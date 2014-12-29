Last Premier League game of 2014 - Liverpool 4-1 Swansea: As it happened

22:30. Thanks for joining me for this match tonight, that was my last live commentary of 2014! I'll be back with more commentaries and overall coverage in 2015, but stay tuned to the latest on VAVEL, with Premier League action coming thick and fast!

22:20. Standout Performer: Phillipe Coutinho - The Brazilian magician was pulling the strings whilst his team-mates were getting all of the headlines, an unselfish player who shone and showed his class with fancy flicks, good passing and always looked to get in-behind the Swansea defence tonight. Well played.

22:15. My Man Of The Match: Adam Lallana - He got two goals in the Premier League for the first time in his career, proving how well he performed today. Worked hard for the team, contributed massively to the final result and was a handful for the Swansea defence. He'll be itching for the next match to roll around, so that he can prove himself once more as he is desperate to establish himself as a first-team starter each week.

22:10. Before I go, here is my MOTM and standout performer awards from today's match.

22:05. That win means that the hosts leapfrog Swansea into 8th place (on goal difference) ahead of the New Year's Day fixtures. Here is the full table after that result.

22:00. The scoreline flatters Liverpool slightly, but it was a deserved win nonetheless. Garry Monk will be disappointed that his side were unable to continue their sustained spell of pressure at the end of the first-half, Gomis was unlucky not to score and looked bright after coming on for Bony. Shelvey had a night to remember, as he almost always does against his former club.

90+3: The referee blows his whistle, and that's it! FULL-TIME SCORE: LIVERPOOL 4 SWANSEA 1. Lallana and Coutinho were magicians, as Rodgers ends the year of 2014 with a great team performance overall.

90+2: Liverpool happy to pass the ball around now, Swansea have given up hope.

90: Coutinho receives a warm round of applause as he is subbed off for Borini in the final stages. Brilliant performance from the Brazilian. The fourth official has signalled for three minutes of stoppage time to be added on, soon after the substitution.

90: A great give-and-go between Markovic and Balotelli... close! The Italian's resulting effort is saved with a low dive wide by Fabianski.

89: Coutinho goes on another superb mazy run towards goal, weaving beyond markers with ease. Henderson is teed up, but his effort flashes wide of Fabianski's post.

87: OFF THE CROSSBAR! Gomis goes close to making it 4-2, with a superb curled effort on the edge of the box, Mignolet stood rooted to the spot though.

86: The Italian will be hoping to score today, he is yet to grab a Premier League goal despite having more shots on-goal than ANY other player this season.

85: A smart decision now, as Sterling is taken off for Balotelli with a few minutes plus stoppages left to play.

84: Very lucky not to be sent off there, as Shelvey probably should have aswell earlier on.

83: Oh dear. Sterling involved in some controversy now, after he gets involved in another tussle with Fernandez; those two have been onto each other all game and the Argentinian taps his head in forgiveness after being dropped to the floor near the corner flag with the linesman looking on. The 20-year-old reacts angrily, lifting his arm and punching Fernandez in the face; it wasn't powerful enough to hurt properly as Fernandez jogs away from the incident, but the intent will be analysed for days to come, I'm sure of that.

80: Replays show that Shelvey was having a laugh whilst grappling with Lallana in the lead up to his own goal, when he looks at that again, he won't be happy with that.

77: Lallana gets a warm standing ovation from the supporters in the crowd, as he is replaced by Serbian winger Lazar Markovic in the closing stages of this game.

73: Coutinho looks to slot through a teasing ball towards Sterling, but the young forward is ruled offside and the linesman lifts his flag up.

70: Twenty minutes to play, and it's now 4-1 to the hosts. The Anfield crowd have woken up, after a rather tame and quiet atmosphere in the first-half.

69: OWN GOAL! JONJO SHELVEY AGAINST HIS OLD CLUB! A match to forget for Jonjo, who heads past Fabianski at the near post from a corner delivery, whilst he was trying to hold off Lallana - who he was marking...

65: Swansea preparing another substitution now, with Leon Britton being replaced by Ki Sun-Yeung, who is about to go on international duty to the Asia Cup, in January.

62: 3-1 to the hosts, and that's surely game over? Swansea have looked dangerous in stages, but have been dominated for the majority against a better side on the night. Wilfried Bony was replaced by Bafetimbi Gomis, after that goal.

61: GOAL! LALLANA AGAIN! SUPERB FINISH! 3-1 TO THE REDS! After his first goal had a huge element of luck involved, this one certainly did not. Coutinho finds his team-mate with a cute back-heel flick, the Englishman weaves his way past two Swansea defenders before slotting beyond Fabianski into the back of the net.

60: Lallana forces a good save from Fabianski, after unleashing a teasing effort, 25 yards out.

57: Liverpool eventually hoof the ball clear between themselves as Sigurdsson & Bony lurk towards the area.

55: OFF THE POST! STERLING COMES CLOSE! Henderson fires across a super cross towards Sterling, who connects perfectly but sees his effort cannon off the post. The match has burst into life now!

53: Bony forces a good stop from Mignolet, before Sigurdsson pounces on the loose ball, and it's game on now!

52: GOAL! SWANSEA MAKE IT 2-1! SWIFT REPLY! GLYFI SIGURDSSON! I had a feeling that this game would have goals involved! The Icelandic midfielder gets himself on the scoresheet, but poor marking from the hosts, it has to be said. They failed to mark him tightly enough, and he makes Mignolet pay with a close range effort slammed into the corner of the net.

51: 2-0 now, bizarre scenes there.

50: GOAL! LIVERPOOL DOUBLE THEIR LEAD! LALLANA TAKES ADVANTAGE OF FABIANSKI'S MISTAKE! The former Arsenal 'keeper takes a touch in his area, before shaping to clear the ball with a hoof up forward. Lallana does well to pressurise him, and the ball bounces off the Englishman and into the back of the net before Fabianski can race to save it.

49: Routledge changes his now-wripped shorts on the pitch rather swiftly, with some wolf whistles from sections of the crowd. Cheeky.

48: Skrtel gets the first yellow card of the match, with a needless challenge on Routledge, pullling back on his shorts.

45: Swansea have made a substitution at half-time; Richards OFF, Rangel ON.

21:00. The second-half has begun, KICK-OFF! Liverpool a goal ahead, let's see how Swansea will react to this.

45: The referee blows his whistle, and that's the half of football over. Liverpool lead thanks to Alberto Moreno's second goal for the club, and have deservedly taken the lead. Swansea seem to have woken up late on with some sustained pressure, but the 1-0 scoreline reflects the game well.

39: Better spell from the visitors, who have started to play with a bit more intensity and are testing Liverpool's defence gradually.

38: CHANCE! Sterling is in space in the box, but Coutinho decides to take a shot at the near post, testing Fabianski's reflexes in the process. Corner for Liverpool.

37: Papiss Cisse did a similar thing in Newcastle's 3-2 win over Everton yesterday, on right-back Seamus Coleman. He has already been charged with violent conduct, and has a few days to respond.

36: Naughty from Shelvey, who is seen raising an arm at Can after a tussle for the ball, an off-the-ball incident. He could face retrospective action after the game, as the referee has decided against any immediate consequences.

33: The hosts take the lead, but the Polish goalkeeper was unlucky not to stop the ball fast enough as it beat him into the net. Henderson, credited with the assist; after a teasing cross into the box for the Spanish left-back who has been running endlessly all game so far, could not miss from close range!

32: GOAL! LIVERPOOL AHEAD! MORENO BREAKS THE DEADLOCK! Fabianski is unlucky not to stop the shot, but it's a well-taken team goal nonetheless.

30: Bony lashes out with an audacious effort, 30 yards out - and unsurprisingly it flies over the bar and into the stands. The Ivorian has had no service all game, and is getting restless.

23: Liverpool have had 5 shots so far, three of which on target. Swansea meanwhile? None of either.

19: Two loose passes in quick succession from Dyer and Sigurdsson highlight frustration from the visitors, that they have been unable to get ball possession under control so far.

16: Moreno gives away a foul on the far side, after a shoulder barge near the Swansea box. Overzealous.

15: The hosts moving the ball about well, but they have not really tested Fabianski as of yet. Coutinho gets a shot away, but it lacks power as the Polish 'keeper comfortably smothers the Brazilian's effort.

13: OVER THE BAR! Lallana hits a power strike over the crossbar into the crowd above the goal as Liverpool continue to press in the Swans' half.

11: Ooo... Sterling twists and turns his way towards the edge of the area, to no avail in the end after a give-and-go between himself and Lallana is intercepted.

10: A teasing ball is played through towards the Liverpool box by former Reds' midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, with English forward Wayne Routledge making a good run in-behind the Liverpool defence; caught by Mignolet.

6: A superb through ball by Can, towards Coutinho who threads through a pass towards Henderson... he accidentally touches the ball instead of letting it run in-front of him, and it trickles out of play. A good start from the hosts here.

5: CHANCE! A great powerful header by Skrtel, who pushes his way past Fernandez in the area to head towards goal, but for former Arsenal goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to comfortably catch in his gloves.

4: Liverpool win a corner, after good running down the flank from Sterling who beats Fernandez to the ball, before the danger is partially averted at the byline.

3: High intensity passing from both sides, as they try to get a foothold in the game, in the early stages.

20:00. KICK-OFF! LIVERPOOL VS SWANSEA, and it's live now!

19:55. The team walk out of the tunnel, to a warm round of applause from the Anfield faithful. Pre-match handshakes are completed, before the "You'll Never Walk Alone" tune reverberates around the stadium now.

19:40. KEY PLAYER: Wilfried Bony (Swansea) - The Ivorian is clinical to say the least, and has scored 20 Premier League goals in this calendar year, more than any other player in the league. Can he add to his tally tonight, in one of his last games before he joins up with the Ivory Coast ahead of the African Cup of Nations in January?

19:35. KEY PLAYER: Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) - The English youngster has exceeded expectations set for him over the past few years, and him being able to adapt into the lone striker role is another opportunity to prove his worth and versatility in the team. How will he fare tonight, with Coutinho and Lallana behind him?

19:30. Just 30 minutes until kick-off now! The two teams are going through their warm-up sessions, as I type this.

19:15. STAT: In the past three meetings between the two sides, there have been 14 goals scored. The last match, was a 2-1 win to Liverpool; in the Capital One Cup. Lovren and Balotelli got themselves on the scoresheet, after Marvin Emnes' opener.

19:05. Swansea have announced in the last few minutes, that Ecuadorian winger Jefferson Montero is out for a month with the hamstring strain that he picked up during their 1-0 win over Aston Villa; whilst Ivorian striker Wilfried Bony starts despite reports sugessting he would be unavailable due to the start of the African Cup of Nations in a few weeks.

19:03. Strong, but interesting line-ups for both teams. Liverpool start with what seems to be a 3-player defence, 24-year-old central midfielder Jordan Henderson captains the side with the likes of Balotelli, Markovic and Gerrard all amongst the substitutes' bench for tonight. Sakho, Skrtel and Can the centre-backs, in a 3421 formation. Manquillo and Moreno the full-backs, Lucas and Henderson the CDM's with Coutinho & Lallana the CAM and Sterling playing a lone striker role again.

SWANSEA CITY: Fabianski, Richards, Fernandez, Williams, Taylor, Britton, Shelvey, Dyer, Sigurdsson, Routledge and Bony. Subs - Tremmel, Rangel, Bartley, Ki, Carroll, Emnes and Gomis.

LIVERPOOL: Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Sakho, Manquillo, Moreno, Lucas, Henderson, Lallana, Coutinho and Sterling. Subs - Ward, Touré, Gerrard, Markovic, Lambert, Borini and Balotelli.

19:00. An hour left until kick-off, you know what that means! CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS!

18:50. And before I go on, here is a link to just three of the most interesting matches that were played yesterday afternoon in the league -

Newcastle 3 Everton 2 - The pressure continues to mount for Roberto Martinez and his side, as they are punished for a weak-looking side and overall poor performance away from home.

Southampton 1 Chelsea 1 - Mourinho's men drop two points away at Southampton, who gave a good account of themselves against the league leaders

West Ham 1 Arsenal 2 - Goals from Santi Cazorla and Danny Welbeck in quick succession is enough for The Gunners, who huffed and puffed to victory late on at Upton Park

18:40. Match predictions? The hosts will be the favourites to win, but they have been inconsistent so far this campaign and Swansea are no pushovers by any means. Tweet me at @Football365Mo, with your take on today's action.

18:30. If Liverpool prevail in today's game, they'll move above Newcastle into 9th place, with just goal difference separating them and today's opposition; Garry Monk's side. The Swans will leapfrog Tottenham into 7th place, with just goal difference between them and West Ham, provided they win tonight. A lot at stake, but neither side wants to lose, as you'd expect.

18:20. Pre-match reading? Look no further! Read the preview, written by Charlie Malam here.

18:10. Nine matches were being played in the Premier League yesterday, meaning today's 8pm kick-off in Merseyside is the last game of the year.

18:05. Both sides won their respective matches last time out, with 1-0 scorelines in each game. Liverpool scraped through unscathed in a 1-0 away win over Burnley, courtesy of 2014 Golden Boy winner Raheem Sterling whilst a superb costless-kick strike from Icelandic midfielder Glyfi Sigurdsson secured all three points as The Swans beat Aston Villa.

18:00. Hello again everyone, and welcome to my latest live commentary. My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I will be commentating on the Liverpool - Swansea match, to be played at Anfield with kick-off just two hours away! The last match of 2014, could be an interesting one!