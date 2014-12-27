Premier League preview: Aston Villa - Sunderland

Aston Villa will host fellow strugglers Sunderland with both teams looking for some consistency in their form.

Paul Lambert’s side have only picked up one point from a possible nine having previously gone five matches unbeaten and were defeated 1-0 by Swansea on Boxing Day. Lambert was impressed with his side at the Liberty despite the result but he realises that they can’t take anything for granted.

He said: "Everybody's the same. You take out that top six big clubs and everybody fights like anything to stay in the league."

"Sunderland, for some reason, have been down there as well for the last few years, they say you need 40 points. We've got 20 - last year I think it took us until January time to get that."

"So there's an improvement there, and we'll go and try to win on Sunday."

Sunderland aren’t doing much better following up their dramatic win in the Tyne-Wear derby with a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Hull on Boxing Day. The two sides currently sit one point and one position apart with Villa in 13th and Sunderland in 14th but Gus Poyet’s side haven’t won in their last six meetings with the Midlands club.

Villa will be without Gabriel Agbonlahor who is suspended, he was cleared to play on Boxing Day after he had his red card rescinded from the Manchester United game but he picked up his fifth booking at the Liberty Stadium. Kieran Richardson will serve the final game of his suspension while Ashley Westwood (knee), Philippe Senderos (thigh), Nathan Baker (knee), Libor Kozak (leg) and Joe Cole (hamstring) are all out.

Connor Wickham will return for the visitors after he missed the hull game through suspension but left-backs Anthony Reveillere (calf) and Patrick Van Aanholt (dislocated shoulder) are on the side-lines.