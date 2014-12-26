Leicester City 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs grind out important win

Despite a dominant performance from Leicester, they found Hugo Lloris in inspired form. He made several great saves, as Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane's goals cancelled out Leonardo Ulloa's equaliser and secured a huge three points for Spurs.

Leicester were trying to regain their early season form, which had seemingly deserted them after the win against Manchester United. Nigel Pearson was coming under increasing pressure, with a rotten run of form not doing him any favours. For this one, Estan Cambiasso and Jamie Vardy came out of the starting eleven for Leonardo Ulloa and David Nugent, in a bid to make a more attacking impact.

For Spurs and Mauricio Pochettino, things were seemingly falling into place. They were beginning to find form and knew that a win would throw them right into the mix for Champions League places after West Ham United were beaten by Chelsea. The recently impressive Ben Davies was replaced by Danny Rose, while Ryan Mason's place was taken by Benjamin Stambouli.

Though the visitors weren't feeling sorry for Leicester and immediately took advantage of some hesitant defending. Nacer Chadli crossed into the box, after good link-up play between himself and Erik Lamela, before Wes Morgan failed to deal with the delivery. It proved fatal, as Harry Kane snuck ahead of him and finished brilliantly past Ben Hamer.

Leicester responded well and put the Spurs defence under constant pressure, with Ulloa's volley forcing Hugo Lloris into a fine, acrobatic save. Though Spurs looked dangerous on the counter attack, forcing the home defence into some desperate clearances with Kane waiting to pounce. Riyad Mahrez tested Lloris once more, while his delivery was headed onto the post by Ulloa, something which gave the home fans hope that they could turn the game around.

The same combination came together at the start of the second-half, as Leicester got level. Mahrez broke through a series of weak Spurs' challenges, before sliding the ball into the near post. It was third time lucky for the Argentine striker, as he turned the ball into the goal and sent the home fans in rapture. It was a good finish with the pressure applied by Federico Fazio, his sixth goal of the season.

Spurs had started the half very slowly with Jeff Schlupp forcing another great save from Lloris, as the French 'keeper continued to bail out his team-mates. The hosts were made to pay for not taking advantage of their pressure. Christian Eriksen's costless-kick from deep deceived Hamer in the Leicester goal, he stepped to his left and the ball went the other way. He was left to rue his anticipation, as Spurs squeaked ahead thanks to their great Dane.

Though, like the rain, the home side's fight and determination was relentless. Schlupp nearly squeezed the ball in at the back post, but Lloris somehow recovered to claw the ball into his grasp. The French goalkeeper's one man mission to secure the three points was a success, as Spurs moved a point behind West Ham in fifth, a further point separated themselves and Southampton. Defeat was hard to take for Pearson's men, who fought for their lives and should have earned themselves a point. The result means that a gap is starting to appear between themselves and the other relegation candidates.