Score Match Burnley 0-1 Liverpool Live and EPL Scores 2014
Burnley vs Liverpool Live Premier League Stream Commentary and Score.
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

17:00. So, to re-cap - not the most deserved victory Liverpool will ever have. In fact, they got away with murder. They were outplayed for much of today's game, but were fortunate that Sean Dyche's Burnley failed to get a single one of their 16 attempts, on target. Ultimately, a piece of magic from Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling's finish proves the difference between the two, as the Reds run out 1-0 winners. But that's all from us at VAVEL UK today, we hope you enjoyed our special Boxing Day match coverage, and make sure to come back for all the post-match reaction. Our next lot of match-day coverage will be with you on Monday night. Happy holidays, folks.

FT: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool - Full-time whistle blown as You'll Never Walk Alone rings loudly around Turf Moor.

90+2' Lallana hoists a ball high into the air and Lambert brings it down coolly, but despite Markovic being caught - there's no foul. Final change for the Clarets - Mee off, Jutkiewicz on.

90+1' Scrappy game with Burnley trying to get the ball forward but the visitors desperate to steer it clear of their box. Lallana does well to take it away from Mee, before winning a throw-in in the opposing half.

90' Three minutes added on Turf Moor, with Liverpool agonisingly close to a vital but undeserved three points. Can they hold on?

89' Lambert holds up the ball and finds Sterling on the edge of the box, he tries a low-key curling shot towards the far top corner but it just goes over the bar.

88' Boyd shoots from the edge of the box, but can only flash his shot wide. He finds space, but can't find the technique as he pulls it the wrong side of Mignolet's post.

86' Ings does well with a neat one-two before working his way into the box, but his cross is behind the in-running Boyd and Skrtel manages to clear. Not long left for the Clarets to find an equaliser, will we see any late drama here?

85' Lucas is forced into hooking a cross away inside his own box and on the counter, Sterling carries the ball towards the corner flag but loses out to Keane.

84' The Reds have picked up since Sterling's goal and they're finding themselves in space in the final third, but Lucas can't quite release Lallana with a through ball.

83' Another change for Dyche, Ross Wallace - who scored Burnley's dramatic equaliser against Leicester earlier in the season, on for Jones.

82' Smart play from Sterling to win a costless-kick on the halfway line, and after Mignolet's long ball - the 20-year-old finds himself with the ball at his feet, but after he sets Lallana up in the box - the playmaker's shot is blocked. On the break, Lucas goes into the book for a cynical challenge on Arfield.

81' Too long left in this for Liverpool, who won't be confident of keeping a clean sheet. Their defence has looked susceptible to error throughout, and it'll be a nervy closing few minutes for the travelling 4,000 supporters.

80' Vokes will make a long-awaited return from his lengthy lay-off. He replaces Barnes in Dyche's first change of the game.

78' Barnes is almost through on goal, but Sakho cuts across to prevent his path through. The ball hangs high and eventually drops for a corner, which Mignolet punches to the edge of the box, where they have a number of blocked shots after a pinball inside the six-yard box.

77' Ings' strong effort zips wide of Mignolet's post, he never really caught that one properly.

76' Rodgers' visitors looking nervy at the back, but they're surging further and further forward to shore up this game. Lallana's cross to the back post is just taken off of Henderson's toe, and he has to fall back and send another back towards the box on the opposite side of the pitch, but it falls straight for Heaton.

74' Liverpool have the ball in the net again, as Lallana sends it up to Sterling, it falls for Gerrard and after a fine touch and control, he feeds the 32-year-old who places it into the opposite corner that Heaton dived - but he's at least two yards beyond the last man. Shame, because that would have been a very impressive goal.

73' Liverpool just looking to take the sting out of this one as we approach the final minutes. Rodgers will make a final change, Lambert replacing Coutinho - who has just started to look lively. Strange sub, but that'll likely be to help hold the ball up in the final third and offer an outlet for Sterling and co.

72' Good work from Coutinho, who picks up the ball and turns towards goal. He beats two men with ease due to his fine close control and his fierce shots is deflected wide for a corner, which Burnley deal with.

70' My oh my, Simon Mignolet. The £9 million man who arrived from Sunderland last summer commits another mistake here. After Jones went off injured early on, he has done little to impress since replacing the Aussie - repeatedly kicking into touch, and now he very mysteriously allows his own clearance to trickle out for a corner despite having plenty of space and time on the ball at his own by-line. From the corner, Mignolet punches the first cross clear but the second falls to Keane at the far post, he heads down and it looks to have bounced in - as Burnley fans rise to celebrate - but it hits the side netting. Still 0-1, but Mignolet has hardly been awe-inspiring since coming on.

68' Here's that opening goal, as Sterling tucked home the chance to give the visitors the advantage: