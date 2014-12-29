Thierry Henry: Un hommage!

At the height of his powers, Henry was fondly called 'Igwe' of the English Premier League. The term ‘Igwe’ means ‘King’ in the Igbo language in south-East, Nigeria. Henry was heads and shoulders above his contemporaries.

From his humble begginning to his glorious retirement, Henry was graceful, exquisite to look - on and off the field - and for all that it is worth, he’s given us - his adoring fans - plenty fond memories of how he impacted the game in such an overwhelming manner.

In 2005-06 Arsenal celebrated their final season at Highbury by reverting to their original colours. The Gunners wore their burgundy shirt for one year. Picture via bbc.com

Henry decided to call it quits, making the announcement via his official Facebook account a couple of days past:

“After 20 years in the game I have decided to retire from professional football. It has been an incredible journey and I would like to thank all the fans, team mates and individuals involved with AS Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal FC, FC Barcelona, the New York Red Bulls and of course the French National Team that have made my time in the game so special”

Football punditry may be next on the Frenchman’s agenda as he has signed a lucretive multi-year contract wth Sky Sports where he will hopefully share some of the insights, observations and experiences learnt over the years with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness.

Although Henry is presently stationed behind the camera and off the pitch, for years to come, it is what he did before the cameras and on the pitch that we will still be reflecting on.

May 2004: Henry with the Premier League player of the season and golden boot award. Picture via bbc.com

Born on 17th August 1977 to a Guadalupe father and a Martinique mother in Les Ulis, Paris, many knew not that Henry will help bring the 680 hectare of land on the global map.

Located in the Île-de-France, in the south-west of the Parisian agglomeration and in the north-west of the Essonne department, Henry grew up playing the round leather game with intense passion - even at his tender age. His ability to score goals as a youngster for a number of local clubs: CO Les Ulis (1983–1989), US Palaiseau (1989–1990), Viry-Châtillon (1990–1992) and Clairefontaine (1992) - got the attention of a bigger club.

In a fate that was destined for great things, Henry scored all six goals during a local match that Monaco had sent one of their scouts to. At the end of the game, the scout, Arnold Catalano, needed little convincing and he facilitated Henry's signing to Monaco as a 13-year-old in 1990.

By 1994, Henry was ready to announce himself on the world's football community with his exciting runs, glorious goals, mind-bending technique - much to the delight of Arsene Wenger - Henry’s biggest influence.

Young Thierry Henry in the colours of AS Monaco

He was named the best young French player in 1996 and his contributions to Monaco winning the Ligue 1 title back in 1997 cannot be overlooked. In fact, by the next season his good form continued and he propelled AS Monaco to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, setting up a French record of seven goals in the competition before Monaco's painful exit.

A transfer to Juventus was the fall-out of this painful exit.

Thierry Henry of Juventus in action during the Italian Serie A match against Udinese. Picture via bbc.com

Henry’s Juventus career went by in a blip. It was so short and uneventful that if not for history sake, one will even forget that he played once in the Serie A. His playing position was not so different from that which brought him success in Monaco but his style could not drive him past a much more disciplined Italian style of defending and it led to a very disappointing season for Henry.

Perhaps his inability to adapt his game as at that time is to blame but he never had time to adjust and focus. In came his rescuer - Arsene Wenger.

Of course his French mentor had remained on the sidelines, looking events as it was unfolding. When the time was right, he pounced and bought Henry for £11m in 1999.

Henry's transfer, like his Juventus' days, was under the radar. Like the expression of 'Arsene Who' when Arsenal's longest ever serving manager was presented to the media, an 'Henry Who' would have escaped some lips when he was presented to the media.

And, the questions would have increased when he did not hit the ground running.

Like many players who have gone through Henry’s experience of low morale, shattered confidence and weak self-belief, his lack of goals in his first eight games quickly aroused the same remarks as were made in Italy.

Many said he was not suited for the English game due to it's quick and physical nature and his lack of goals contributed to a downcast demeanor on the pitch. It got to the point where Henry said: 'I've literally had to go back to school and be re-taught everything about the art of striking.' As put by Andrew Anthony in his piece: Thierry Henry, you’re having a laugh back in 2004.

Since that comment was made by Henry till now that he hangs his boot, he could not be compared to the striker that he was when he first arrived. He has further gone to Spain with Barcelona and the MLS with New York Red Bulls to show same class, terrorize defenders and wow spectators.

Thierry Henry

His composure in front of goal was nothing like the Premier League had seen before. His pace was a constant threat to defenders because he had an acceleration of a 100m athlete. Till his dash record was broken by Theo Walcott and lately Hector Bellerin, Henry was the fastest player at Arsenal for many years.

Think of a Usain Bolt playing football with that kind of pace. What even amuses many is Henry’s ability to combine such a disastrous pace and keeping the ball close to his legs.

A recount of the 2006 UEFA Champions League 1-0 victory over Real Madrid, where he picked up the ball from the middle and outpaced about four to five Madrid players while wriggling his way through was such a beauty to behold.

UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid v Arsenal

Think of a perfect machine, think of Henry. His efficiency is almost unrivaled. He was Arsenal’s leading goal scorer in almost all the seasons he spent in the North London outfit. To think back that Henry has scored every kind of goal known to mankind is mind blowing. He scores long rangers, costless kicks, side foots, volleys, headers or whether he takes on defenders in a solo run, he had the ability to wow spectators with goals flavored with different techniques and style.

It is as if he knows what he is capable of and he does it so effortlessly, his attitude often times was labeled ‘arrogant’- but that’s because his personality was a little bit difficult to understand at first.

Like Ronaldo de Lima and how good he was before he exited the stage, he never won the UEFA Champions League though he has a World Cup medal to show for his football artistry. Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovich - a formidable opponent for any defence - is yet to win the Champions League after bursting onto the international scene years ago and holding all captive with his beguiling skill. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are yet to win major medals at international level but people have one or two things to say about their success.

Henry celebrates helping beat Manchester United in the Champions League final.

That’s not in the case of Va va Voom. In fact, Henry’s success is not the kind that you begrudge - reasons that one may not be able to place. If there is anything major missing from Henry’s CV, it will be the Ballon d’Or he never won though he became first runners up twice. From the World Cup to the European Championship and UEFA Champions League to League titles in three different leagues, Henry has won every trophy football has got to offer at the biggest stage.

As recorded by Sky Sports, Henry lifted more than 35 major individual and team trophies including the World Cup and European Championship for France, the Champions League and La Liga with Barcelona, the Premier League and FA Cup at Arsenal, Ligue 1 at Monaco and the MLS Shield with the New York Red Bulls.

Red Bulls won their first Supporters Shield after a thundering 5-2 win over Chicago Fire.

He was twice winner of the European Golden boot, four times winner of the English Premier League Golden Boot, five times winner of the French Player of the Year, three-time winner of the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year at Arsenal and twice winner of the PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

Particularly, the comments of Liverpool great Jamie Carragher who played against Henry so many times during his days, will further summarize the enigma that Henry was as a player.

“Defenders everywhere will be breathing a sigh of relief that he has hung his boots up, he was certainly the toughest opponent I ever faced and possibly the best player the Premier League has seen. I would have loved him to be on the same team as me during my playing career, I’m delighted we’re finally on the same side.” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

Thierry Henry (right) battles with Jamie Carragher in 2004

As the curtain is closed on such a graceful, trophy laden and successful career, at least we are still blessed that Henry’s rich views and experience are shared with his punditry job. Not that this can be compared to looking him play football, but we’ll take the crumbs.