Southampton - Chelsea: Koeman's men host tough test against league leaders

We are almost halfway through the 2014-15 Premier League campaign, and if you told most Southampton supporters at the start of the season that they would be sitting pretty in the top four of the league, they'd probably ignore you and walk away. Ronald Koeman took charge of the side, who were condemned by many critics who were expecting them to be in a relegation battle by now, given the fact that they had sold most of their key players. With that being said, he has created a revolution of his own and his team are performing well above the standards set by them, meaning that they are now seen as a threat by most teams in the league for sure.

One of those teams, is Jose Mourinho's Chelsea side. They have been heavily tipped to win the league this year, and although they are only three points ahead of nearest title rivals Manchester City; their squad depth and sheer quality in the side suggests they have what it takes. They travel two hours down south to Southampton, where they'll be hoping to take all three points in a truly intriguing fixture during the holiday festivities tomorrow. Who will prevail?

Probable starting team line-ups:

SOUTHAMPTON: Forster, Alderweireld, Fonte, Yoshida, Clyne, Targett, S.Davis, Schneiderlin, Wanyama, Long and Pellé.

CHELSEA: Courtois, Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Luis, Mikel, Matic, Fabregas, Oscar, Schurrle and Costa.

INJURY NEWS: Southampton are still without the likes of Jay Rodriguez, Sam Gallagher (both knee) and Jack Cork (ankle knock) who will not feature against The Blues; whilst full-back Ryan Bertrand, who is in-form, is ineligible to play as Chelsea is his parent club.

Chelsea meanwhile, have NO injuries to any players in their first-team. But, expect the likes of Drogba, Schurrle and Mikel to feature at anytime, with the latter two expected to start in a squad rotation set-up with fixtures coming thick and fast both in the league and other competitions also.

STAT: Southampton have only won one of their last ten meetings against Chelsea; drawing three and losing six. Chelsea meanwhile, have only failed to score once during this time.

PREDICTION: Chelsea will be favourites to win, and given the efficient nature of their 2-0 victory over West Ham on Friday, you would expect them to do the same against Southampton; who will most likely put up a good contest but do not have the quality to withstand constant pressure and possibly a patient waiting game for possession against Mourinho's side. If, the hosts are to win, they'll have to work hard from the first whistle until the last.