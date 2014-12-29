Newcastle's Papiss Cissé charged with violent conduct

Newcastle United's Senegal forward Papiss Cissé has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

Cissé has until 18:00GMT on Tuesday afternoon to respond to the charge, and if found guilty he will be faced with a three-match ban.

Everton boss Roberto Martinez said that Cissé was "very, very fortunate" not to be sent off for a "premeditated" foul when he "threw an elbow" at Séamus Coleman during his side's 3-2 defeat to the Magpies at St James' Park on Sunday.

The incident was not seen by match referee Craig Pawson at the time, but Martinez was damning in his analysis of the situation.

"You don't want to see that on a football pitch, that shouldn't be allowed," he said.

"Two players fighting for their position at a dead-ball situation and you end up deciding to take the law into your own hands by elbowing a fellow professional.

"It's unacceptable and that should have been a red card."

Cissé went on to score his fifth goal in six league games - and his ninth of the season, taking him up to fifth in the Premier League top scorers' chart - helping Newcastle to bring a four-match losing run to a welcome conclusion.

However, the loss of the club's leading scorer could prove especially costly at a time when manager Alan Pardew seems likely to leave the role to take the reigns at relegation-threatened Crystal Palace.