 L2).

14:27. The woodwork at Turf Moor has been struck 10 times this season; more often than any other Premier League ground this season. Since the beginning of last season Brendan Rodgers’ side have hit the frame of the goal 31 times; more than any other team in the top flight.

14:24. The Clarets are unbeaten in four league games at home (W2, D2) despite tally their tally of seven home goals this season being the fewest in the Premier League. In contrast, the visitors have won just three of eight games on the road this season.

14:21. Meanwhile, Danny Ings - who has been involved in 50% of Burnley's league goals this season - starts again. The striker by Premier League title sponsor Barclays for his ‘Danny Ings Disability Project’ with a ‘Spirit of the Game Award’. Ings launched the project in November, showed tremendous generosity by funding it himself and the project aims to help deliver football coaching to disabled youngsters and with learning difficulties throughout the region. Speaking on the award, Ings said: "It’s great to be recognised in this way but for me it’s all about helping the children who haven’t had the opportunities I’ve had. I’ve made it clear before that I want them to part of my journey and the project gives me that chance," he said. "Sometimes people don’t get to see that footballers genuinely do care but there are some fantastic examples out there. Hopefully this award can help highlight that because seeing the smile on Joe’s face, the boy who inspired it, was worth more to me than money ever could."

14:18. Brad Jones continues in goal, replacing number one Simon Mignolet who has been dropped "indefinitely" after poor form, but Rodgers was quick to jump to the Belgian's defence yesterday: "I took him out to give him the chance to reflect and also to allow him to refocus on his game,” said Rodgers. "Players need that at times. It was a really busy period and it was a difficult moment for the team. I haven't lost any belief in him. He's still an outstanding goalkeeper, and I'm sure when the time comes for him to return, he'll be a better goalkeeper for it."

14:15. The biggest news then, is that Sheyi Ojo, who has impressed at Melwood in recent weeks after being promoted from academy, is introduced into the first-team. It's a huge opportunity for the youngster, who is renowned for his pace and movement, but he also has goalscoring ability in bags. Will he make his Reds debut at some point today?

14:12. Burnley are also unchanged from the team that faced Spurs last weekend. Sean Dyche names Sam Vokes on the bench, as anticipated and on-loan Manchester United centre-back Michael Keane starts at the back.

14:09. The visitors name an unchanged line-up for the first time this season, the same side that drew 2-2 with Arsenal with Dejan Lovren and Glen Johnson out injured, but promising 17-year-old Sheyi Ojo is named on the bench for the first time, wearing the no.54 on his back and Mario Balotelli returns to the bench.

14:07. Liverpool Bench: Mignolet, Lambert, Moreno, Manquillo, Can, Balotelli, Ojo.

14:05. Burnley Bench: Gilks, Long, Kightly, Wallace, Reid, Jutkiewicz, Vokes.

14:03. Liverpool XI: Jones, Toure, Skrtel, Sakho, Henderson, Lucas, Gerrard, Markovic, Coutinho, Lallana, Sterling.

14:01. Burnley XI: Heaton, Trippier, Shackell, Keane, Mee; Arfield, Jones, Marney, Boyd; Barnes, Ings.

13:58. We're just moments away from revealing today's starting line-ups to you. Stay right where you are for the starting XI's from both Burnley and Liverpool as we approach the one hour until kick-off mark.

13:56. Overall, at Turf Moor - Burnley have managed 19 wins over the Reds, Liverpool enjoying 12 victories over their own on the Clarets' home turf, whilst the two have shared 10 draws. The overall head-to-head record between the two stands at: Burnley - 36 wins, Draws - 27, Liverpool - 49 wins.

13:54. Today marks the first meeting between today's two sides since April 2010, when the Reds ran out 4-0 winners on this very ground. Both of the previous league meetings in the 2009-10 season ended 4-0 to Liverpool, the second of which in April relegated the Clarets, but it was only Liverpool's second victory at Turf Moor in 10 attempts in all competitions.

13:52. The latest news in the Reds' camp meanwhile, is that new pitches will be installed at both Anfield and Melwood next summer to help Liverpool fine-tune a faster tempo to their football after Rodgers criticised the state of their home turf after the draw with Arsenal. Rodgers revealed: "We're getting a couple of brand new pitches here that I've asked for, which really help the speed of your game. We're also getting Anfield replaced in the summer which will make a huge difference to the speed of our game," said the 41-year-old, before addressing fears of Anfield's groundsmen. "The ground staff are brilliant, it's no fault of theirs. It's just an old pitch that hasn't been upgraded. In terms of how we work and play, it can be a real disadvantage for us. I said that after the game against Arsenal, that the quality of the football and the level the players played at really showed their technique. It's sometimes difficult to play one-touch football on it because you're always unsure of the bounce and bobble. It's something that, as a club, we'll do the very best we can with, right through until the end of the season."

