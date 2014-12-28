Southampton 1-1 Chelsea: Blues fail to breakdown compact Saints

Southampton grafted to keep dominant Chelsea to a 1-1 draw. Saido Mané gave the Saints the lead early on, but Chelsea replied with an excellent Eden Hazard goal just before half-time.

This leaves league leaders Chelsea three point ahead of title rivals Manchester City, whereas Southampton remain in fourth on goal difference.

Southampton started well against a slightly rotated Chelsea side, making it hard for them to pose a real threat offensively by restricting them to having no shots in the opening 20 minutes. The goal which saw them take the lead was through a defensive error by John Terry.

With his defensive partners all ahead of him, Terry attempted to step up and play offside when a ball over the top was played, however he was too slow stepping up and Mané ran through to dink the ball over Thibaut Courtois and into the back of the net.

As a result of the Southampton goal, José Mourinho's side started to take real control of the game having 65% of possession in the following 10 minutes. This could be due to both the quality of Chelsea and the fact that at 1-0 up Southampton seemed content to get many players behind the ball, when Chelsea were in possession.

35 minutes in, Chelsea were still yet to register a shot. Despite this, the league leaders were getting into the Southampton penalty area, but were stuggling to convert their chances into a shot.

Possession started to even out towards the conclusion of a tight first-half. Both sides were restricted too few chances due to their compact defences.

Nevertheless, Ronald Koeman would have to adapt his half-time teamtalk as just before half-time Chelsea levelled the score with a fantastic effort from Hazard. The Belgian was played through by Cesc Fàbregas and cut inside beating two Southampton defenders to finish the move with a strike into the far corner.

This exhibited the ruthlessness of Mourinho's side, as they converted their only shot of the first-half just before half-time.

In the 54th minute referee Anthony Taylor potentially caught himself in some controversy. He waved away a penalty appeal from Chelsea, as Fàbregas was tripped by Matt Targett in the penalty area, however he waved the penalty away and booked Fàbregas for simulation. Replays later showed that the Spaniard did not dive.

Minutes later, Chelsea came close again through a Fàbregas and Hazard combination. Fàbregas chipped the ball magnificently over the Southampton defence into Hazard, who chested it down and volleyed the ball on the turn only to see it zip past the far post.

A Chelsea goal looked imminent as they continued to apply pressure offensively to the Southampton defence.

Diego Costa had the chance to put Chelsea ahead with just under 15 minutes to go as a sloppy backpass from James Ward-Prowse fell right into his path, but he slipped and was unable to get onto the poor backpass.

Despite Morgan Schneiderlin being sent off for a tactical foul on Fàbregas in the 88th minute, Chelsea could not find a winner in the final 4 minutes of stoppage time. This resulted in a well-earned draw for Southampton, but a dissapointing draw for Chelsea who stay in first place by three points ahead of second place Manchester City, due to their draw at home to Burnley.