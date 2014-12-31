Shelvey to serve four-match ban for violent conduct

It has been confirmed in the last few hours, that Swansea have "reluctantly accepted" English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey's violent conduct charge by the FA and consequently, the 22-year-old will now serve a four-match ban. He elbowed young German midfielder Emre Can during Swansea's 4-1 defeat on Monday night (see picture above), but escaped any action from match referee Andre Marriner at the time, because he did not see it.

However, video replays showed what the referee failed to, and his suspension begins with immediate effect ahead of The Swans' New Year's Day fixture against QPR tomorrow. He will serve an extra game's ban based on the fact that he was sent off against Everton earlier on in the season, meaning this is his second dismissal of the Premier League 2014-15 campaign.

Major questions are being asked also, in regards to how Sterling has remained unscathed after appearing to punch Swansea defender Federico Fernandez in the face, towards the end of the match. This picture, says it all.

Shelvey himself admitted he struck Can during the game, afterwards on social media. However, he reaffirmed that it was unintentional, and he did not mean to hit him - as well as apologising for injuring Can.

Swansea had this to say, on their official website: "The Football Association said the incident with Liverpool's Emre Can, which happened in-front of the referee, was not seen by the match officials but caught on video. While the club supports Shelvey's statement that the incident was unintentional, it does not believe the outcome of an appeal would prove positive for the club or player."

Meanwhile, manager Garry Monk said this, amid reports that he wanted to sell Shelvey: "It was not my intention to give the impression I do not want Jonjo here, it is often the case to sell when a manager talks about a player, but that is absolutely not the case. When I talked about him, I was talking about the specific instances where he can do better, in relation to the yellow cards he has picked up.

Yes, he can do better, but so can all our players. With Jonjo it is a case of me trying to help him, him trying to help himself and pushing on. He is going to get a lot better and I want that to happen here at Swansea, not anywhere else."

GAMES SHELVEY WILL MISS -

QPR: New Year's Day, tomorrow

Tranmere (FA Cup Third Round): Saturday, the 3rd of January

West Ham: Saturday, 10th of January

Chelsea: Saturday, 17th of January