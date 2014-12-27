Manchester City - Burnley: Hosts look for eighth straight victory

It's a case of top meets bottom as City host 19th placed Burnley in a mis-match at The Ethiad Stadium this Sunday. Manuel Pellegrini will have told his players not to underestimate the visitors, who have only won three matches all season and have conceded 27 goals from 18 games; but drew against City's local rivals Manchester United in August and could pose a potential threat during this festive holiday period.

Three matches in seven days, that is something which could be hard to stomach for most teams this year; but Burnley need as many points as possible as manager Sean Dyche and his men are desperate for some good results in their favour. Can they scalp a result out of City, who are on the verge of recording their 8th straight win in the league? Perhaps, but it does not look likely.

Probable team line-ups:

CITY: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany, Mangala, Kolarov, Fernandinho, Touré, Lampard, Nasri, Silva and Jovetic.

BURNLEY: Heaton, Trippier, Keane, Shackell, Mee, Kightly, Marney, Jones, Wallace, Barnes and Ings.

INJURY NEWS: Vincent Kompany is expected to feature or at least be amongst the substitutes' bench for the game, after missing the previous two with calf and hamstring problems respectively. Stefan Jovetic may lead the line with young Spaniard Pozo suffering from an illness (with both Aguero and Dzeko still out of action) after being an unused sub in their 3-1 win over West Brom on Friday afternoon.

Burnley striker Sam Vokes may also play some part, after coming off the bench and featuring for 10 minutes during their 1-0 defeat against Liverpool - having suffered nine months out with a cruciate ligament injury.

Stats and facts:

City have scored 24 goals in their last five matches against their visitors, so expect some goals again tomorrow maybe? Burnley themselves are yet to beat City in 40 YEARS; the last time was a 2-1 win in October of 1974. If they win tomorrow, City will record their eighth successive league win and tenth in all competitions; a new club-record.

Yaya Touré has scored six goals in his last nine league and cup appearances for The Citzens, as well as three in his last three at home. Will the Ivorian powerhouse get on the scoresheet tomorrow?

Burnley have only won one of their last 10 Premier League away games, drrawing two and losing seven.

PREDICTION: Manchester City should win, albeit with a comfortable scoreline. Burnley have been unlucky in recent games, but unless they pull off a shock, they'll still be 19th in the league table come the end of play Sunday night.