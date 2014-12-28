West Ham 1-2 Arsenal: Arsenal hold on and move above Hammers

Another unconvincing 2-1 London derby victory moved Arsenal up to fifth place and pushing West Ham down to sixth. Arsenal now are unbeaten in their last five since the defeat away to Stoke and inflicted the Hammers first home defeat since August.

West Ham, who had beaten Manchester City and Liverpool at Upton Park this season, looked to continue their impressive home record against the travelling Gunners. West Ham had only dropped eight points at home all season looked the sharper in the opening exchanges with Alex Song having a 20-yard volley ruled out with Sakho judged to be offside in the eyeline of Szczesny. James Tomkins also volleyed wildly over when unmarked at the back post.

Arsenal, however, took control of the game in the space of three minutes at the end of the fast-half. Winston Reid’s high foot brought Cazorla down in the box and Arsenal were awarded a penalty. Cazorla was reinstated as penalty taker after Alexis Sanchez’s miss on Boxing Day and calmly sent Adrian the wrong way. Welbeck then doubled the lead three minutes later, tapping home Oxlade-Chamberlain cross across the goal front.

West Ham came out fighting in the second-half and halved Arsenal’s lead ten minutes in, Kouyate bundling Sakho's cross from the right in to the net via Mathieu Debuchy. West Ham continued to press for the equaliser but it was Arsenal who had the better chances. Adrian pulled off a good save to deny Cazorla his second. Welbeck’s darting run troubled the West Ham defence but pulled his shot wide. However the inevitable West Ham bombardment began, Sakho came centimetres away from equalising but could not connect with Cresswell’s cross. Valencia, on as a substitute, headed the last chance of the game onto the roof netting.

Arsenal again held onto their 2-1 lead and move up to fifth level on points with Southampton in fourth.