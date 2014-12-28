Opinion: The 5 Players To Save Liverpool's Season

Mattia Perin

It has been a steady rise for the 22 year old Italian. Where the likes of Courtois and De Gea found global recognition in their teens Perin has earned his stripes away from the glaring gaze of Europe’s elite; with loans first to  Padova and then to Pescara. By dropping down a level the Italian allowed himself the opportunity to learn under constant opposition pressure without being subjected to the exaggerated expectations of his parent clubs’ ultras.

After a successful loan to then newly promoted Pescara – where his form led to a World Cup place and comparisons to Gigi Buffon - he was deemed ready to take over as Genoa’s number one by Gasperini.  His form since doing so has been outstanding which has led a number of household European names to sit up and take notice, Liverpool being one of them.

Liverpool supporters are well aware of the goalkeeping issues plaguing the club at the moment and will be hoping that any keeper coming in will be a significant improvement on the either Jones or Mignolet.

At 22 Perin is a player for the present as well as the future and I have little doubt that he could succeed Buffon as the standout goalkeeper of Italian football. However, as everyone knows Italians tend to struggle in England - it could be argued that English football has a habit of signing the mentally weak mavericks - whilst the current goalkeeping coaching set up at Liverpool is far from ideal.

Liverpool are desperately in need of a standout talent in goal though and the reward would far outweigh the risk. If they fail to act then the Italian will more than likely end up at Juventus or Roma.

Season Total Perin Mignolet Courtois Buffon
Games Played 15 16 17 15
Clean Sheets 5 5 7 10
Saves Per Goal 3.67 1.59 2.25 3.67
Distribution Accuracy (%) 54 74 62 85
Punches 9 12 5 4
Catches 50 36 56 28

Virgil Van Dijk

Whereas the goalkeeping situation at Anfield is a more recent problem the issues in the centre of the defence have been around since Jamie Carragher brought his career to an end. £18 million was spent on Mamadou Sakho in 2013, and whilst the Frenchman came with a big reputation he has only shown is ability in glimpses so far. A year on and Rodgers decided to spend £20 million on Croatian Dejan Lovren, a gamble that has thoroughly backfired for the time being.

Due to the nature of the defence and the need to reintroduce the attacking fluidity to the side Rodgers chose to change to a 3421 system. So far it has worked well and has allowed Mamadou Sakho in particular to demonstrate why such a sum was spent on him (particularly away at Burnley where the Frenchman was outstanding).

Sakho may potentially provide one third of the answer to Liverpool’s back 3 – the performance of Emre Can away to Burnley may mean he can sure up the right side of the defence as well – however that still leaves Martin Skrtel as middle central defender.

Despite being at the club for almost 7 years Liverpool fans still don’t know what to expect from the big Slovak. He is either dominant or timid, assured or rash and at 30 those inconsistencies are unlikely to ever change. He’s also not very good at building from the back.

That is why signing an assured ball-playing central defender is a must in January and signing Van Dijk could be one of the smartest pieces of business the club could do.

The Dutchman is a throwback to the languid sweepers who graced the pitches during the 70’s and 80’s and at 23 is still learning his trade. His ability to sweep, pass and carry the ball out from the back is perfect for the central position in Liverpool’s three man defence and would allow the two man midfield to receive the ball in more dangerous positions.

What would also make such a transfer attractive would be the price of the defender, with Celtic unlikely to demand outrageous figures even despite his obvious talent.

The below video shows Van Dijk playing in a back three