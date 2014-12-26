Burnley 0-1 Liverpool: Plucky Reds steal win at Turf Moor thanks to Sterling strike

Liverpool stole a fortunate three points at Turf Moor as low-lying Burnley failed to take advantage of their chances, succumbing to a narrow 1-0 home loss.

The Reds were poor throughout, their leaky defence looking frail to the slightest bit of pressure, but individual brilliance from Philippe Coutinho allowed Raheem Sterling to round Tom Heaton and place into an empty net for the goal's only game.

After Sterling flashed a shot wide of the post in the early stages, a minute's applause was held in honour of former Clarets centre-back Clarke Carlisle in the fifth minute. The defender, who wore the number five whilst at the club, was involved in a serious road traffic incident earlier in the week, and the tribute was very fitting.

As the respect from the supporters was shown to Carlisle, Liverpool showed too much respect to the hosts as Sean Dyche's side grew into the game and enjoyed the best of the first 45 minutes.

Top goalscorer Danny Ings was their prime threat up-front, and he had Burnley's first effort of the game on the 10th minute mark, but couldn't keep it below Brad Jones' crossbar. Ings continued to trouble and when Martin Skrtel afforded him too much space, he turned towards goal and crashed a 20-yard effort off of the post as Jones watched on helplessly.

The experienced Australian goalkeeper, starting his third game after Simon Mignolet's "indefinite" period of dismissal from the side, had to be replaced by the Belgian shortly after. Looking to have sustained a thigh injury, Mignolet's return was met with little change in form.

He looked nervy when trusted with the ball at the back, and almost made a crucial error after 21 minutes. Hesitating to clear, Ings pressured the goalkeeper by closing him down and Mignolet was forced into a rushed clearance, which fortunately for him, bounced back into his grasp - rather than into the goal behind him. Burnley, despite their league standing, looked the far superior side as their drive, intensity and determination saw them conquer the Reds.

Liverpool had their only real chance of the first 45 minutes on the half-an-hour mark, when skipper Steven Gerrard did magnificently to direct a ball into the path of Adam Lallana. The 26-year-old drove towards the Burnley box before hitting a low left-footed drive, which was central enough for Heaton to collect without too much effort.

As the first-half entered it's final stages, Burnley really ramped up the pressure and looked likely to get the game's first goal. Mignolet's punch away from a corner landed straight at the feet of Scott Arfield at the edge and he fired an effort looking destined for the bottom corner, if not for Lucas managing to stick out a foot and deflect it wide of goal.

Burnley continued to knock on the door, George Boyd's rising half-volley just dipping over the crossbar after striker Ashley Barnes beat Martin Skrtel in an aerial duel on the edge of the 18-yard box. Arfield almost found himself with another opportunity, had Mignolet not come rushing off his line to sacrifice himself and beat the midfielder to a loose ball. Fortunately, the Belgian watched on as Dean Marney's shot dipped over the crossbar in the additional minutes of the first-half and somehow, the game went into the break goalless.

Desperate to change the game, Emre Can was thrust on in place of Kolo Toure at the break and the German deputised at centre-back in Rodgers' 3-4-3 which had been uninspiring in the first-half. But to his credit, it had an affect and as Liverpool began to prevent giving the ball away as cheap and often as they had in previous half, they began to cause more problems.

The Reds began to find themselves in the final third more often, but couldn't find the final ball more often than not. In fact, it wasn't until the goal that Liverpool first really clicked going forward. Completely against the run of play, Lucas' header dropped for Coutinho in the Burnley half. The Brazilian did fantastically well to hook a ball over his head and into Sterling, who raced away towards goal. One-on-one with Heaton, he easily took it beyond the goalkeeper and rolled an effort across the goalline despite Michael Keane's best efforts to intercept the shot on the line.

It was a shock goal, but one that was very well taken as Burnley proved to rue their missed opportunities. The Clarets almost responded in perfect fashion, as Arfield forced Mignolet into saving low at his near post, but that was one of the Belgian's only strong moments. Just minutes later, he miraculously held off a clearance so long that the ball, travelling backwards, went over his own by-line and out for a corner-kick. He was lucky to be spared of his blushes as Keane rose to the second cross and headed towards goal at the back post, but just as Burnley thought they had equalised - the ball hit the side netting.

Liverpool began to find their feet, with Coutinho showing magnificent close-control shortly before his departure. He beat two defenders with ease, before he forced Heaton to palm a deflected effort round the post. He was then shortly after taken off and his replacement, Rickie Lambert, looked to have made the ideal immediate impact.

Gerrard's fine first touch and control released Lambert into plenty of space and he sent Heaton the wrong way with a coolly placed first-time effort, but the offside flag was raised and the goal failed to stand.

Burnley, meanwhile, just couldn't find the target and as the game came to a close, they were resigned to their fate. Sam Vokes made a long-awaited return from injury, but he couldn't make a dream impact and as Boyd and Ings agonisingly watched their efforts go wide in the final few minutes, Liverpool somehow managed to steal the three points at Turf Moor.