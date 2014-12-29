Alan Pardew set to become new Crystal Palace boss

Crystal Palace have agreed a £2m compensation fee to bring Alan Pardew to Selhurst Park from Newcastle United, according to reports.

Newcastle chairman Mike Ashley is believed to have agreed to a lesser compensation fee for Pardew as the former Palace player is expected to return to his former club to replace Neil Warnock, sacked after just four months with the Eagles.

Pardew failed to fulfill his normal press duties with his assistant saying "Alan didn't say why I was doing the press, he just told me to do it."

The English manager is in his fourth year at the Magpies despite facing scrutiny from fans across his tenure at St. James Park.

He guided Newcastle to 5th in England's top division in their second season in the top flight but dramatically fell to 16th the next season.

Pardew made over 100 appearances for Crystal Palace and was part of the 'fab four' that adorned themselves to the Eagles' fans.

He, Mark Bright, Andy Gray and Gary O'Reily are loved by the Palace fans who watched them as they went on a brilliant FA Cup run in 1989-90 season.

It is believed Pardew told Mike Ashley that he was desperate to go to Palace and leave Newcastle thus the lower compensation fee.

It is a damning indictment to Ashley who has been on the recieving end of tons of abuse from his own supporters who have rarely been happy with the way he has treated the club.

Steve Bruce, Tim Sherwood, Chris Hughton and Glenn Hoddle are all contenders for the role with the latter three withouts jobs at the moment.