Shelvey's Emre Can clash "not intentional" - Monk

Swansea manager Garry Monk has defended young midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, claiming that his alleged elbow on Liverpool's Emre Can was "not intentional".

Shelvey was not punished by referee Andre Marriner during the Swans' 4-1 defeat at Anfield, but could be punished retrospectively if found guilty of any offence.

"Jonjo said to me his intention was not to catch the player at all," said Monk.

"Can was tugging on him and Jonjo was trying to push him away. In terms of an intentional elbow, it was not at all."

Shelvey protested his innocence on Twitter following the game, tweeting: "Just wanna say didn't intentionally elbow emre can was just trying to get my arm across to get round him and it's come off as I'm trying to"

Monk had admittedly told the 22-year-old that he needed to "wise up" to improve his on-field discipline, but does not feel that retrospective action against the midfielder is necessary.

"It's not clear. There was a motion towards the player," declared the Swansea manager.

"The referee was perfectly placed and no-one had a better view than him of the incident.

"He felt it did not warrant any more action and the game went on, and there was no complaints from any of the players afterwards so you have to trust the referee made the right decision, which we thought he did."