West Brom 1-3 Man City: Man City cruise past Baggies in snow filled affair

In their 2nd match in a row without a recognized striker, Manchester City once again scored 3 times and picked up all 3 points in the process. Goals from Fernando, Yaya Toure and David Silva were enough to see off Alan Irvine's men despite a late consolation goal from Brown Ideye.



With Chelsea's lead at the top of the table stretched to six points before kickoff, it was a must win game for Pellegrini and co in order to keep pace with the Blues. From kickoff, they put their foot on the pedal and didn't look back as it was 1-0 eight minutes in thanks to a surprising source, Fernando. Ben Foster couldn't handle a cross swung in towards his back post, dropping the ball straight to the feet of the Brazilian who made no mistake from a yard or so out. Just five minutes later, Man City were awarded a penalty as their former defender Joleon Lescott tripped an on-rushing David Silva inside the area, a clear foul on the midfielder. Yaya Toure stepped up and placed his spot-kick into the far corner to make it 2-0. It would be 3-0 in the 34th minute after a fast counter-attack from Man City ended with Jesus Navas finding Silva inside the box, the Spaniard calmly curling his shot past Foster. West Brom would find their feet but their best chance of the first half was Craig Gardner's effort ten minutes before the break but it was saved well by Joe Hart. A minute later, Saido Berahino sprung through onside but saw his shot trickle past the far post, just inches wide.



Half Time: West Brom 0-3 Man City: Ruthless from the current champions and all too comfortable in the first half.



The 2nd half was nowhere near as entertaining as the first, but the weather caught the attention more than anything. As Man City sat on their 3-goal cushion, snow began to fall at The Hawthornes and began to build as the half progressed. Fifteen minutes before the end, Joleon Lescott would almost make amends but his header flew over the bar. Not too many chances fell to either side and a comeback never looked likely although West Brom would grab a late consolation when Joe Hart failed to collect a cross, the ball finding its way into the back of the net off of Brown Ideye who did not seem to know much about it.



Full Time: West Brom 1-3 Man City: A comfortable Boxing Day win for Manchester City to keep the pressure on title rivals Chelsea.

West Brom (1) Man City (3) Foster 4 Hart 6 Wisdom 5 Sagna 6 McAuley 6 Demichelis 7 Lescott 4 Mangala 6 Pocognoli 5 Clichy 6 Morrison 6 Fernando 7 Mulumbu 5 Yaya Toure 7 Sessegnon 5 Navas 4 Gardner 6 Nasri 7 Varela 5 Silva 8 Berahino 6 Milner 7 Substitutions Ideye 6 Fernandinho 5 Brunt 5 Kolarov 6 Gamboa 5 Lampard 5