Chelsea 2-0 West Ham: Goals from Terry and Costa give Chelsea a Boxing Day win

The hosts dominated the proceedings soon after the first whistle, and were in full control all round. Defensive-midfielder Nemanja Matic and tricky winger Eden Hazard were superb in the first-half, and were the brightest players in an encouraging display in the first 45 minutes of play, in which West Ham struggled to get a foothold in the match.

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian was kept busy for the majority of the early going, as he had to deny strikes from Costa, Oscar, Fabregas and Willian amongst others.

The visitors were barely still in the contest, so it was no real surprise that they conceded in the 31st minute, courtesy of a goal from defender and captain John Terry who made no mistake from close range in the box after a corner delivery was flicked on towards his path. It just emphasised how good Chelsea were playing in the first period, and at the half-time interval, Sam Allardyce's men were lucky to still be in with a chance of getting a decent result with the score at 1-0 to the hosts.

The second half began, and West Ham started better than they did in the first 45. Hazard came close with a stinging drive towards goal, but Adrian denied him with a parry away to safety as Chelsea proved their counter attacking capabilities in a blink of a second.

Willian had a costless-kick, 25 yards out in the 55th minute; but his swerving effort curled over Adrian's crossbar. Winston Reid was given a yellow card for a deliberate push-and-shove on Hazard, before Costa came close to scoring but failed to latch onto a teasing delivery into the area.

West Ham made a double substitution soon afterwards, with Alex Song and Diafra Sakho both coming on in place of Andy Carroll and Mark Noble.

Chelsea doubled the lead on the hour mark, courtesy of Spanish striker Diego Costa. He scored his 13th league goal of the season with a well-taken low drive into the bottom corner of the net after weaving beyond his marker and unleashing a power strike which evaded the attempted dive of Adrian.

The hosts were unlucky not to score again, but Oscar was halted with a fantastic stop from Adrian which was tipped onto the bar.

You could see that West Ham were playing better football after Song's arrival on the field of play; but the team struggled to get striker Sakho involved in the match - which possibly came back to bite them after having late strikes on-goal, but to no avail. The Cameroonian midfielder showed good skill and neat footwork to get beyond the Chelsea markers on a number of different occasions, he sprung many encouraging through balls to team-mates but it was just not West Ham's day.

Having come off the bench, Amalfitano troubled Courtois with a teasing header which fizzed wide late on, before he came close again to getting his name on the scoresheet, before being denied by the post after weaving his way in-behind the Chelsea defenders and tapping the ball past Courtois.

With three minutes of stoppage time to play, it was all over for West Ham - Chelsea continued with their passing spell and did well to keep hold of possession until the final whistle, meaning that they move six points clear of nearest league rivals Manchester City who travel to The Hawthorns in one of today's 3pm kick-off's.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping that Manchester City drop points, as the games are coming thick and fast. The Blues play against 5th placed Southampton on Sunday afternoon, in another intriguing fixture. West Ham meanwhile, will feel disappointed that they struggled to gain a decent result away from home today, but will have to reflect on the result rather quickly ahead of their next game - against Arsenal on Sunday.