13:50. In news close to one of today's sides, Burnley supporters plan to show their support for former defender Clarke Carlisle today in the fifth minute of the game. Clarke, who played over 150 games for the Clarets, was seriously injured in a road traffic accident on Monday and remains in hospital. His wife reported him to be “very poorly, but alive and stable” in a Leeds hospital on Tuesday, fans have asked the club to support one minute’s applause in the fifth minute of this afternoon's game, with Clarke having worn the shirt number five at Turf Moor.

13:47. Rodgers later turned his attentions to the opposition and in particular, Dyche, who he knows well. The Ulsterman stating: "I know Sean (Dyche) very well. We worked together at Watford, and he has done a great job at Burnley with very limited resources. When you get promoted, the first games can be daunting. It’s a new level, new opponents, a quicker tempo. And it was just going to be the case of them getting that first result. And once they got that, you saw the confidence in the team. He’s got them working right to the limit. They play 4-4-2, very aggressive in their pressing, and they’ve some outstanding players. The boy (Danny) Ings is a talent, and Sean has got them functioning well as a team. We understand it is going to be a difficult game for us."

13:44. Brendan Rodgers meanwhile addressed his side's injury woes first in his pre-match press conference, the Northern Irishman said: "The most important thing is Mario is available after his ban. It adds another player to our squad and another player who is available, especially with Fabio Borini unavailable [due to suspension]," but continued: "If the team is going to need him from the bench then it’s something he would have to become adjusted to. It’s the same for every single player, not just him. When called upon, whether it’s to start a game or come off the bench, you ask your players to be ready," said Rodgers, who suggested that Balotelli has yet to find his place in his Liverpool side. "We’re at our best when our game is aggressive," said the manager when discussing his recent formation switch to an attacking 3-5-2. "So for us it was about trying to find the solution to get back that intensity and tempo to our game, which is critical in terms of how we work. That’s key, that real aggressive pressure at the top end of the field. The players are starting to adapt and performances will get better and better. We have seen it’s not really his [Balotelli's] game. Working with him for the period of time he’s been here we have seen that he’s probably someone who’s better in and around the box."

13:42. 43-year-old Dyche, who was jokingly dubbed the ginger Mourinho last season as his Burnley side stormed the English second tier, continued to say that regardless of his side's struggles, Brendan Rodgers is still a more than competent manager. "He has got his question marks now but in the grand scheme of things he's a good coach," said the Clarets boss. "I think overall Brendan's done very, very well, it's just that the demands from last season, going so high, are seemingly making what's happening now look nowhere near as good as before. The perception of what they are changes on the fact that last year they went so close to taking it. I think it was a fantastic achievement to get so close last year."

13:39. Dyche admitted he feels sympathy for his counterpart in the opposite dug-out yesterday. Both managers have been without the two strikers that fuelled their successful seasons last season, Liverpool's loss of 52-goal pairing Daniel Sturridge (injured since September) and Luis Suarez (gone to Barcelona) having been felt, whilst Sam Vokes and Danny Ings, who scored 40 league goals between them last season have both missed time out for the Clarets through injuries. "With all due respect, Vokes and Ings are still learning to be Suarez and Sturridge-type players," said Dyche. "So if we’re missing them, it’s fair to say that Brendan Rodgers will miss two players like that from his side." He continued: "Liverpool without Suarez and Sturridge look a different unit. Still a good unit, but are they as good? The question remains. Strikers make a difference. That’s why they all drive massive cars, that’s why there is a shortage of them, that’s why the world demands 'Can we find a striker?' - because it changes the whole view of the team. Rarely did your dad speak to you about the right back. I remember mine talking to me about Ian Rush and other Liverpool strikers. They make a massive difference to the way a team looks."

13:36. Liverpool will be without the services of defenders Dejan Lovren and Glen Johnson (both groin) as well as Joe Allen (knee), while Fabio Borini will serve a one-match suspension after receiving two quickfire yellow cards in their draw against Arsenal last time out. The Reds are also still without Jon Flanagan (knee), Daniel Sturridge (thigh) and Suso (groin) who are all expected to remain out until the new year, but forward Mario Balotelli returns from a one-match suspension and injury to take a place on the bench.

13:33. For Burnley, Sam Vokes is in line for his first appearance since March this year, nearing his return after an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The striker continued his comeback with a two goal contribution as Burnley’s development squad thrashed Blackpool 5-1 on Monday and could sit on the bench for the first-team today. However, Michael Duuff (calf) and Stephen Ward (calf) are unlikely to return, but Matt Taylor could be in contention after an Achilles injury.

13:30. We'll have today's starting line-ups with you in half-an-hour's time, but until then - here's all the team news...

13:29. It was a vital point for Brendan Rodgers' side, who should have taken all three points, as they fall farther and farther behind the top four challengers. They have endured a difficult start to the season and have won only three games of eight on the road this season, losing the other five. Can they make it four wins away from home at Turf Moor today? Kick-off in an hour and a half.

