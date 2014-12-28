Tottenham 0-0 Manchester United: Lloris superb in entertaining goal-less draw

A fiesty affair in truth with over 30 fouls recorded during the 90 minutes of football, and an action-packed match which did not have many goals to celebrate for either side; Manchester United performing well and boasting arguably their best away display of the season, it was seemingly not enough as van Gaal's side could not find the net with French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris thwarting them every time he got.

Radamel Falcao had a shot blocked early on, it was clear that he was eager to improve on his rather disappointing goal-scoring tally for The Red Devils, whilst Ryan Mason and Harry Kane looked dangerous in and around the edge of the United box.

Juan Mata hit the post with a deflected costless-kick effort halfway through the first-half, before the Spurs players scrambled the ball clear. Stambouli and Townsend were booked in quick succession, just showing the frustration that they were unable to unlock the United defence properly enough to warrant scoring.

Falcao had a deflected shot which Lloris smothered comfortably, before the 'keeper denied Rooney's teasing header as well as a superb save to deny Young from range on the stroke of half-time.

In the second-half, you could tell that fatigue played a big part in United's game. They lost their shape, rushed decisions and failed to grasp the same level of intensity that they were bossing the match with in the first 45 minutes of play. Luckily enough for them, Pochettino's men were unable to take advantage, despite having a few goal-scoring chances which were wide of the mark, including Mason's shot late on which flew beyond de Gea into the stands after a great through ball by Kane set him through with a one-on-one chance that he probably should have scored from.

Rooney was lucky not to give away a penalty, after tugging on Kane's shirt in the area and consequently bringing him down with what looked like a half-hearted rugby tackle in the replay; before heading the ball away to safety moments later. The young Englishman was a handful for United's defence, and was unlucky not to get himself on the scoresheet or at least contribute with an assist; but his team-mates simply were not clinical enough in the end.

Centre-back Federico Fazio played his best match yet in the white of Tottenham, winning 10 aerial duels, making 8 clearances and 4 interceptions as he did well to ensure that United did not score, and as a result, Spurs take their first clean sheet in their last three matches.

That result means that Tottenham have not beaten Manchester United at home since 2001, and that the visitors are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League matches now. Spurs move a point above local rivals Arsenal into sixth place with The Gunners still to play, against West Ham. Southampton can close the gap on United, with a win against Chelsea later on.

In the post-match interview, van Gaal had this to say on his side's performance: "We lost two points. In the first-half, we played very well. If you do not score goals you do not win."