13:27. All the highlights from Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal here:

13:25. Today's visitors were involved in one of the weekend's best games on Monday evening, as they secured a point courtesy of Martin Skrtel's dramatic late header. The Reds had taken the lead through Philippe Coutinho who made space for himself in the area before firing off of the inside of the far post, but Mathieu Debuchy took advantage of poor defending from Skrtel to head an almost immediate equaliser before half-time. Despite all the hosts' dominance at Anfield, Olivier Giroud fired the Gunners ahead near the hour mark after Steven Gerrard gave the ball away cheaply and Skrtel and Brad Jones were caught off guard by the French forward as he fired low and hard betwixt the goalkeeper's legs. Liverpool were reduced to 10-men when substitute Fabio Borini earned two yellow cards in quick succession for dissent and a high foot challenge, but Skrtel popped up to power a header into the bottom corner deep into stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw.

13:23. After the full time whistle, Dyche told reporters: "We're growing into the division and there have been some really good signs. I thought we delivered a really good performance, worked their keeper on numerous occasions and affected their back four." You can see the highlights of Spurs 2-1 Burnley here: http://www.timesoccer.com/video/tottenham-vs-burnley-highlights-live-premier-league.html, or view the Burnley manager's full post-match interview here:

13:21. In their most recent outing, Burnley fell to a narrow 2-1 loss away at Tottenham as Erik Lamela's exquisite strike cancelled out Ashley Barnes' equaliser, after Harry Kane had opened the scoring. Sean Dyche's men battled hard, but couldn't keep it together at the back as Spurs' movement and pace saw them come out on top at White Hart Lane.

13:18. Burnley, meanwhile, have lost just two of their last seven after a dreadful start. His side face a tough festive period with games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United within quick succession, but go into the games in improved form. Central to that is top scorer, Danny Ings. The 22-year-old, who was voted Championship Player of the Year last season as the Clarets secured promotion to the Premier League, is out of contract in the summer and Burnley are braced for approaches, but has put forward vital performances as they look to survive the drop. They will be looking to repeat the home shock they caused Ronald Koeman's Southampton a fortnight ago, but they were equally as impressive in their 2-1 loss to Spurs recently - creating plenty of chances and battling hard as they seek to build towards that magic 40-point mark.

13:15. Both sides have had mixed starts to the 2014-15 Premier League season so far. The Reds are in their lowest position on Christmas Day since the inaugural Premier League season in 1992-93 (also in 10th place), having won just two of their last nine domestic games. They have been struggling for goals, with Mario Balotelli mis-firing, Daniel Sturridge injured and Rickie Lambert unable to carry the burden. As a result, Liverpool have resorted to using Raheem Sterling up-front, which has had differing success game-by-game. Against Manchester United, the 20-year-old was wasteful and missed a number of crucial opportunities from close-range but was much more in tune in the Capital One Cup Quarter Final against Bournemouth a couple of days later, scoring twice in a 3-1 win.

13:12. But back to this afternoon's game and going into match-day 18, the Premier League table looks like this:

13:10. Furthermore, we've also recently had a piece out about the Reds' struggles defensively. "In contrast to last season, without a clinical forward partnership to mask the errors at the back - defensive discrepancies have become even more glaring. Now, it's getting to the point where this season could fast become a write-off unless solutions are found," writes Liverpool editor Charlie Malam. You can read the rest of 'Is Brendan Rodgers responsible for Liverpool's defensive issues?' right here: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/390862-is-brendan-rodgers-responsible-for-liverpools-defensive-issues.html.

13:07. However, for some more relevant reading ahead of today's trip to Burnley - Liverpool fans can check out the following. Writer Stephen Killen takes a look at the Reds' lack of a real striker, does Brendan Rodgers need more attacking recruits in the upcoming January transfer window? Find out here: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/429062-how-badly-do-liverpool-need-a-striker.html.

13:05. It's been a big few days for VAVEL UK, and we hosted our annual "Reporting Day" on Christmas Eve - where every writer contributed a piece written to the best of their ability on any chosen subject. You can still check some of the best out on the homepage. Our recommendations are an outstanding piece on the triumphant 2002 World Cup winning Brazil side (read here: https://www.vavel.com/en/international-football/428911-brazil-2002-where-are-they-now.html) or an interesting piece reflecting on the career of Brian Clough: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/424924-brian-clough-the-playing-years.html.

13:03. First of all, VAVEL would like to wish you a Merry Christmas. We hope that you enjoyed your day in the comfort of your family and friends and got everything you wanted, but now it's the return of the Barclays' Premier League. We're not far from the half-way point of the 2014-15 season. How have you enjoyed it so far and what's been the highlight? Tweet in your opinions to @VAVEL, and we'll put up the best throughout the afternoon.

13:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of this year's hectic christmas schedule. Today is Boxing Day, and we'll giving you minute-by-minute coverage of Burnley - Liverpool, as Sean Dyche's side look to lift themselves out of the drop zone whilst the Reds look to cling onto their place in the top half. It's an intriguing game, and we'll have all the build-up with you in the coming hours. Kick-off is at 15:00pm.